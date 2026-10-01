September in review: 2027 nutrition trends, omega-3 supply shock & Nestlé VMS sale
Key takeaways
- Innova Market Insights previewed 2027 nutrition trends, with opportunities in metabolic health, longevity, and GLP-1 companion products.
- The industry is facing supply and regulatory pressure from El Niño omega-3 shocks, EU botanical scrutiny, and California’s ban on weight-loss supplements for minors.
- In business news, Nestlé announced the sale of its VMS unit, Danone opened a medical nutrition line at its Steenvoorde facility, and probiotic supplement use surged in the US.
Longevity support, microbiome science, metabolic health innovations, and sourcing challenges shaped the supplement sector last month. In our September review, Nutrition Insight explores some of the month’s biggest stories, including Innova Market Insights’ preview of the top nutrition trends expected to shape the industry in 2027.
Challenges in omega-3 supplies and EU regulations on botanicals are pushing decision-making earlier in the product development process, while California’s governor signed a health bill package, which bans sales of weight-loss supplements to minors.
Consumer interest in gut health support continues to grow, as US research found probiotic supplement use jumped between 2009 and 2023. Additionally, a review suggested that sweeteners cut sugar intake without weight or metabolic harm.
Healthy longevity, microbiome innovations, and fun formats emerged as key themes at Vitafoods Asia 2026, while German research linked 10 healthy diets to slower biological aging.
In business developments, Danone transformed its Steenvoorde production site in France to meet growing demand for medical nutrition, and Nestlé announced it will sell its vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) unit.
Lastly, UK analysis cautioned that nearly a third of government nutrition advisors have food industry ties.
Webinar preview: Innova Market Insights maps 2027 top nutrition trends
Scientific advances, changing lifestyle needs, and cost-of-living pressures are driving consumer demand for tangible benefits across metabolic health, longevity, energy, and everyday wellness goals, according to Innova Market Insights. Ahead of our joint webinar, Top Nutrition Trends 2027, Innova Market Insights’ president, Lu Ann Williams, told us consumers treat nutrition as a toolkit for well-being, judging products by how well they perform. She pointed to opportunities in life-stage precision, women’s health, and GLP-1 companion products.
El Niño omega-3 shock and EU botanical scrutiny push supplement decisions earlier
Supplement brands have to make key decisions on sourcing, stability, and packaging at the start of product development rather than late in the pipeline, according to speakers at the Innovation for the Future Summit, organized by Sirio. Nutrition Insight attended the event where industry players discussed challenges, such as omega-3 supply limitations and EU botanical regulations.
At the same time, event speakers analyzing market trends also highlighted opportunities to address these obstacles, including delivery format innovation and alternatives to fish oil sourcing.
Probiotic supplement use jumps 287% in US adults but fiber intake stalls, study finds
Research revealed that probiotic supplement consumption surged in the US between 2009 and 2023 — jumping 287% among adults and 786% among people under 20. Meanwhile, consumption of microbiome-supporting foods such as fiber and whole foods remained virtually unchanged. Lead author Dr. Kira Newman said supplement takers eat slightly better but still fall well short of recommended fiber levels, leaving the microbes underfed.
The researchers warned that consumers are relying on supplements over whole food diets, even though beneficial gut bacteria feed on a diverse mix of plant fibers. At the same time, Tetra Pak highlighted a global growing demand for fiber, biotics, and omega-3s as consumers look beyond protein.
Vitafoods Asia 2026: Microbiome, longevity & fun formats reshape nutraceuticals
Healthy longevity emerged as the key theme at Vitafoods Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand (Sep 2–4). Experts at Ujala Life Sciences, Novonesis, OmniActive, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, AceBiome, and Valio pointed to rising microbiome literacy in Korea and Japan, the gut-muscle axis, metabolic health innovations, and delivery formats moving beyond capsules and tablets.
Lallemand Health Solutions shared new research on longevity and cognitive probiotics at the show, while PhytoGaia featured tocotrienols for healthy aging and pet skin health. Valio highlighted how dairy can support nutrition needs in Asia, Balchem spotted a rise in women’s health and beauty-from-within in the region, and Arjuna Natural told us how it adapts Ayurvedic botanicals into new formats. We also previewed hair, mood, heart, and cognitive health ingredients to be presented at CPHI Milan 2026 in Italy (Oct 6–8).
California signs health bills for non-UPF labels and bans weight-loss supplement sales for teens
California’s Governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple bills to help consumers better access and identify nutritious products, including labeling non-ultra-processed foods (non-UPFs), reducing high-sugar content, and banning the sale of weight-loss supplements for people under 18 without a prescription.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest welcomed this ban on weight-loss products for minors, but the Council for Responsible Nutrition warned that the law’s broad approach could create barriers to lawful products, confuse consumers, and create uncertainty among companies. At the same time, research cautioned that GLP-1 use among young children in the US is rising rapidly, while a separate study found that one in six children on these medications developed nutritional deficiencies.
Sweeteners cut sugar intake without weight or metabolic harm, review counters WHO advice
A narrative review of three European trials suggested that swapping sugar for non-nutritive sweeteners (NNSs) does not impact weight loss, with blood sugar and metabolic markers remaining stable in various studies. It noted that NNSs can help reduce sugar consumption without having a negative impact on health, countering WHO advice against using sweeteners for weight control.
Study co-author Graham Finlayson, professor at the University of Leeds, UK, said the data challenged the idea that sweeteners train a sweeter tooth, but noted none of the trials ran beyond a year. In other news on sweeteners, an observational study linked xylitol to higher cardiovascular disease risk, but the European Food Information Council cautioned that the results are observational. Ingredient suppliers also spotted a rise in natural sweetener demand as GLP-1 users opt for “positive nutrition.”
Danone shifts 115-year-old Steenvoorde site from infant to medical nutrition
Danone transformed its Steenvoorde facility in France into a strategic hub for medical nutrition and dairy ingredients, reducing the site’s infant nutrition production. The company anticipates that shifting demographics will reshape demand across the nutrition sector, as birth rates decrease and demand for medical nutrition grows.
Danone’s site director, Emmanuel Varigas, said that the new medical nutrition line at the 115-year-old plant will produce 36,000 bottles an hour, fed directly by on-site casein filtration. Nutrition Insight attended the opening of the new production line, which is the result of a €60 million (US$68 million) investment, along with a €10 million (US$11.4 million) investment in a biomass boiler.
Nearly a third of UK government nutrition advisors have food industry ties, BMJ finds
An analysis by The BMJ found that six of the 19 members of the UK’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) have “significant” food industry conflicts. The publication author underlined the urgency to eliminate bias, as SACN drafts advice on maternal health, vitamin D, and infant feeding. Additionally, the Soil Association called for conflicted members to step down. At the same time, Danone told us its referenced funding was used to support independent research on gut health, noting that its academic research funding is transparent.
In related news, five major F&B manufacturers committed to introducing healthy sales reporting, starting in 2027. The companies call on the UK government to enact mandatory healthy food sales reporting.
Nestlé to offload main vitamins, minerals & supplements business
Nestlé reached an agreement to divest its VMS business — dubbed its “Holistic Health portfolio” — to Yellow Wood Partners for US$1 billion. Subject to applicable regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close by the first half of 2027. The transaction includes Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan’s Pride, and Sisu. The VMS business unit generated US$1.2 billion in sales in 2025.
The deal encompasses each of the brands’ associated US-based, private-label supplements business, dedicated manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and distribution operations. In related news, four Dutch food organizations secured a subsidy of more than €1.29 million (US$1.5 million) to develop protein-rich sports nutrition using animal-free casein from precision fermentation.
German study links 10 healthy diets to slower biological aging
A study by the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases found that eating healthy food slows down biological aging. The researchers analyzed 10 healthy diets, matching them against DNA methylation markers in 7,500 people. They found that all diets — including the Mediterranean, Nordic, DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), and plant-based diets — tracked with slower biological aging. The team said the effects are modest but measurable, with no single “best” diet.
In other news, a Cornell study of nearly 150,000 US F&B product launches found that almost half carried front-of-package health claims, but two-thirds scored as less than healthy overall on the UK nutrient profiling model.
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