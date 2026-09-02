Vitafoods Asia 2026: Lallemand’s new research on longevity and cognitive probiotics
Key takeaways
- At Vitafoods Asia 2026, Lallemand Health Solutions highlights that Cerenity and inulin demonstrated improvements in mobility and muscle morphology in healthy seniors.
- The company notes microbiome products move past digestion, as preliminary findings on Cerebiome demonstrate improvements in attention in video gamers.
- Lallemand says APAC requires a targeted approach as one of the most dynamic supplement markets, with growing demand for healthy aging and mental health solutions.
At the ongoing Vitafoods Asia 2026 trade show in Bangkok, Thailand, Lallemand Health Solutions is showcasing how its latest microbiome solutions can address demand across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for longevity and cognition.
Nutrition Insight speaks with Karine Lasfargue, product manager at Lallemand Health Solutions, to learn about the new clinical findings on the company’s probiotics Cerenity and Cerebiome, which target longevity and cognitive health, respectively.
“The most significant new findings focus on the emerging role of the gut-muscle axis in healthy aging, an area that is becoming increasingly relevant as Asian populations age rapidly,” she tells us.
The new clinical data involves Cerenity, its microbiome-based solution that is designed to support mobility, muscle strength, and quality of life in older adults.
“In a randomized, placebo-controlled study involving healthy seniors, supplementation with Cerenity and inulin demonstrated significant improvements in handgrip strength, physical performance, mobility, and muscle morphology compared with placebo,” says Lasfargue. “Notably, some benefits were maintained even after the intervention period ended.”
She notes that the findings provide further evidence that the microbiome can influence age-related muscle health through the gut-muscle axis. “While healthy aging has traditionally focused on nutrition, exercise, and health management, growing research suggests that targeted modulation of the gut microbiota may offer a complementary strategy to help maintain functional independence and quality of life as people age.”
Healthy aging opportunity
Lasfargue says healthy aging is becoming one of the most significant opportunities for microbiome innovation, particularly in Asia, which is home to many of “the world’s fastest-aging populations.”
She notes that this creates growing demand for science-backed solutions that support healthy longevity rather than extending lifespan. “Our research aligns with this shift from ‘living longer’ to ‘living better,’ addressing consumer priorities such as mobility, vitality, and independence.”
“We believe microbiome-based solutions will play an increasingly important role in supporting mobility, cognition, and overall quality of life, creating new opportunities for brands seeking science-backed healthy-aging products.”
Targeted product development
According to Lasfargue, the gut-muscle axis may become one of the most exciting frontiers in microbiome innovation for product development.
“We believe the greatest impact will come from moving beyond traditional digestive health applications and developing targeted probiotic solutions that address age-related concerns such as mobility, physical performance, cognitive health, and overall quality of life.”
She adds that this represents an important evolution of the microbiome category and opens new opportunities for brands seeking differentiated healthy aging solutions supported by clinical evidence.
Lasfargue notes that Cerenity is built on a combination of probiotic strains of interest for healthy aging, aiming to target the gut-muscle axis.
“This approach brings a complementary perspective to conventional healthy-aging or mobility products by exploring how modulation of the gut microbiota may contribute to maintaining functional independence as people age.”
“We also see growing opportunities for multi-benefit healthy-aging concepts that combine mobility, cognitive health, cardiovascular health, and emotional well-being into more holistic solutions,” she adds.
“As science evolves, microbiome-based innovations are expected to play an increasingly important role in helping brands create differentiated healthy-aging products tailored to the needs of aging populations, particularly in rapidly aging markets across Asia.”
Microbiota-gut-brain axis
At Vitafoods Asia 2026, Lallemand Health Solutions is also presenting data from a study evaluating Cerebiome in action video gamers. This is a probiotic combination of Lactobacillus helveticus Rosell-52 and Bifidobacterium longum Rosell-175.
Although the manuscript is not yet published and may be revised after peer review, Lasfargue says the preliminary results are “encouraging in psychobiotic research” to support cognitive capacities in healthy individuals through the microbiota-gut-brain axis.
“In this innovative clinical study, healthy young adults who regularly played action video games and consumed Cerebiome for eight weeks showed improvements in attention-related cognitive measures, including reaction time and processing speed,” she details. “These are particularly relevant outcomes because attention and processing speed are critical components of day-to-day cognitive capacities.”
Lasfargue says the research builds on an extensive body of evidence for the probiotic, which she notes is among the “most scientifically documented psychobiotics,” with modes of action on the microbiota-gut-brain axis and multiple clinical studies supporting its benefits on stress and stress-related conditions. “This new research expands the positioning beyond emotional well-being toward cognitive performance and attention.”
“That said, the study is currently under peer review,” she cautions. “Future studies will be valuable to strengthen the evidence base and better understand the role of the microbiota-gut-brain axis in cognitive capacities. As the science matures, we expect brands will increasingly incorporate clinically documented psychobiotics into cognitive-health formulations designed to support attention, mental performance, and overall brain health.”
Beyond gamers
According to Lasfargue, the potential applications for Cerebiome extend “far beyond” action video gamers, although she notes that this population provided an excellent model for studying attention and cognitive performance.
“Cognitive health has become a priority across generations, driven by increasingly demanding lifestyles, stressful factors, digital overload, and growing awareness of the importance of maintaining brain health throughout life.”
She highlights opportunities across several consumer segments. “Young professionals and students are looking for solutions that support attention level, concentration, and mental resilience. Working adults are increasingly interested in managing stress while maintaining productivity and cognitive performance.”
At the same time, she says that aging populations are seeking ways to preserve cognitive functions, independence, and quality of life as they grow older.
The future of cognitive health
Lasfargue underscores that demographic trends in Asia are driving demand for science-backed solutions that support mental performance and long-term cognitive wellness. She says the region combines rapid urbanization, high digital engagement, demanding educational and professional environments, and a growing aging population.
“We believe the strongest opportunities will emerge from products that combine cognitive support with broader well-being benefits,” she adds. “Cerebiome is particularly well positioned for such benefits, while it can also be combined with complementary ingredients and delivered in a variety of consumer-friendly formats, including capsules, powders, sticks, and sachets.”
According to Lasfargue, Cerebiome’s flexibility enables brands to develop differentiated solutions targeting various positionings such as mental performance, attention, stress and mood support, sleep quality, and holistic well-being.
“Ultimately, the future of cognitive health innovation is likely to move beyond single-benefit products toward more holistic microbiome-based solutions that address the interconnected relationship between cognition, mood, stress, sleep, and overall well-being through the gut-brain axis.”
Succeeding in APAC
Lasfargue says a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective in APAC, as it is one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse health supplement markets.
“While digestive health remains the primary entry point for microbiome products, consumers are increasingly seeking targeted solutions that address broader wellness priorities such as healthy aging, cognitive performance, women’s health, immunity, and stress management.”
She notes that this growing interest is supported by an increasing awareness of the microbiome’s role in overall health, while consumers are also willing to invest in products that deliver specific, science-backed benefits.
“To succeed across the region, brands must go beyond generic microbiome messaging,” Lasfargue argues. She says that the most successful companies combine strong scientific substantiation with health benefits that resonate locally, are convenient with culturally relevant delivery formats, and clear, consumer-friendly communication.
“Brands that tailor their positioning to regional health priorities while translating microbiome science into meaningful everyday benefits are best positioned to build trust and drive long-term growth.”
She highlights that Lallemand Health Solutions continuously monitors and evaluates emerging delivery formats and dosage innovations to provide customers with differentiated, consumer-friendly probiotic solutions.
“Our priority is to deliver turnkey solutions that can successfully navigate formulation, manufacturing, stability, quality, and regulatory challenges,” Lasfargue adds.
“By combining scientific expertise, formulation know-how, and regulatory support, we help brands transform innovative concepts into robust, market-ready products that deliver both an excellent consumer experience and the intended probiotic dose.”
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