Precision nutrition needs proven outcomes, not just test data, experts say
Key takeaways
- Industry experts tell us that precision nutrition’s value lies not in test data itself but in evidence linking a measurement to a nutritional intervention and outcome.
- A NIST study found significant discrepancies between consumer microbiome tests, with one company rating identical samples both “healthy” and “unhealthy.”
- Research shows people respond differently to identical meals — even between identical twins — pointing to the microbiome and background diet as key factors.
Precision nutrition incorporates DNA tests, microbiome kits, and tracking applications — and consumers are increasingly incorporating these emerging technologies to support their diets, fitness, and health journeys at home. Nutrition Insight speaks with Clasado Biosciences, ADM, and Plug and Play to convey what precision nutrition means today and what science can support.
According to Innova Market Insights’ Health & Nutrition Survey 2026, 43% of consumers say they are open to using technology-based solutions to improve their health and well-being, compared to just 6% who disagree. Forty-four percent of these consumers are also cautious about health and well-being approaches that lack scientific evidence.
Some of the top technologies that consumers use to support health and well-being, per Innova data, show that 25% of consumers use wearable trackers, 24% use online consultations with health professionals, 20% use AI chatbots, and 15% use mood or mental well-being apps alongside AI-powered health or nutrition apps. However, 24% do not use any technologies to support their health goals.
Dr. Lucien Harthoorn, R&D director at Clasado Biosciences, explains that consumers are confused about the term “precision nutrition.”
“What should be stressed is that a personalized test result does not necessarily translate into a personalized nutritional solution. The real value of personalized nutrition lies in evaluating the data and information, what it tells us about an individual, and how the nutritional sector can act on available information to make a meaningful difference to an individual’s health outcomes.”
“While microbiome testing can provide a fascinating snapshot of gut bacteria, it is not enough to make a product that is personalized. The next step is understanding their role in the gut, what influences them, and whether a nutritional or supplement intervention can produce a beneficial response.”
Clasado Biosciences believes that personalized nutrition formulations must be grounded in reproducible science and human evidence — linking interventions to intended outcomes.
Data alone is insufficient for “precision”
ADM’s role involves developing science-backed ingredients and nutritional solutions to address specific health needs by using emerging precision nutrition tools in research.
June Lin, VP of Global Innovation Marketing at ADM, explains: “Precision nutrition uses individual- or subgroup-level characteristics, including biological, behavioral, environmental, and social factors, to develop more targeted dietary recommendations intended to support health outcomes.”
“It can incorporate information such as genetics, microbiome composition, biomarkers, physiology, lifestyle, diet, and behavior to better understand why people may respond differently to the same foods, nutrients, or dietary patterns.”
She underscores that precision nutrition should not be defined by just one technology, as a combination of testing, tracking, and biomarkers can deepen insights. Yet data alone does not make nutrition “precise,” Lin points out.
“Evidence-based personalization requires a clear connection between what is being measured, the health outcome being targeted, and the nutritional solution recommended. For example, research conducted in a defined population with clinically measured outcomes can provide a stronger scientific foundation for developing more targeted nutritional solutions.”
“Advancing precision nutrition also involves an ecosystem of researchers, technology providers, ingredient suppliers, food and beverage companies, and other partners working to translate these insights into practical solutions,” says Lin.
Data is not isolated
According to Harthoorn, it is important to understand that gathering data for personalization is not an isolated activity, daily routines — including working patterns, exercise, and sleep — have impacts on nutritional needs.
“Background diet is also important; research by King’s College London, UK, found that it has been largely overlooked in prebiotic and probiotic research. In one study, people with higher habitual fiber intake showed a greater microbiota response to a prebiotic than those with lower intake.”
“Ideally, we should see precision nutrition as a study of a person’s nutritional history, their lifestyle, and how this can fit within a similar cohort, what interventions could be appropriate for health outcomes, and the conditions under which they are likely to be effective,” he points out.
Gut health test accessibility and credibility
Microbiome testing platforms are rapidly expanding, enabling consumers to better understand their health through their gut. A recent Plug and Play report notes that the scientific strengths of these platforms vary widely, highlighting a gap between accessibility and clinical credibility that needs to be addressed.
The innovation platform’s venture analyst, Arthur Jamon, is careful about naming winners since there is no single standard for consumer microbiome tests, leading to widely varying results.
“A study published this year in Communications Biology by researchers at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology found major discrepancies between consumer microbiome tests,” he shares.
“When the same stool sample was sent to seven testing companies, the differences between providers were as large as the differences between entirely different people. In one case, a single company rated identical samples as both ‘healthy’ and ‘unhealthy.’”
Jamon underscores that it is crucial for a company to be able to prove its results are reliable and reproducible. He also stresses that transparency — whether the company explains its methods and links recommendations to credible, peer-reviewed sources — is an essential factor.
“Who is behind it also matters: a team or advisory board with scientific and medical expertise and academic or clinical research partners who have evaluated the test. Independence is just as important. The same study noted that some companies recommended their own costly supplements, with little clinical evidence behind them.”
“Selling both the test and the products isn’t wrong in itself, but it creates an incentive that consumers should be aware of,” he continues. “A good sign is when recommendations also include diet, lifestyle changes, or products from other brands. For formulators, consumer test results can help spot patterns, but they can’t replace clinical evidence behind a product claim.”
Diet and microbiome variation
Discussing the robustness of science linking personalization inputs to better outcomes, Harthoorn points out that people respond very differently to the same foods.
“The PREDICT research, for example, found substantial variation in post-meal glucose and triglyceride responses to identical meals. Importantly, this variation was also seen between identical twins, showing that genetics alone cannot explain how individuals respond to food, with the gut microbiome among other factors contributing to that variation.”
“A 2026 review of 24 randomized controlled trials found that personalized nutrition approaches consistently improved dietary quality and produced improvements in several metabolic biomarkers, including triglycerides and insulin sensitivity,” he details.
However, only a few studies showed significant differences in weight loss, adds Harthroon, with the study authors underscoring the need for longer-term research and better identifying responders and non-responders.
“The microbiome adds another important dimension. Research from King’s College London found that background diet can influence responses to prebiotic and probiotic interventions, yet this has often been overlooked in clinical trials. It is a useful reminder that precision nutrition is not simply about measuring the microbiome; diet is part of the picture too.”
“The gut microbiome is also something we can influence through diet,” he states. “This creates an opportunity for targeted interventions such as Bimuno GOS (galactooligosaccharides), a prebiotic designed to selectively nourish beneficial bacteria, particularly bifidobacteria.”
Harthoorn says the next step is to better understand how individual dietary patterns, lifestyle, and targeted interventions can help support better health outcomes.
Personalized approach
According to ADM’s Lin, since the science linking personalization inputs to better health outcomes is still evolving, the evidence varies. It becomes important to consider what the input is and what specific outcome is being measured when considering personalized nutrition.
“ADM looks at precision nutrition through both a research and consumer application lens to understand how specific ingredients and solutions perform for different populations, all rooted in robust scientific research.”
“We start by understanding consumer needs through market research and insight work to identify unmet needs, preferences, and behaviors across different demographics. Clinical trials then validate evidence to support a measurable benefit,” she explains, adding that the company partners with customers to help connect needs with evidence and real-world applications.
ADM sees an opportunity to build targeted wellness solutions where science supports the connection between the input, the product, and the desired outcome. “For us, it means continuing to invest in research, clinical validation, and R&D while combining those capabilities with consumer understanding to determine where personalization can genuinely make a difference,” Lin concludes.
Upcoming webinars
Pure love deserves a pure start: Solutions that give the best start from day one
dsm-firmenich
Beyond Processing: What Really Makes Food Nutritious
KHNI
Magnesium bisglycinate in focus: why full chelation matters
Jungbunzlauer