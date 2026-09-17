Natural sweeteners rise as GLP-1 users opt for “positive nutrition,” suppliers say
Key takeaways
- Suppliers tell Nutrition Insight that GLP-1 use is accelerating demand for natural sweeteners and a “positive nutrition” approach over restriction.
- GLP-1 users increasingly want sweetness paired with protein, fiber, and metabolic benefits in smaller, nutrient-dense portions.
- Brands are moving away from artificial high-potency sweeteners toward natural, clean label options, with flavor systems masking functional off-notes.
Many brands are reformulating products or creating new ones in response to evolving consumer trends, driven by GLP-1 use, label scrutiny, and demand for natural products.
In alignment with the clean label movement, the industry is innovating around healthier sweeteners to replace artificial additives so that consumers can enjoy foods without giving up daily eating habits and indulgences.
Nutrition Insight discusses emerging trends in natural sweeteners with experts from Ingredion, Phynova, Layn Natural Ingredients, ADM, and Mane. We previously explored what brands are asking for most right now in sugar reduction and what the biggest technical barriers are for optimal efficacy and sensorial appeal.
“Sugar reduction is increasingly being viewed through the lens of positive nutrition rather than restriction alone,” says Adams Berzins, senior manager of Sugar Reduction at Ingredion.
“Consumers are connecting lower sugar intake with broader wellness goals. At the same time, consumers are paying closer attention to ingredient choices and seeking products they perceive as natural and familiar. Research continues to show strong interest in naturally sweet ingredients and plant-based sweetening approaches.”
He notes that the rise of consumers using anti-obesity medications such as GLP-1 receptor agonists is accelerating sugar alternative preferences. Since these users experience appetite suppression and prefer smaller portion sizes, they also seek products that combine sweetness with nutrients, such as protein and fiber, explains Berzins.
“For brands, the opportunity is not simply to remove sugar. It is to deliver products that provide more value, satisfaction, and nutrition in every serving.”
Supporting metabolic responses
Discussions around GLP-1 medications have raised awareness about the importance of metabolic health, which goes beyond just reducing blood sugar, says Jewell Blackwell, director of Marketing, Americas at Phynova.
“Consumers are beginning to recognize how fluctuations in blood glucose can influence energy, satiety, cravings, weight management, and long-term health. At the same time, tools like continuous glucose monitors are making metabolic health more personal.”
“Consumers can now see how different foods affect their own glucose responses and are discovering that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition,” she adds. “Rather than chasing fad diets, supplements, or foods, many are making sustainable lifestyle changes based on what works for their own bodies.”
As a result, Blackwell explains that consumers want natural, science-backed solutions that easily integrate into their normal eating habits, without having to ditch sugar or carbohydrates.
“Shoppers are also becoming more discerning. They’re reading labels more carefully and expect transparency, clinically substantiated ingredients, and clearly defined mechanisms of action rather than broad ‘blood sugar support’ claims. They’re also recognizing that ‘sugar-free’ doesn’t automatically mean ‘better for you,’ especially as awareness grows around ultra-processed foods and ingredient sourcing.”
“Consumers increasingly want to know where ingredients come from, how they’re made, and whether they’re backed by credible science,” she adds.
These consumer demands present an opportunity for brands to use natural ingredients. Blackwell spotlights Phynova’s Reducose as an example, suggesting that it can help consumers manage the metabolic response to sugars and carbohydrate-containing meals without having them give up enjoyable foods.
Brands are prompted to rethink formulation strategies, with clean labels and easy-to-understand messaging remaining essential and in demand, James Roza, chief scientific officer at Layn Natural Ingredients, points out.
“Rather than treating sugar reduction as a standalone claim, brands are incorporating it into a broader wellness story centered on metabolic health, satiety, sustained energy, and overall better-for-you nutrition. That holistic approach is increasingly shaping product innovation across categories.”
Indulging in natural sweeteners
ADM research has found that natural alternative sweeteners are becoming more popular, as almost 30% of consumers are trying to increase their intake.
Sarah Diedrich, senior product marketing director, Global Sweetening & Texturizing Solutions, ADM, reaffirms that many consumers are not just seeking to cut out sugar from their diets, but their approach to indulgence has shifted toward trusted and recognized ingredients.
“Consumers are also prioritizing vitality and overall wellness. In fact, 72% of consumers say they are taking intentional steps to maintain their vitality, 49% pay attention to ingredient selection, and 47% are limiting artificial sweeteners.”
“Mood is also impacting choices. While social connection and movement are go-to remedies, foods also play a role as mood levers, with nearly 20% of consumers reaching for comforting or indulgent options, 17% looking for ways to treat themselves, and 14% seeking balanced, nourishing snacks and meals,” she details, citing ADM research.
These trends are driving for enjoyable and functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements, she notes, especially due to increasing use of anti-obesity medications. This does not mean indulgence goes away, stresses Diedrich, as these consumers seek quality, natural ingredients in portion-controlled indulgences.
Sweeteners mask off-notes
Erin Harman, category manager at Mane, reflects that traditional sugar-reduction formulations that rely on artificial high-potency sweeteners and chemical preservatives are being affected by consumers seeking simpler, sustainable, natural, and recognizable ingredients.
“Meanwhile, the growth of GLP-1 medications is accelerating demand for nutrient-dense formats that provide benefits in fewer bites or sips. However, these functional ingredients can introduce animalic, fishy, cardboard-like, bitter, or lingering notes that negatively affect the overall sensory experience.”
“This creates a significant formulation challenge: Consumers want the benefits of functional ingredients without tasting their undesirable characteristics,” he notes. “Natural flavor systems can help mask off-notes while enhancing positive attributes such as sweetness, saltiness, fattiness, and mouthfeel.”
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