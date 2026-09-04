Vitafoods Asia 2026: Balchem sees women’s health and beauty-from-within rise in APAC
Key takeaways
- At Vitafoods Asia 2026, Balchem’s Peter Wisler says that women’s health and beauty-from-within are fast-growing APAC categories.
- New VitaCholine research found that choline improved working-memory brain connectivity in postmenopausal women three hours after intake.
- Balchem spotlights OptiMSM for skin health, recently approved by Thailand’s FDA, plus chelated magnesium and iron for APAC markets.
Balchem finds that demand for specialized nutraceuticals targeting women’s health and beauty-from-within is growing. Presenting at Vitafoods Asia 2026, the company spotlights VitaCholine for post-menopausal women alongside OptiMSM (methylsulfonylmethane) for skin health, which the Thailand FDA recently approved.
On the last day of the show in Bangkok, Thailand, Nutrition Insight meets with Peter Wisler, director of Sales Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Balchem, to learn how the company recognizes varied nutritional needs across Asian markets and how it responds with premium solutions.
“Women’s health is a key focus at this year’s Vitafoods Asia event,” states Wisler.
Citing Innova Market Insights data, he notes: “Supplements carrying women’s health claims are among the fastest-growing categories in today’s Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market, a phenomenon fueled by a desire for tailored solutions specifically formulated for the female body.”
“Our exhibition reflects this shift, as we present clinical research demonstrating how our VitaCholine ingredient impacts brain network efficiency in post-menopausal women, opening exciting new avenues to serve this historically underrepresented demographic.”
Additionally, Wisler comments on the recent FDA approval in Thailand of OptiMSM, enabling formulators to develop “effective, science-backed solutions” for beauty-from-within. Innova Market Insights data shows that one in four Asian consumers has reported purchasing food or beverages for improving physical appearance.
“Continuing the theme of ingredient quality and efficiency, we will also spotlight our Albion Minerals’ magnesium bisglycinate, a highly bioavailable form of chelated magnesium shown to deliver improved absorption compared with conventional mineral salts, like magnesium oxide or magnesium citrate, while also mitigating the gastrointestinal discomfort associated with ‘standard’ minerals,” says Wisler.
Balchem also spotlights Meta Mag and Ferrochel for APAC markets. Wisler says the patented ferrous bisglycinate chelate is a “highly bioavailable and gentle iron solution” that can help brands meet consumer demand for effective iron supplementation.
Choline impacts on women’s brains
Wisler discusses how the new VitaCholine research conducted on postmenopausal women, recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients, expands the understanding of choline’s effects in postmenopausal women.
He points to the ingredient’s impact on working memory-related brain activation and functional connectivity.
“In the pilot, randomized, crossover study, 20 healthy postmenopausal women aged 50–65 years old consumed 1650 mg of choline (as VitaCholine) or a placebo before undertaking a working memory exercise (an N-back test) during a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scan.”
“Compared to a placebo, researchers observed that choline intake had a rapid effect on the brain, significantly increasing functional connectivity within the working memory network to help optimize brain efficiency just three hours after consumption,” he details.
Explaining what makes this study stand out compared with previous studies, which relied on participants’ assessment or self-reporting, Wisler says researchers used fMRI and working memory exercises. This enabled capturing a more objective understanding of how brain networks respond to choline.
“For nutraceutical manufacturers, these findings represent an important step forward in nutritional science that puts the female experience front and center.”
Needs and preferences across Asian markets
Women in Asia have been noted to prefer supplements depending on life-stage priorities, says Wisler.
“Younger consumers, for instance, tend to be drawn to skin health and ‘beauty-from-within’ claims presented in aesthetically appealing formats, fueled by a desire to emulate the self-care trends they see online,” he says.
“For pregnant women, on the other hand, conveniently formulated and stomach-friendly calcium and folic acid are top of the list. Interestingly, though cultural taboos surrounding the discussion of menopause are beginning to soften, a significant proportion of peri- and postmenopausal women still prefer to manage symptoms with multivitamins or traditional herbal remedies rather than modern hormone therapy.”
Wisler underscores that women’s health research is important at Balchem since, historically, much of nutrition science has been shaped by male-centric studies, assuming to be applicable to women’s health.
“Our latest VitaCholine study is a great example of our commitment to shifting this narrative, creating greater understanding of women’s specific nutritional needs and how we as an industry can better support them at every stage of life.”
Balchem has also noted rising demand for premium magnesium products across several segments in APAC, specifically in the sleep, mood, and relaxation category.
“On the manufacturing side, producers are looking for trusted, scientifically proven ingredients that overcome the typical hurdles associated with magnesium formulation — namely absorption, interaction, and poor sensory qualities,” says Wisler.
“As a fully reacted chelated magnesium ingredient, our Albion Minerals Meta Mag magnesium bisglycinate is designed to address these challenges, offering improved absorption and sensory properties, alongside reduced gastrointestinal side effects. Our latest innovation, Meta Mag Enhanced, doubles down on these benefits with a high-density positioning specifically designed to maximize capsule potency and efficiency.”
Opportunity for Thai brands
Thai authorities’ approval for Balchem’s OptiMSM enables local brands to develop differentiated beauty-from-within supplements, as it is backed by robust science, says Wisler.
“MSM is a source of organic sulfur, a key nutrient our skin needs to stay healthy. Working in two ways, it provides building blocks our skin relies on and acts as a key player in our body’s antioxidant defense system. Evidence also shows that MSM makes the perfect partner for collagen, enhancing its impact on skin after only 12 weeks of use.”
“Whether it’s in the form of capsules, powders, or stick packs, the opportunity is there for Thai brands, with an assured regulatory seal of approval and Balchem’s reputation for exceptional purity, quality, and efficacy.”
Wisler stresses that clinically proven benefits are now a baseline expectation for consumers, but there is a need to evolve this narrative.
“Combining multiple science-backed ingredients into a single solution is one way supplement producers can capture attention, with the most popular inclusions right now including collagen peptides, antioxidants, coenzyme Q10, vitamins, and hyaluronic acid,” he says.
“A good example of a powerful team-up is MSM and collagen, which have been shown to work through complementary mechanisms of action and provide the essential support and protection the body needs to fuel beauty from within, now and years into the future.”
Citing Innova Market Insights data in APAC, Wisler notes that convenience continues to shape format preferences. “Resealable pouches, easy-open bottles, and portable tubes that support on-the-go beauty boosts are proving especially popular.”
Apart from ensuring that consumers have a pleasant experience consuming supplements, Innova Market data shows that its packaging is also an important mode of education in APAC. “Brands that prioritize simple, transparent, and benefit-led on-pack communication are more likely to win the battle for beauty shoppers’ increasingly split attention,” says Wisler.
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