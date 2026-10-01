Consumer study links Thorne’s Creatine + Alpha-GPC to focus and energy gains
Key takeaways
- A 30-day open-label study of Thorne’s Creatine + Alpha-GPC showed more than 60% of participants reported gains in focus, clarity, motivation, and attention.
- Participants reported rapid physical and mental benefits, with 79% noticing improvements in focus, clarity, performance, or mood within the first week.
- Participants also reported better physical exercise outcomes, with more than 80% of users experiencing improved energy and endurance, and 70% noting faster recovery times.
An open-label consumer study conducted by Thorne indicates that adults supplementing with the company’s Creatine + Alpha-GPC (alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine) product for 30 days reported improved outcomes in better focus, mental clarity, motivation, energy, and endurance.
The study, which the company has not yet published, involved 105 healthy, physically and mentally active adults. After supplementing with the product for 30 days, participants self-reported benefits they observed early in the study. The research did not include a placebo group for comparison and its’ open-label design meant that participants knew what they were taking.
Thorne’s Creatine + Alpha-GPC formula blends 5 g of creatine monohydrate with 600 mg of alpha-GPC. It is also NSF Certified for Sport, meaning independent third-party testing screens it for substances banned in sport.
“This study gives us a more complete picture of how the formula performs by pairing a validated cognitive assessment with participants’ real-world experiences,” says Dr. Amanda Frick, SVP of Medical, Clinical, and Scientific Affairs at Thorne.
“The improvements observed across cognitive performance, focus, mental clarity, energy, and endurance reinforce the potential of thoughtfully combining creatine and alpha-GPC to support both mind and body,” she concludes.
Cognitive results and consumer perceptions
Across the four study outcomes (focus, clarity, performance, and mood), an average of 71% of adults reported an improvement compared to baseline, with the mean time-to-benefit of two days.
During the first week, 79% reported experiencing a noticeable benefit in the four cognitive outcome categories.
Thorne highlights that mental performance benefits continued to strengthen throughout the study.
After four weeks, users reported significant shifts in various measures from baseline. Specifically, participants noted improvements in motivation (by an average of 96%), focus (89%), mental clarity (78%), and attention (74%).
Physical energy and performance
The study also demonstrated participant-reported improvements across several measures of physical performance.
After four weeks, 83% reported improved energy, 82% reported improved endurance, 80% reported improved mental focus during exercise, and 77% reported improved physical energy during exercise.
Furthermore, 71% reported that the product helped improve their ability to work out, while 70% said that the product helped improve recovery time following physical activity.
Participants also reported a strong overall product experience. Thorne highlights that 90% would recommend the product to friends or family for supporting mental and physical performance, while 89% were interested in continuing to use it.
Last August, P&G moved to acquire Thorne, which is joining its Health Care portfolio. Through the acquisition, P&G expects to better meet growing consumer demand for preventive and personalized health.
Thorne’s research pipeline
Thorne has completed five clinical and consumer studies to date, adding that another 16 studies are underway or in planning. The company’s preliminary 2027 R&D pipeline comprises more than 30 planned clinical and consumer studies, which are subject to final prioritization, funding, and scheduling.
“At Thorne, research is not a final checkpoint — it is the foundation of how we develop products,” says Ken Rowe, chief R&D officer at Thorne.
“From evidence-based ingredients and purposeful dosing to rigorous evaluation of our finished formulations, every step is designed to give consumers confidence in what they are taking. That rigor has defined Thorne for more than 40 years, and it will continue to set the standard for how we innovate, validate our products, and earn trust.”
Consumers are increasingly seeking “jitters-free” solutions to energy and mental clarity, according to recent consumer research conducted by AI-native research company Knit. The survey involving US consumers found that 27.3% consider it difficult to obtain more energy without spiking nerves, while 30% are demanding more effective solutions.
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