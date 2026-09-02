Nestlé to offload main vitamins, minerals & supplements business
Key takeaways
- Nestlé agreed to sell its mainstream vitamins, minerals, and supplements business to Yellow Wood Partners for US$1 billion.
- The divested business generated US$1.2 billion in sales in 2025 and is expected to close by the first half of 2027.
- Nestlé is refocusing its resources on premium, science-led health brands like Solgar and Pure Encapsulations.
Nestlé has reached an agreement to divest its mainstream Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) business —dubbed its “Holistic Health portfolio” — to Yellow Wood Partners for US$1 billion.
Subject to applicable regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close by the first half of 2027.
“This is another important step in the strategic transformation of our portfolio,” says Philipp Navratil, CEO, Nestlé.
“We are focusing our resources where we have the strongest competitive advantage. With Nestlé’s strong innovation and brand-building capabilities, we are well-positioned for growth in the premium, science-led VMS space, where brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations continue to perform strongly. At the same time, the category has evolved, and the mainstream VMS business requires a different approach under dedicated ownership.”
The transaction includes seven brands: Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan’s Pride, and Sisu. It encompasses each of the brands’ associated US-based, private-label supplements business, dedicated manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and distribution operations.
In 2025, Nestlé reported that the overall business generated sales of US$1.2 billion. It primarily operates in the US, with a presence in other markets, including Canada and China.
Latest Nestlé activities
Among other moves this year, Nestlé recently announced a CHF520 million (US$641.9 million) investment in a pet food plant in Mantova, Italy. The facility will begin manufacturing super-premium wet foods for cats and dogs in 2029 to meet a growing demand for pet food across Europe.
Over the summer, Nestlé partnered with US-based biotechnology company Helaina to advance early-life nutrition. The multiyear partnership aims to better understand new bioactive proteins and their role in early-life development.
In April, Nestlé partnered with Nanyang Technological University Singapore for a multi-year collaboration focusing on longevity and women’s health. The collaboration highlights a growing midlife population, emphasizing that many adults spend approximately nine years in poor health late in life. The partners oversee a joint research lab in Singapore and share the facilities for clinical studies and data analysis.
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