Webinar preview: Innova Market Insights maps 2027 top nutrition trends
Key takeaways
- Ahead of the Top 2027 Nutrition Trends webinar, Innova Market Insights’ global insights director reveals that consumers judge nutrition by how a product performs.
- Protein is a clear example of the shift from athlete behavior to everyday wellness, as 80% of global consumers now monitor their intake.
- Innova Market Insights spots opportunities for formulators in life-stage precision, women’s health, GLP-1 companion products, and natural ingredients.
Scientific advances, changing lifestyle needs, and cost-of-living pressures are driving consumer demand for tangible benefits across metabolic health, longevity, energy, and everyday wellness goals, according to Innova Market Insights.
Ahead of our upcoming webinar, “Top Nutrition Trends 2027,” Nutrition Insight sits down with Lu Ann Williams, president and co-founder of Innova Market Insights, to explore key consumer shifts and market opportunities across the nutrition, nutraceutical, and supplement industries.
Registration for the free webinar on September 29, at 16:00 CET, is now open.
“The biggest shift is that consumers have stopped thinking about nutrition from a calorie perspective and more as a toolkit for overall well-being,” says Williams. “They are eating for metabolic performance, for energy, and for staying well over the long term.”
“Protein is the clearest example, now monitored by 80% of global consumers, with 60% deliberately increasing their intake. It has moved from something athletes track to an everyday wellness baseline.”
In the webinar, Williams will share exclusive research and data from Innova Market Insights on the leading nutrition trends expected to shape 2027. It will also feature an expert panel with Justin Siegel, Ph.D., faculty director of the Innovation Institute for Food and Health at the University of California, Davis, US, and Silvi Siddhu, senior vice president at Ujala Life Sciences.
Together with Williams, the experts will offer practical strategies to help brands adapt to market changes, identify emerging opportunities, and align product innovations with evolving consumer needs while maintaining a competitive edge in a fast-moving marketplace.
Top Nutrition Trends 2027
Although Williams will set out the final trends in the webinar, she tells us that they follow a shift that Innova Market Insights has tracked all year, away from what consumers cut out and toward what a product actively does for them — “whether that is how they feel through the day, how they manage their weight, or how they are aging.”
She says that each of the trends revealed in the webinar respond to significant priorities consumers are dealing with.
“Scientific advances have raised expectations of what these products can deliver, lifestyles have changed, and cost-of-living pressure means none of it can carry a premium people cannot justify.”
Williams adds that staying healthy remains a primary goal for consumers. Moreover, she says that taste still drives purchases.
“Each one of these shifts is happening alongside an expectation that the product is still enjoyable, and the brands doing well are the ones making products people actually want to eat rather than products that simply perform well on paper.”
“For anyone who wants the full picture, we will be setting out our 2027 nutrition trends in the upcoming webinar.”
Next wave of innovation
Regarding forces that are driving the next wave of nutrition innovation, Williams identifies several converging themes.
“Personalization is one, with consumers increasingly looking for nutrition that fits their own needs and lifestyle rather than a general recommendation. Alongside that, we see longevity support, healthy eating, and nutrition for those on GLP-1 medications.”
“There is also a broad push to optimize the nutritional value of everyday products,” she adds. “Together, they point to how consumers expect more from a product and to brands working harder to deliver it.”
Additionally, she says that consumers seek products that meet their expectations on health, convenience, and functionality.
“The expectation now is that every serving delivers something measurable, without giving up taste or a clean label,” details Williams.
“Naturalness remains the benchmark, with consumers associating natural formulations with long-term health. That creates real tension in reformulation, because people are cutting added sugar while artificial sweeteners sit among the ingredients consumers globally are looking to avoid.”
New product development potential
Williams advises companies that want to translate these emerging consumer trends into meaningful product opportunities to get specific.
“What we see working is targeting a defined physiological outcome rather than making a generic nutrition claim, because consumers now audit formulations for real benefits. Life-stage precision is outperforming broad demographic positioning, and women’s health is a clear growth area, with 40% of female consumers taking supplements specifically to manage hormonal balance.”
To prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead, Williams suggests that nutrition and supplement companies consider standards on sodium, fat, and ultra-processing, and their ingredient strategy.
“Regulatory scrutiny and public health advocacy are pushing manufacturers toward internal nutrition benchmarks on sodium, saturated fat, and ultra-processing, so it makes sense to set those standards early and design products around them from the start.”
“The other is ingredient strategy, where how ingredients perform together is becoming as important as what goes in,” notes Williams. “Additionally, upcycled and precision-fermented options are giving formulators more stability on cost and supply.”
Upcoming webinars
Top Nutrition Trends 2027
Nutrition Insight
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