Nutrition Insight reviews 2025: AI tech, personalized solutions, and nutrition security in the GLP-1 era
Key takeaways
- This year, AI became a practical engine for nutrition, powering personalization, speeding R&D and bioactive discovery, and improving clinical research.
- Weight management shifted toward complementary nutrition and new product positioning, as brands planned for a longer-term, mainstream GLP-1 market.
- From SNAP policy swings to UPF classification debates, infant and maternal health concerns, and Gaza’s hunger crisis, the year underscored the importance of access to nutrition, trust, and governance.
As we prepare to turn the page on the year, Nutrition Insight revisits some of the most significant developments of 2025 — from the growing impact of GLP-1 on product innovation and weight management support to AI-powered tools reshaping the industry. Scientific advances have driven targeted solutions in the gut microbiome and early-life nutrition, as well as healthy aging, women’s health, and a rapid “humanization” of pet nutrition.
At the same time, the industry grappled with high-stakes challenges, including the upheaval around US nutrition assistance, contested approaches to regulating ultra-processed food (UPF), rising concerns over misinformation, and worsening global gaps in access to healthy diets amid conflict, climate pressure, and economic strain. Join us as we look back at a year defined by precision-led innovation as the sector increasingly focuses on making nutrition smarter, safer, and more equitable.
January
ADM forecasts personalized and wellness trends rising in pet nutrition
ADM’s latest pet nutrition report highlighted the growing trend of pet humanization, with owners prioritizing high-quality nutrition, preventative care, and mental well-being. We sat down with Guillaume Maio, its marketing manager for EMEA Pet Nutrition, to discuss how consumers are increasingly seeking functional ingredients in pet products, with a focus on digestive health, joint support, and emotional wellness. Additionally, Maios revealed that personalized pet nutrition, based on species-specific needs, is also gaining traction, as is the demand for scientifically backed supplements like probiotics and calming chews. Despite economic concerns, he emphasized that 72% of pet owners prioritize the quality of their pet's food, and 79% invest in preventive care.
Innovating nutrition: Roquette boosts consumer engagement with AI technology
Roquette is leveraging AI-driven persona technology to create personalized food concepts that align with diverse consumer preferences. Its AI-powered video platform enhances consumer engagement by showcasing market trends, ingredient details, and realistic product visualizations. We caught up with Valérie Le Bihan, Roquette’s head of customer marketing in Europe, who discussed accelerating innovation, refining formulations, and optimizing creativity by integrating AI into product development. Le Bihan said the company combines AI insights with human expertise to ensure relevance and reliability, emphasizing that future AI applications will include predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and enhanced food safety monitoring.
Trump returns: Presidency to challenge food, nutrition and health regulations
In January, Donald Trump returned to the White House as US President, which many organizations feared would lead to significant changes in food and nutrition policies. Executive orders impacted the Paris Climate Agreement, the WHO, and food regulations. Key areas of interest included ultra-processed foods (UPFs), nutrition standards, alternative protein labeling, traceability, and food date labeling. The FDA is expected to focus on post-market chemical assessments, including food additives and substances generally recognized as safe (GRAS). The agency has also revealed that the administration may reconsider the FDA’s “healthy” claims update and address labeling for cultivated meats and plant-based foods. Trump’s proposed nominations and policy reforms, like the Make America Healthy Again initiative, are poised to shape future regulations.
UC Davis Institute targets next-gen food systems with AI-powered nutrition
The AI Institute for Next-Generation Food Systems (AIFS), based at the University of California (UC) Davis, US, and backed by the US Department of Agriculture, told us that it aims to revolutionize food production and nutrition using AI. We talked with Ilias Tagkopoulos, Ph.D., AIFS director, who revealed that the institute focuses on developing healthier, sustainable, and affordable food. Through AI tools like FoodAtlas, Tagkopoulos said AIFS maps food-chemical-health relationships to better understand the impact of food on health. He also emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary research and industry collaboration, noting that while AI in food lags behind other sectors, such as pharma, AIFS seeks to transform the industry by improving food quality, reducing waste, and making nutritious foods more accessible to everyone.
Forever chemicals in US tap water linked to high incidences of certain cancers, researchers warn
A study from the Keck School of Medicine linked manufactured PFAS-contaminated drinking water to a 33% higher incidence of certain cancers in the US. The results found that PFAS, found in consumer products and 45% of US water supplies, accumulate in the body and may contribute to over 6,800 cancer cases annually. Researchers mapped PFAS exposure to increased cancer rates, noting different risks by sex. Males faced a higher prevalence of leukemia and urinary cancers, while females had increased thyroid and throat cancers. Furthermore, the study showed that current Environmental Protection Agency regulations, set until 2029, may be insufficient and called for stricter limits and further studies to confirm causality and explore biological mechanisms.
February
Supplement consumers have a higher trust in AI than non-users, research flags
Consumers who use supplements are more likely to trust AI technology than those who don’t, according to an online survey commissioned by Ingredient Communications. The survey, which collected data from 1,040 consumers in the UK and the US, indicated that more supplement users feel positively about using AI in the food and beverage industry. The company’s managing director told us that the majority of respondents who had used a supplement within the past three months stated that AI is “generally positive for humanity.” We also caught up with Rivalz and Ingredion to discuss AI-powered snacking and spoke with Bayer Consumer Health and Nuritas about the role of AI in nutrition.
Novonesis acquires Feed Enzymes Alliance from dsm-firmenich in €1.5B deal
Nutrition, health, and beauty ingredient producer dsm-firmenich revealed it is selling its stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance to its long-time partner Novonesis for €1.5 billion (~US$1.76 billion). The sale included the dissolution of the 25-year-old alliance, and dsm-firmenich said it would begin seeking buyers or other strategic options for its Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH) division. The move continued the company’s shift to streamline its operations, advance its plans to separate its ANH business, and intensify its focus on food and nutrition ingredients. Following the transaction, dsm-firmenich said it expects to receive around €1.4 billion (~US$1.64 billion) in net cash after deducting transaction costs and capital gains tax. The company anticipated recognition of a book profit on the transaction upon its completion.
Biofach 2025: Functional beverages, plant proteins, fermentation, and nutraceuticals steal the show
At the Biofach 2025 trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, we spoke with a diverse array of companies showcasing organic and sustainable food production. We met with several players and noted key themes, including functional beverages, plant-based proteins, fermented foods, sustainable packaging, and superfoods. At the same time, we spoke with companies about the booming medicinal plant sector, the needs of the world’s aging population, and the continuing demand for organic solutions.
Protein paradox: Study finds most rural Indians lack sufficient protein intake despite abundant access
Research flagged a surprising paradox in rural India — protein deficiency remains widespread, even in households with sufficient access to protein-rich foods. The researchers found that more than two-thirds of households surveyed across India’s semi-arid tropics consume less protein than recommended, despite the availability of protein sources such as legumes, dairy products, and livestock products. Conducted across six states and nine districts, the study found that diets in these regions rely heavily on staple grains like rice and wheat, which contribute 60–75% of daily protein intake. While these foods provide some protein, they lack the essential amino acids necessary for balanced nutrition. Meanwhile, protein-rich foods such as pulses, dairy products, eggs, and meat remained underutilized, seemingly due to a combination of cultural food preferences, limited nutritional awareness, and financial constraints.
Budget blow: SNAP cuts threaten nutrition security for 40 million US citizens while Rollins pushes reforms
The Republican-led US House of Representatives proposed a US$230 billion cut to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) over ten years, which the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said would threaten the food and nutrition security of approximately 40 million US citizens. At the same time, the US Secretary of Agriculture pushed for reforms to reshape SNAP, including stricter work requirements and reassessing what foods should be eligible for purchase. We caught up with the deputy director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who underscored that SNAP cuts would “unnecessarily thrust millions of people further into food insecurity.” We also looked at how the proposed cuts could undermine the administration’s “healthy America” goals.
March
Make America Healthy Again? SNAP cuts and rising food prices threaten nutrition security, experts flag
Experts expressed uncertainties about the impact of President Donald Trump’s administration on US nutrition policy and regulation, highlighting tensions between public health priorities and industry interests. We examined recent developments, including Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s focus on children’s health, rising food prices amid the delayed farm bill, stalled healthy labeling rules, and corporate resistance to UPF regulations. We also examined the reaction of the US FDA nominee and concerns regarding the potential influence of Kennedy and Elon Musk on public health and food safety.
NPEW 2025: Weight management innovations and macronutrients reshaping the market
At this year’s Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) trade show in California, US, weight management solutions took center stage. Nutrition and food companies showcased alternatives to GLP-1 medications and complementary products designed to support users in their weight loss journey and mitigate side effects. We explored innovations, trends, and the role of key macronutrients like protein and fiber in weight management. Industry leaders, including Gnosis by Lesaffre, Now, Euromed, Aker BioMarine, Glanbia Nutritionals, Comet Bio, and Rivalz Snacks, shared insights on emerging nutrition strategies designed to address weight control and metabolic health. We also looked at FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ latest prebiotic innovation, how Saanroo’s Trpti solved oleoylethanolamide stability issues, and Vivici’s precision-fermented dairy protein solution.
Exploring African botanicals and medicinal plants for new nutrition solutions
The nutrition industry continued to explore new plants and compounds for their health benefits in 2025, with suppliers of African botanicals highlighting the continent’s diverse native species — many of which are still underrepresented in global markets. Baobab Exports, Blue Sky Botanics, and Baobab des Saveurs discussed their regional ingredient offerings with us. Blue Sky Botanics developed a baobab purée from Zimbabwean-sourced fruit for applications in smoothies, juices, and yogurts. Baobab des Saveurs highlighted the untapped potential of West African ingredients, such as baobab, hibiscus, and kinkeliba, as the company seeks to promote natural, plant-based solutions internationally. Baobab Exports stated that researchers interested in novel plants should explore Africa’s biodiversity, medicinal plants, and botanicals. Meanwhile, experts from the Food Is Medicine Institute spoke with us about the need for better policies and advanced nutrition interventions.
Humanizing pet nutrition: How demands for natural and functional solutions drive innovation
As demand for targeted pet nutrition continued to grow this year, ingredient producers and suppliers are focusing on sustainable, plant-based, and functional solutions. The trend of “humanizing” pet nutrition is also opening opportunities for science-backed supplements. ADM, Beneo, and Vitalus sat down with us to discuss innovations in the evolving pet nutrition sector. The companies highlighted advancements in functional ingredients designed to support pet health and well-being. We also looked at Wellness Pet Company’s targeted pet nutrition solutions, as well as advancements in “human-grade” whole foods and functional treats at Global Pet Expo 2025.
The world’s factory: Breaking down China’s tradition and expertise in mushrooms and botanicals
China has long been a global manufacturing leader, producing a wide range of products, including botanicals, herbs, vitamins, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. While discussions on Chinese products often center on quality and cost, industry experts highlight the country’s excellence in mushroom and herbal ingredient production, backed by centuries of agricultural and processing expertise. In the first part of a two-part series, we explored China’s sourcing and processing expertise with Nammex, a provider of organic mushroom extracts, and Nuherbs, a specialist in Chinese herbs and remedies. Both US-based companies source exclusively from China, leveraging the country’s deep-rooted traditions and advanced processing capabilities. In the second part, we discussed sourcing premium Chinese ingredients with strict specifications, on-site verification, and how tariffs may affect trade and product quality.
April
Unlocking the future of food: Translating complex composition data for better nutrition
From its inception, the Periodic Table of Food Initiative (PTFI) has developed tools and collected data on food composition for nutritional purposes. Its next phase involves making datasets accessible to global stakeholders to reveal hidden nutritional insights and drive innovations for human and planetary health. In the final installment of our PTFI series, we examined the challenges of translating this data into practical use and spoke with the initiative’s global director and its research program manager at UC Davis’ Innovation Institute for Food and Health. We also discussed mapping food quality for planetary health and how multi-omic tools can enhance nutrition with the PTFI experts.
World Health Day: WHO calls for maternal and infant health investments amid aid cuts
On World Health Day, the WHO launched a year-long “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures” campaign, focusing on maternal and newborn health. The campaign urges governments and the health community to intensify efforts against preventable maternal and neonatal deaths, noting that humanitarian funding cuts have forced many countries to scale back essential services. Meanwhile, a UN report, Trends in Maternal Mortality, revealed a 40% global reduction in maternal deaths from 2000 to 2023 but warned that progress had markedly slowed since 2016. In 2023, approximately 260,000 women died from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications. We explored targeted nutrition solutions and key nutrients for women during and after pregnancy, as well as for infants’ first 1,000 days, with experts from Dr. Paul Lohmann, Gnosis by Lesaffre, and Valio.
Beyond feeding: Africa advocates challenge aid and champion food sovereignty
Advocates for decolonizing African food systems urged stakeholders to shift from traditional aid and export models toward narratives centered on nourishment and local empowerment. A report from German Watch and Power Shift Africa examined how Germany’s trade and aid policies — particularly its promotion of export-oriented agriculture — can undermine African nutrition goals. Experts argued that real progress requires transferring decision-making power to African stakeholders and aligning funding with priorities defined on the continent. We continued our conversation with the two organizations to better understand the tension between Germany’s intent to support African food systems and the unintended consequences of policies that prioritize exports over community-driven nutritional outcomes. We also explored the Amplified African Food project, in which partners from UC Davis and the Novo Nordisk Foundation’s BioInnovation Institute will address malnutrition and stunting in Africa through precision nutrition.
US FDA watchdog collapsing? Baby formula safety under fire
Expert groups have criticized the US FDA’s shortcomings in safeguarding infant formula, pointing to its failure to address toxic contaminants, nano-ingredients, and regulatory conflicts of interest amid ongoing staff cuts. We consulted leaders from the Center for Food Safety and the Alliance for Natural Health to explore these concerns and discuss strategies for strengthening oversight and reform. We also looked at a BBC Panorama investigation into the high sugar and low nutrient content of UK baby food pouches.
Exploring DNA and genomics to unlock personalized nutrition and longevity
As personalized nutrition continued to gain momentum in 2025, genomics is enabling consumers to refine their supplement strategies according to their genetic profiles. We caught up with Bryce Wylde, co-founder of The DNA Company and a functional medicine specialist who champions the use of genetic data to tailor health interventions. He explained that genomics examines the complete set of an individual’s genes and their interactions with each other and the environment. Wylde noted that the field extends beyond identifying hereditary traits and delved into how genetic variations influence health outcomes, provide insights into potential disease risks, and inform customized recommendations for nutrition and lifestyle modifications.
May
Vitafoods Europe 2025: Healthy aging innovations in muscle, gut, eye, and women’s health
At Vitafoods Europe 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, the spotlight was on healthy aging, with companies showcasing nutraceuticals designed to support muscle health, digestion, immunity, metabolism, vision, and women’s health, particularly during menopause. We spoke with industry leaders from IFF Health Sciences, Lallemand Health Solutions, Epax, and Givaudan about this expanding sector and the companies’ latest science-backed advancements and solutions that are tailored to the evolving health needs associated with aging. We also caught up with Nexira at the show to discuss the company’s Vitafoods Innovation Award for Sustainability, which recognizes its Acacia Program and prebiotic range Inavea, based on acacia gum.
Experts call for crackdown as influencers’ nutrition misinformation put millions at risk
A recent study revealed that nutrition advice from 53 social media influencers could endanger up to 24 million people, as these individuals often lack formal health or nutrition qualifications. These “super-spreaders” promote unverified practices, including extreme diets and unproven therapies, for personal gain. We caught up with experts from the Rooted Research Collective, who emphasized the urgent need for stricter regulations to combat this growing trend of misinformation. They also highlighted the importance of relying on evidence-based guidance from qualified professionals to ensure public health safety.
WHO and IPC urge immediate action as one in five people in Gaza faces starvation
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported that the entire population of Gaza had been experiencing severe acute food insecurity, with approximately half a million people at risk of starvation. We reviewed the IPC analysis, which warned of a high risk of famine in the months leading up to October without urgent intervention. The IPC emphasized the need to end hostilities, allow unrestricted humanitarian aid, restore essential services and commercial activity, and deliver lifesaving support. At the same time, WHO, an IPC partner, noted that the risk of famine continued to rise due to the deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid during the blockade.
Rousselot and PB Leiner to combine collagen and gelatin know-how in new Nextida company
Darling Ingredients, the parent company of Rousselot and its Nextida collagen peptide platform, announced that it had entered a partnership with Belgium-based Tessenderlo Group’s PB Leiner division to establish a joint venture named Nextida. The initiative, outlined in a non-binding term sheet, aimed to merge their collagen and gelatin operations into a single global company focused on health, wellness, and nutrition. We examined the deal, which plans to have Darling Ingredients hold an 85% stake, while Tessenderlo Group retains 15%. The new venture projects an annual revenue of US$1.5 billion, a production capacity of 200,000 metric tons, and 23 facilities in operation across four continents. In December, the parent companies announced that they had signed a definitive agreement to combine Rousselot and PB Leiner, with the transaction expected to be completed in 2026.
Researchers warn of global omega-3 deficiencies and supply shortage
Researchers from Case Western Reserve University warned of a global omega-3 shortage driven by rising ocean temperatures, overfishing, and pollution. We examined the study’s results, which revealed that 85% of the global population failed to consume adequate omega-3 levels. The study’s lead author and a research scientist at the university’s School of Medicine emphasized that the findings had serious and far-reaching health implications. The study also highlighted environmental challenges affecting marine ecosystems, which in turn threaten the availability of omega-3-rich sources, such as fish. The researchers called for urgent strategies to address both the environmental and nutritional aspects of this growing public health concern.
June
Krill trawling: Aker BioMarine’s strategies for balancing ocean health and global nutrition demands
Amid the third UN Ocean Conference, we spoke with Aker BioMarine and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) about their commitment to sustainable krill harvesting in Antarctica. Aker BioMarine revealed that it operates under strict CCAMLR (Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources) regulations, keeping catches below 1% of krill biomass and voluntarily closing sensitive areas to protect wildlife. The company’s CEO stated that it aims to strike a balance between ocean conservation and supplying krill-based supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Recognizing growing demand and environmental concerns, Aker BioMarine launched a plant-based omega-3 algae product, Revervia. MSC-certified krill fisheries regularly monitor the company’s practices to safeguard the Antarctic ecosystem and support new Marine Protected Areas to ensure long-term sustainability.
Innovative sensors and AI boost People Science’s clinical trial research
People Science unveiled its decentralized clinical trials app, Chloe, which enables at-home participation across the US. The company said it utilizes sensors, home sampling, and AI to explore sleep, gut, metabolic, and women’s health. We spoke with the company’s co-founder, Noah Craft, who highlighted advances like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), electroencephalograms, and temperature monitors for fertility tracking. The company studies consumer responses to supplements and functional products, including personalized trials using Oura Rings and CGM experiments. People Science emphasized microbiome research and predicted AI would soon analyze raw clinical data, pushing supplement brands to invest in science for credibility and effectiveness in an increasingly data-driven industry.
US Senate blocks proposed SNAP cuts in House’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill”
We looked at how the US Senate blocked key SNAP cuts in the Republicans’ proposed “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” due to the Byrd Rule, which limits provisions in budget reconciliation. This offered temporary relief for anti-hunger advocates, although other harmful measures remained. Analysts warned that cuts to SNAP and Medicaid could shrink the US GDP and result in the loss of over a million jobs. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders pushed back, urging bipartisan cooperation on a Farm Bill. Some states gained approval to restrict SNAP purchases of sugary items, raising a debate over food equity and nutrition policy amid systemic challenges.
HMOs in the spotlight: dsm-firmenich’s latest gut health and early life nutrition innovations
As interest in gut health has grown, prebiotics and human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are gaining recognition for their support of immune, cognitive, and metabolic functions. We caught up with experts from dsm-firmenich, who revealed that the company’s advanced HMO research through in vitro, clinical, and collaborative studies aims to replicate benefits seen in breastfed infants. The company underscored that its Glycare HMO line showed potential synergies with Lallemand probiotics, aiming to establish a new standard in synbiotics. The company also emphasized that it has the industry’s broadest HMO portfolio and is focused on translating human milk science into tailored nutrition for all life stages.
50 years of Bioiberica: Expanding from pharma to sustainable nutraceuticals
Bioiberica celebrated its 50th anniversary by highlighting its evolution from a producer of heparin to a diversified life sciences company focused on nutraceuticals, animal nutrition, and agriculture. The company scaled a circular economy model, reusing 90% of raw materials and aiming for 100% reuse. We sat down with key leaders who emphasized sustainability, scientific rigor, and collaboration as central to product development. Areas of focus include joint, skin, and digestive health, supported by low-dose, clinically substantiated ingredients. Bioiberica said it plans to expand through innovation while upholding transparency, quality, and strong stakeholder partnerships to ensure traceable and sustainable supply chains.
July
US Senate’s “Big Beautiful Bill” axes SNAP nutrition education and restricts access
The controversial US Senate’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed narrowly without Democratic support, proposed deep cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, and nutrition education programs. The cuts eliminate access for millions, including seniors, parents, and veterans, while shifting SNAP costs to states. Experts warned that this could exacerbate food insecurity, harm public health, and increase inequality. In addition, they stated that the administration’s agreement with Coca-Cola to use sugarcane in its soda was a distraction from real health problems.
Novonesis and 21st.Bio to scale cow-free, precision-fermented alpha-lactalbumin
21st.Bio launched a development program for precision-fermented α-lac using a high-yield strain licensed from Novonesis. The company said its animal-free and scalable milk protein offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional dairy sources, targeting use in infant nutrition and health products. With global dairy protein demand projected to outpace supply by 2030, 21st.Bio said it supports partners with strain access, process development, scale-up, and regulatory guidance. We examined how the initiative aims to address the impending protein gap while minimizing environmental impact and expanding access to high-purity α-lac through precision fermentation. At the same time, a scientific review called for more plant-based milk fortification.
End of an era? Scientists call for ethical non-animal nutrition research
A review by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) critiqued the widespread use of animals in US nutrition research, calling for a shift to non-animal methods (NAMs). It found that Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees lack the required expertise in alternatives and often approve unnecessarily painful animal tests. Advocates argue NAMs are more ethical, cost-effective, and human-relevant. The US National Institutes of Health and the FDA supported this transition, offering funding and infrastructure. We talked with the director of medical research at the PCRM, who stressed that meaningful change requires updated policies, structural reforms, and better training for ethical review committees, while highlighting that public support for ending animal testing is strong.
IFT First 2025: Spotlight on nutraceutical innovations and “better-for-you” solutions
At the IFT First 2025 trade show, companies spotlighted clean label and functional ingredients for health-focused foods and beverages. Ayana Bio showcased its plant cell cultivation technology to enhance nutritional value, particularly in UPFs, by debuting rosmarinic acid. Nexira promoted its acacia fiber for gut health and sensory-friendly plant-based drinks. Gelita featured collagen peptides targeting beauty, aging, and sports health. Jungbunzlauer unveiled fine-particle mineral salts for improved taste and bioavailability in gummy supplements. At the same time, Beneo spotlighted its natural weight management formulation toolkit. We talked with the companies about their innovations and the need for science-backed innovation to deliver nutrition, functionality, and sustainability in consumer-friendly formats.
SOFI 2025: Global food security and nutrition are growing, but gaps are widening
The 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report revealed that global hunger slightly declined in 2024, but disparities persisted. While undernourishment dropped in Latin America and South Asia, hunger rose in Africa and Western Asia. Over 2.3 billion people faced food insecurity, and 512 million are projected to remain chronically undernourished by 2030. Rising food prices, climate shocks, and conflict worsened access to healthy diets, especially in low-income nations. UN agencies called for urgent investment in resilient food systems, social protections, and plant-based agriculture to address systemic inequalities and support the most vulnerable populations. Action Against Hunger spoke with us about the effects of inflation in the SOFI report, and Elisabetta Recine, who advises Brazil’s government on its hunger policy, talked with us about how Brazil was removed from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Hunger Map.
August
Future of crop nutrition: Smart bacteria improve yield and quality under climate stress
Scientists developed a novel approach to food security by engineering “smart bacteria” that can reprogram crops’ responses to environmental stress in real-time. The UK project, led by Northumbria, Oxford, and Leeds universities, aimed to reduce reliance on fertilizers and pesticides. The bacteria sensed plant stress signals and mimicked hormones, helping crops maintain growth under moderate stress, improving yield, biomass, and protein content. Researchers emphasized the importance of enhancing survival and nutritional quality, particularly in cereals like wheat, rice, and maize. The commercialization effort progressed via GainsBio, reimagining crop development in the field rather than traditional lab-based genetic modification.
Industry expert cautions against “blanket policies” based on Nova UPF definition
We sat down with Rocco Renaldi, the secretary general of the International Food and Beverage Alliance, who cautioned against crafting global UPF policies based solely on the Nova classification system, which lumps most packaged foods into one category without considering nutritional value. He stated that health warnings, taxes, or marketing restrictions applied across the board would dilute their effectiveness and discourage reformulation. The Nova definition, he argued, creates “blanket rules” that fail to differentiate between nutritionally diverse products — an approach that can be scientifically unsound and counterproductive. Renaldi instead urged policymakers to empower consumers through education, provide incentives for healthier product development, and adopt more nuanced and balanced food policies.
Bayer Consumer Health tackles energy and bone health market gaps in Brazil and Singapore
Julia McCalmont, VP of R&D LATAM and Global Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements at Bayer Consumer Health, spoke with us about the company’s targeted solutions for energy and bone health that are tailored to local needs in Brazil and Singapore. Its Redoxon Energy offering combines B vitamins, controlled caffeine, and micronutrients to deliver sustained energy without relying on sugar or excessive caffeine. In Singapore, the Move Well formula, designed for healthy aging, pairs vitamin D3 with calcium to improve bone strength and help prevent frailty. Bayer highlighted that peak bone density typically occurs between the ages of 30 and 50, emphasizing the importance of early interventions. Through these offerings, Bayer aims to support energy and skeletal health across global populations. McCalmont also detailed the company’s consumer-centric R&D strategy.
One Health world: Closing the nutrition science gap with organ-on-chip tech
Research explored the potential of organ-on-chip (OoC) technology within the One Health framework to transform nutrition science. OoCs replicate human — and even animal — organ functions with precision, enabling studies on nutrient absorption, gut microbiota interactions, food safety, and exposure to contaminants such as PFAS and bisphenol A. We caught up with the lead experts in the study, who emphasized that these microphysiological systems offer more accurate human relevance than traditional animal models, which often fail to mirror human metabolism. While acknowledging challenges like standardization and scalability, the researchers concluded that OoCs could bridge major gaps in nutrition research, advancing food safety, sustainability, and health across species.
Brightseed finds growing “bioactivist” consumer base is willing to pay more for actives
Brightseed research found that “bioactivists” were the largest and fastest-growing US health segment this year, rising to 45% of adults in 2025 from 27% in 2022. These proactive consumers view health as a “foundation” and are willing to pay more for foods and supplements containing bioactives and often seek products with added nutrients. Brightseed’s AI platform, Forager, helped uncover hidden plant bioactives, including 530 phytochemicals in almonds. Bioactivists are highly brand-loyal, incorporate supplements into their daily routines, and influence market trends. The research highlighted growing consumer demand for transparency, scientific validation, and functional benefits in health products, presenting opportunities for food and beverage companies.
September
Vitafoods Asia 2025: Spotlight on APAC’s functional ingredients, innovative formats and targeted nutrition
We looked at some of the major trends and innovations showcased at Vitafoods Asia 2025, including nutraceutical and functional food brands across the APAC region, which intensified their focus on targeted wellness categories amid rising demand for proactive health solutions. Key trends shaping innovation included women’s health, healthy aging, beauty-from-within, immune support, sports nutrition, digestive health, and weight management. These reflected shifting demographics, urban lifestyles, and growing interest in preventive care and holistic well-being. On the tradeshow floor, we interviewed experts from Gelita, New-In, and Sirio Pharma to explore the consumer-driven forces behind nutraceutical and supplement ingredient innovations in one of the world’s fastest-evolving health markets. We also caught up with Beneo to discuss how its Orafti Inulin chicory root fiber addresses regional flavor demands and wellness trends.
Fungal jungle: Scientists discover first genetic, mycobiome & chronic disease risk links
Researchers from Pennsylvania State University, US, found evidence of a previously unknown three-way relationship between human genetics, the gut mycobiome, and chronic disease risk. Their genome-wide association study identified 148 fungi-associated genetic variants across seven chromosomes linked to nine fungal taxa. The findings suggested that gut fungi are influenced not only by diet, as previously believed, but also by human genes. We sat down with the study’s author, who revealed that the gut mycobiome may play a key role in driving intestinal and other chronic diseases. The results emphasized that limited physician knowledge about fungal contributions may hinder effective disease prevention and treatment strategies.
Rousselot Innovation Days: Spotlight on collagen peptides research advances
Rousselot showcased its latest research and formulation innovations in collagen at its Innovation Days in Gent, Belgium, emphasizing science-driven approaches to unlock targeted health benefits. We attended the event where the company’s experts presented findings on Nextida collagen peptides, revealing their effects on blood glucose, insulin, and GLP-1 hormones. They explained how collagen composition shapes its health outcomes. Executive VP Jeroen Colpaert stated that Rousselot aims to help people lead healthier lives through science-backed nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. He described Nextida as the “next wave of collagen,” signaling the industry’s shift from “collagen good for all” to “collagen good for you.”
Danone opens OneBiome Lab in Paris-Saclay, expanding gut health research for future innovation
Danone inaugurated its OneBiome Lab in Paris-Saclay, France, establishing a new research hub to connect gut microbiome science with everyday nutrition. We attended the launch, which Danone said marked a key step in the company’s mission to lead food and health innovation. Building on its Singapore-based early-life nutrition lab, the French facility integrates microbiology, clinical science, and AI to explore how microbes influence well-being and how food can be tailored to support it. CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique emphasized the microbiome’s vast potential, noting that a deeper understanding could enable the creation of foods that optimize, maintain, or restore gut health across life stages.
Nutrition redefined: Innova Market Insights previews top nutrition trends for 2026
Ahead of our joint webinar with Innova Market Insights on “Top Nutrition Trends 2026,” we sat down with Lu Ann Williams, the co-founder and Global Insights Director at Innova Market Insights, who explained that consumers increasingly viewed nutrition as a tool to manage mood, stress, longevity, and menopause symptoms. Younger consumers were noted for redefining health by seeking holistic, lifespan-spanning solutions. She also projected that 2026 will be defined by nutrition innovations across multiple categories, driven by consumers seeking products with tangible health benefits, ethical and environmental alignment, and convenient, science-backed solutions.
October
Kirin unveils hot drink with immune-boosting LC Plasma to meet functional demand
Kirin unveiled its first hot functional beverage fortified with LC Plasma (Lactococcus lactis Plasma) to meet the rising demand for immune-supporting beverages as temperatures drop. Introduced in Japan as “Honey Lemon Scented Hot Ginger,” the product blends LC Plasma, ginger extract, and honey-lemon aroma. According to the company, LC Plasma has been shown to activate plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) that coordinate the immune system’s response. A spokesperson from Kirin told us that 50% of people feel health-vulnerable during colder months, driving demand for functional hot beverages, and added that the move marks a strategic shift toward convenient, functional formats that blend comfort and immune care in a single cup.
IIFH Discovery Forum: At the intersection of nutrition and health in the GLP-1 era
We joined the Discovery Forum, hosted by UC Davis’ Innovation Institute for Food and Health (IIFH), which explored how the science behind metabolic hormones can inspire a new wave of innovation in food for health. Experts highlighted the rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists as nothing short of “a tectonic shift” in how food systems and human metabolism operate. These medications — which slow gastric emptying, reduce appetite, and elevate insulin response — are reshaping not only obesity treatment but the very nature of nutrition strategy for millions of consumers. We also attended MISTA’s third Growth Hack, which showcased start-ups and new technologies in meal, snack, and beverage concepts for healthy nutrition.
Next-gen dsm-firmenich pet premix facility opens in US
dsm-firmenich launched its NextGen Tonganoxie pet-only premix facility in Kansas, US, fully automated and traceable to deliver precise micronutrient blends. Catering to mainstream and functional pet foods, it integrates proprietary and third-party ingredients, prioritizing safety, quality, and formulation flexibility across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The facility marks a milestone in the company’s global pet nutrition expansion. At the same time, NaturVet introduced lickable cat supplements, and a study found that dog food that is high in carbohydrates is worse for canines’ metabolic health than raw meat.
UC Davis Institute and Nestlé Health Science to commercialize “transformative” nutrition research
UC Davis’ IIFH joined forces with Nestlé Health Science in a strategic partnership aimed at transforming early‑stage nutrition research into market‑ready solutions. The partnership will focus on advancing innovations in healthy aging, women’s health, metabolic and gastrointestinal issues, and diet‑related disease areas. We spoke with experts from the organizations who explained that start‑ups emerging from the UC Davis ecosystem will receive scientific, technical, and commercialization support from Nestlé Health Science, helping bridge the gap between academic discovery and consumer‑facing products.
CPHI 2025: ADM spotlights biotic innovations for mood, metabolic, and gut health
At this year’s CPHI 2025 trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, ADM showcased its expanding portfolio of pre‑, pro‑, and postbiotics with a sharp focus on mood, sleep, metabolism, and gut health. The company spotlighted its Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 postbiotic, which is backed by eight human trials and has been shown to reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and support emotional well‑being. We also spoke with the manager of pharma at Dr. Paul Lohmann about the advantages of magnesium bisglycinate, Gelita’s global product promotion manager told us about its latest innovations, Lonza Capsules and Health Ingredients highlighted its delivery format tech, and Pharmactive Biotech, Beneo, and ThreoTech spoke with us about nutraceuticals for brain and immune health.
November
New GLP-1 science and drugs reach “tipping point,” reshaping health and nutrition
Emerging science and drug product development are poised to transform the US GLP-1 landscape, potentially increasing the adoption of these medications even further. We met with UC Davis experts to discuss how researchers explore organs beyond the gut that secrete GLP-1, as the brain and pancreatic alpha cells also produce this hormone. The experts shared how the pharmaceutical pipeline expands into new health indications, combinations of GLP-1 with other hormones, and more convenient delivery formats, while Ozempic, a semaglutide-based medication, is set to go off patent in several countries next year. Meanwhile, a UK survey revealed a growing acceptance of these medications among adults.
Novonesis leverages the microbiome for next-gen healthy longevity solutions
Experts highlight that through technological, medicinal, and nutritional innovations, we are consistently living longer than any generation before. At the same time, the science behind gut health continues to advance as experts unlock the secrets of the gut microbiome. According to Novonesis, the intersection of these two trends presents opportunities within the healthy aging space. We met with two Novonesis experts to unpack the latest insights in aging microbiology, consumer attitudes, and practical innovations for the next generation of solutions. The team coined the term “healthy longevity” to focus on vitality, independence, and emotional well-being alongside physical health as people age. We also discussed HMO science advances with Novonesis, as emerging research has sparked renewed interest in these compounds for systemic health benefits.
The Lancet slams “corporate power” driving UPFs, nutritionists reject processing-based dietary advice
As global policymakers and healthcare advisers move to curb UPF consumption, The Lancet published a series outlining policy recommendations to regulate and reduce these products, underscoring that education and consumer-focused behavioral shifts are insufficient. However, medical and nutrition experts criticized the reports’ reliance on the Nova system to classify UPFs, which was developed by one of the series’ co-authors. They argued that the framework is oversimplified and called on regulators to consider the nutritional profiles and metabolic impact of foods. The series called on governments to reduce UPF consumption and prioritize local food producers, citing research on the rise of lower-quality diets high in UPFs. At the same time, another study linking UPF consumption to early-onset colorectal cancer in women was contested, as experts said the study showed an association, not causation.
Nestlé fires back at accusation of adding sugar to infant cereal in Africa
Nestlé disputed accusations by the NGO Public Eye that its infant cereals sold in Africa feature added sugar. Recent reports by the NGO claimed the Swiss nutritional company’s brands Cerelac and Nestum sold in Africa contain added sugar, while the same products on the European market are free of refined sugar. We discussed the reports with Nestlé, which stated that they contain misleading and unfounded allegations, and emphasized that the brand maintains a consistent approach to nutrition across all countries. Meanwhile, Public Eye told us that the NGO worked with partners in 20 countries to analyze products’ sugar content. Each Cerelac product contained nearly 6 g of added sugar per serving, with the highest average level at 7.3 g per serving.
SupplySide Global 2025: Targeted solutions for women’s health, longevity and GLP-1 complements
At SupplySide Global 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, exhibitors highlighted solutions targeting women’s health, healthy aging, and consumers using weight management medications, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists. Several companies highlighted how science and personalization are shaping the next wave of nutritional innovation. We spoke with experts from Lallemand Health Solutions, Novonesis, and Kerry about how scientific advancements and personalized approaches are shaping future product development. They highlighted targeted probiotics for women’s health across life stages and healthy aging solutions, as consumers rate longevity as very important, and so is the importance of supporting GLP-1 users in offering solutions to manage side effects.
December
“Reboot the system”: WHO’s new GLP-1 guidance urges universally accessible care
In a recent guidance document, the WHO warned that the current production levels of GLP-1 therapies are insufficient to equitably provide care for the billion people suffering from obesity. While advocating the long-term use of these medications, it called for health care systems to focus on person-centered care with fair access to treatments alongside intensive behavioral therapy. The WHO has approved the long-term use of GLP-1, but suggests that the medications be combined with intensive behavioral therapy, including setting exercise and diet goals, restricting energy intake, weekly counseling, and routine progress assessments.
FrieslandCampina to acquire Wisconsin Whey Protein and expand North American footprint
FrieslandCampina moved to acquire Wisconsin Whey Protein, a whey protein isolate producer. Following the deal, the US-based company will integrate into FrieslandCampina Ingredients, expanding its presence in Europe and Asia into North America. The company stated that it expected to significantly increase its total global whey protein capacity to meet the rising demand for protein ingredients. FrieslandCampina Ingredients will also collaborate with Stainless Technologies, a sister company of Wisconsin Whey Protein that builds advanced process technology solutions. We discussed how these developments might affect the company’s market position with FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ global director of marketing & product strategy.
FiE 2025: Nutrition innovations for longevity, metabolic health, and mental wellness
At the Food ingredients Europe (FiE) trade show in Paris, France, nutrition companies showcased their innovations to support healthy aging, weight management, mental well-being, metabolic health, and skin longevity. On the show floor, we met with ADM, Arla Foods Ingredients, Monteloeder by SuanNutra, and PB Leiner to explore their science-backed biotics, protein, botanicals, and collagen. We also spoke with Jungbunzlauer about its solutions for mineral-based gummy supplements and caught up with Rousselot to discuss its collagen and gelatin solutions, such as Nextida GC collagen peptides for metabolic wellness. FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Roquette talked to us about the future of functional yogurt.
Scientists push for coordinated industry partnership in sustainable krill management
Scientists are urging greater cross-sector collaboration with key players that use krill for food and supplements to secure ocean stocks for the future. They encouraged viewing the industry less as an opponent and more as a partner. Biologists from the Alfred Wegener Institute explained why it is essential for industry and scientists to collaborate for optimal krill management. They warned that if krill stocks decline, this would directly harm marine species that rely solely on krill. The experts said that krill catches in Antarctic sub-areas have surged, which raises concerns about long-term stock stability and ecosystem impacts. They argued that industry vessels could serve as data platforms and proposed transparent co-management models.
Plant-based diet nutrient planning aids children’s growth and cardiometabolic health
A major new meta-analysis revealed that carefully planned vegetarian and vegan diets can support children’s healthy growth when supplemented appropriately. We discussed trends, misconceptions, and the politicization of these diets with the study’s lead researcher. The analysis examined data from 48,000 children and adolescents across 59 studies in 18 countries. The study found that children on a plant-based diet experience cardiometabolic benefits and higher fiber and micronutrient intake, but also consume less energy, protein, vitamin B12, zinc, and calcium. The study’s lead author told us that a common misconception of increasingly popular vegetarian and vegan diets is that these are inherently dangerous for children.