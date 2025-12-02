FiE 2025 live: Rousselot showcases food-friendly collagen for metabolic health
Key takeaways
- Rousselot presents Nextida GC at FiE, a collagen peptide targeting metabolic wellness, backed by preclinical evidence of stimulating GLP-1 and GIP.
- The company showcases indulgent collagen formats that deliver functional nutrition, from mocktails and macchiatos to gummies and high-protein bars.
- Rousselot also presents new data confirming Peptan’s heat-stability, enabling collagen fortification in baked goods and UHT beverages.
At the ongoing Food ingredients Europe (FiE) trade show in Paris, France (Dec 2–4), Rousselot is featuring its gelatin and collagen-based solutions in consumer-friendly concepts, including mocktails featuring Nextida GC for metabolic wellness, functional gummies, and a high-protein bar.
Rousselot’s concepts combine indulgence with well-being, demonstrating how its solutions deliver an enjoyable consumer experience with health benefits and enhanced nutritional profiles, such as reducing sugar, increasing protein, or achieving a clean label.
On the show floor, Nutrition Insight catches up with Florencia Moreno Torres, global marketing manager at Rousselot, to explore the company’s collagen and gelatin concepts on display.
“Our ingredient solutions align with industry trends such as glucose control, sugar reduction, protein enrichment, and clean-label formulation. While collagen is already popular for beauty, mobility, and sports performance, we’re also highlighting its potential in advanced health areas such as metabolic health.”
A highlight at Rousselot’s booth this year is Nextida GC, the company’s latest collagen peptide innovation that supports metabolic wellness. Visitors can also try the ingredient’s applications in mocktails, macchiatos, and crackers.
“Nextida GC represents a major step forward in the evolution of collagen peptides, bringing a new dimension of targeted metabolic benefits to the category,” details Moreno Torres.
“As a specific peptide composition backed by a pre-clinical scientific study demonstrating its potential to naturally stimulate GLP-1 and GIP (gastric inhibitory polypeptide) secretion, and thus to help support glucose regulation and cravings in healthy individuals.”
Exploring new health benefits
Moreno Torres highlights that Nextida GC represents a “significant innovation” in the collagen peptide market because it expands collagen’s role beyond traditional associations with beauty and mobility.
“It positions collagen firmly within the fast-growing metabolic wellness segment, helping brands meet evolving consumer expectations with an ingredient that is both functional and highly adaptable.”
She adds that the ingredient’s impact on GLP-1 and GIP secretion makes it relevant in a nutrition landscape where metabolic health and glucose management are gaining unprecedented consumer interest.
“As more healthy consumers seek solutions that help to manage energy, cravings, and long-term wellness, Nextida GC offers brands a science-backed, natural, and food-friendly ingredient that aligns with these emerging needs.”
Tasting collagen concepts
Moreno Torres says that the tasting concepts at Rousselot’s booth showcase how its collagen and gelatin ingredients can be seamlessly integrated into enjoyable foods and beverages, enabling high-quality nutrition that supports consumers without compromising taste.
“These samples show how our collagen ingredients and gelatin technologies combine functionality, great taste, and appealing textures in on-trend formats.”
“This year, we are particularly excited about the concepts featuring Nextida GC, including a hazelnut macchiato shot, appetizer crackers, and a Cosmopolitan-style mocktail. These prototypes highlight the versatility of our newest collagen peptide ingredient and are an example of how consumers can access the numerous metabolic benefits which Nextida GC offers, through different indulgent applications.”
Moreover, she says that visitors can explore innovative gummy formats, including a peelable “gummy-in-gummy” concept.
“We are also showcasing a new high-protein collagen snack bar, SiMoGel functional gummies, and a refreshing dispenser drink with Peptan in a cucumber-lemon-mint flavor,” adds Moreno Torres.
Rousselot application experts are also presenting new data on the heat-stability of Peptan collagen peptides in bakery and ultra-high-temperature (UHT) drink applications.
studies show that Peptan collagen peptides maintain their functionality under these conditions, delivering reliable performance across applications.”“Peptan’s heat-stability means its nutritional value, amino acid profile, and bioactivity remain intact during high-temperature processes such as baking and UHT treatment,” explains Moreno Torres. “Our
“For developers, this enables the creation of functional hot drinks, RTDs, and baked goods without compromising the benefits associated with Peptan. It provides flexibility and confidence when formulating in product categories where thermal processing is unavoidable.”
The GLP-1 effect
At the trade show’s Exhibitor Showcase Theatre tomorrow, Moreno Torres will present how GLP-1 is shaping the next wave of nutritional innovation with her colleague Tim de Lange, global applications center manager. The session will explore opportunities and practical formulation insights for GLP-1 companion products.
Moreno Torres gives a sneak peek into tomorrow’s presentation. “We will explore how GLP-1 therapies are reshaping weight management and metabolic wellness, and what this shift means for product innovation in food, beverage, and supplements. As consumer interest in GLP-1s continues to grow, the need for science-backed nutritional solutions is accelerating.”
“Attendees can also expect insights into emerging trends in GLP-1 companion product development, including nutritional support, glucose regulation, gut comfort, and muscle preservation.”
“The session will also cover formulation strategies and market opportunities tied to the evolving needs of GLP-1 users, with a focus on supporting metabolic health,” she concludes.