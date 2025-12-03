FiE 2025 live: FrieslandCampina Ingredients takes yogurt to functional nutrition space
FrieslandCampina Ingredients is highlighting how to leverage functional ingredients to “supercharge yogurt formulations” at the ongoing Food ingredients Europe (FiE) 2025 trade show (Dec 2–4). In Paris, France, the company is presenting a range of fortification concepts that light up yogurt’s health halo and inspire innovations in muscle, brain, and gut health.
The concepts feature ingredients like Nutri Whey ProHeat, caseinates, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), and Biotis Fermentis — a blend of whey protein and GOS fermented with probiotic cultures.
At the show, Nutrition Insight meets with Sophie Zillinger Molenaar, FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ global marketing lead, to explore how brands can fortify yogurt and which consumer trends, such as “protein plus” and GLP-1, are driving demand.
“Today’s yogurt aisles are intensely competitive — a battleground where flavor and familiarity are no longer enough to secure repeat purchase. With a constant flow of new launches, brands need a more distinctive value proposition,” she details. “Fortifying yogurt with functional ingredients transforms it from a simple snack into a more holistic wellness option.”
Zillinger Molenaar says that the strongest opportunity for functional yogurts lies in exploring credible, less-saturated benefit spaces, such as cognitive well-being for adults, or supporting brain and eye development for children — areas where clinically supported ingredients can help brands stand out.
“These kinds of emerging claims not only capture attention but build trust and loyalty that keep consumers coming back for more, even with the category’s seemingly endless options.”
“The smartest brands are going beyond basic fortification to create entirely new consumption occasions and target fresh audiences,” she adds. “Whether it’s a post-dinner yogurt for bedtime routines, a cognitive-boost shake for busy professionals, or immune support options for health-conscious parents, functional ingredients let brands carve out clear, distinctive spaces in a crowded market.”
Fortification challenges
At the same time, Zillinger Molenaar cautions brands that pushing yogurt into new functional territories can bring formulation and positioning challenges.
“The biggest hurdle is how to deliver on bold health claims without sacrificing the taste and texture that consumers crave,” she details. “High-protein fortification, for instance, can come with a chalky mouthfeel or off-notes — an instant turn-off that drives consumers back to familiar staples.”
She notes that consumers will not trade enjoyment for functionality. Therefore, she says that manufacturers need ingredients that integrate seamlessly into yogurt’s delicate matrix, while preserving the creamy, indulgent experience people expect.
“We’re tackling these challenges head-on with solutions crafted expressly for yogurt applications. For example, our whey and casein protein ingredients deliver clean taste and smooth texture, even at ambitious fortification levels, meaning brands can improve nutritional profiles of products without sacrificing the sensory cues consumers love.”
“And because great yogurt is as much science as it is craftsmanship, we pair dairy expertise with meticulous application testing to navigate everything from stability to compliance,” adds Zillinger Molenaar.
“The outcome is functional yogurts that don’t just stand out on the shelf, but deliver a consistently satisfying experience that strengthens loyalty far beyond the first spoonful.”
Functional nutrition for all
Zillinger Molenaar says the company’s FiE line-up is built on the idea that functional nutrition should help consumers get the most out of life. “We want to show that functional nutrition shouldn’t be confined to specialty products — it belongs in everyday food staples that people already know, trust, and enjoy.”
“Whether it’s a morning coffee drink for sustained energy, a post-workout shake formulated to work with the gut-muscle axis, or a fortified yogurt for children that supports brain health and cognition, each application addresses real consumer needs at specific stages of their lives.”
She says that the company’s formulation expertise, which supported the creation of these concepts, helps them to stand out.
“We’ve solved the traditional barriers that have held functional innovation back, namely taste, texture, and solubility,” Zillinger Molenaar explains. “Our Fermentis ingredient, for example, uniquely combines the benefits of whey protein, prebiotic GOS, and probiotic cultures in a single targeted fermentation process for multi-benefit delivery, including gut and muscle support.”
“And solutions like our caseinates help high-protein bars retain a soft texture and reduce hardening over shelf life. The market may be crowded, but our application expertise can make all the difference between a hit or miss product.”
Spotlight on caseinates
Zillinger Molenaar also highlights the potential of caseinates in functional foods, which have traditionally been dominated by whey protein. FrieslandCampina Ingredients observes caseinates moving from a niche ingredient to an “innovation powerhouse,” as brands capitalize on the untapped potential of time-released nutrition.
“Caseinates offer a slow, sustained release of amino acids that opens up entirely new applications. Whey is a great option for immediate post-workout recovery, but caseinates are the strategic choice for consumers who need protein to work over many hours.”
“Think beyond the gym: breakfast yogurts that keep consumers fuller until lunch, evening formats supporting overnight recovery, or senior-focused products that help older adults stay strong with sustained protein delivery.”
Moreover, Zillinger Molenaar says that caseinates are easy to work with across a variety of applications due to their heat stability, smooth texture, and clean taste.
“As the market matures beyond one-size-fits-all protein positioning, caseinates give brands the scientific credibility and targeted benefits needed to own specific occasions and consumer segments.”
“Protein plus” shake
Consumer demand for multifunctional formats is accelerating rapidly, says Zillinger Molenaar. This culminates in the “protein plus” trend, where consumers are no longer satisfied with single-benefit products and are tired of taking multiple different pills daily for various health benefits.
“Our algae-based DHA and caseinate shake concept is the perfect example of this evolution,” she details. “There’s sustained-release protein for satiety and muscle support, combined with plant-based omega-3s for brain health and cognitive function — without the typical fishy taste that often comes with fish-based omega-3s.”
“These complementary benefits work in tandem to create a product that appeals to both active consumers and health-conscious flexitarians.”
She adds that, ideally, these protein plus products also have a great taste and texture. “The combination of caseinates with algae DHA in our shake concept hits all these notes: it’s science-backed, addresses multiple health areas simultaneously, and aligns with plant-forward values without compromising on protein quality.”
GLP-1 companion products
Another trend transforming the nutrition market is the rapid rise of GLP-1 medications. Zillinger Molenaar notes that this has opened up a nutritional gap, which the industry needs to address with thoughtful, science-led solutions.
“While these drugs are remarkably effective for users on weight management journeys, muscle loss and digestive disruption have become unwanted side effects that medication alone cannot solve.”
“This is where GLP-1 companion products come in,” she adds. “There’s a huge opportunity to create science-backed formulations that help to preserve lean muscle mass through high-quality protein, while supporting gut health with targeted prebiotics.”
Zillinger Molenaar notes that GOS prebiotics stand out in this space, citing Innova Market Insights data that shows the prebiotic supplement segment experienced a significant increase in the use of “GLP-1-friendly” claims between 2022 and 2024.
“As well as their gut-health boosting benefits, GOS have a light, sweet taste, which complements the sweetness of consumer favorites like yogurts, health bars, and drink shots.”
“The key to winning over the growing GLP-1 user demographic will be creating nutrient-dense, compact formats that are as nutritious as they are delicious,” she predicts. “This is an important opportunity to rethink formulations and define the next generation of functional nutrition.”
