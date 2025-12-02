FrieslandCampina to acquire Wisconsin Whey Protein and expand North American footprint
Key takeaways
- FrieslandCampina is acquiring Wisconsin Whey Protein to expand its North American footprint and integrate it into FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
- The acquisition will significantly increase FrieslandCampina’s global whey protein capacity to meet the rising demand for protein ingredients.
- This move aligns with a broader industry trend where consumers are increasingly prioritizing high-quality proteins in a market expected to grow 6.6% annually until 2030.
FrieslandCampina has moved to acquire Wisconsin Whey Protein, a US-based whey protein isolate producer. Following the deal, Wisconsin Whey Protein will integrate into FrieslandCampina Ingredients. The move will extend the company’s presence in Europe and Asia into North America.
Located in the heart of the US’ dairy region, Wisconsin Whey Protein’s modern facilities are undergoing an expansion that will more than double its whey protein isolate capacity.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients expects to significantly increase its total global whey protein capacity to meet the rising demand for protein ingredients in the performance, active, and medical nutrition markets.
With the upcoming acquisition, FrieslandCampina will also enter a collaboration with Stainless Technologies, a sister company of Wisconsin Whey Protein, which builds advanced process technology solutions.
“By joining forces with Wisconsin Whey Protein, a respected producer of high-quality whey isolates with a strong focus on production and innovation, we bring together expanded capacity in the US with our deep expertise in protein technology, research, and application development,” says Anne Peter Lindeboom, president of FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
“The acquisition will enable us to scale our proven successes in high-end protein offerings to customers in the US and worldwide. All in the pursuit of providing nutritional solutions that meet both consumer preferences and needs, to help people get the most out of life, always.”
The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Strategic alignment
The company has made substantial investments in global protein, including the upcoming opening of an application center in North America. It recently inaugurated an application center in Singapore and announced significant whey protein capacity expansions at various FrieslandCampina production sites in the Netherlands.
The company has a long-term plan to expand into high-growth markets and build its “future-focused” portfolio that meets global health and wellness needs.
“There’s a natural fit between Wisconsin Whey Protein’s entrepreneurial spirit and FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ global growth ambition. I’m proud that our team will become part of such a purpose-driven company — one making a meaningful impact,” comments Wisconsin Whey Protein’s founder and CEO Kyle Kachadurian.
Consumption is now about quality versus quantity
Data from the International Food Information Council highlights that 71% of consumers actively prioritize protein intake — a significant increase from 59% in 2022 and 67% in 2023.
Consumers are increasingly focused on higher protein quality in their diets, which is becoming just as important as quantity, notes FrieslandCampina.
“Consumers are becoming more aware about the benefits of complete proteins, containing all nine essential amino acids, and the benefits of specific amino acids,” the company highlights.
“This plea for high-quality protein presents an opportunity to provide tailored solutions for every moment of the day and for every market. It is expected that the whey protein market will grow at 6.6% per annum until 2030.”
