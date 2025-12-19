Nestlé expands Materna supplement line to support pregnancy and postpartum health
Key takeaways
- Nestlé has expanded its Materna Expert range with new supplements designed for a healthy pregnancy and post-birth recovery.
- The products are backed by over a decade of clinical research aimed at improving maternal micronutrient status and long-term health outcomes for babies.
- Initially launching in China via e-commerce, the range represents Nestlé’s strategic focus on science-led nutritional solutions for women's health globally.
Nestlé has expanded its Materna range of nutritional supplements for multistage maternal well-being, with the inclusion of Materna Expert Healthy Pregnancy and Materna Expert Post-Birth Recovery.
Adding to last year’s release of Materna Expert Preconception Support, the products are backed by more than a decade of research that encompasses 17 patents and more than 20 peer-reviewed publications.
Together, the range is formulated to help prepare the body for pregnancy, boost maternal nutrition, and provide long-term benefits for babies.
“These innovations reflect our unwavering commitment to science-led solutions and our strategic focus on women’s health, a key growth platform for Nestlé,” says Isabelle Bureau-Franz, head of R&D for Nutrition at Nestlé.
“These launches are the result of more than a decade of rigorous research through public-private partnerships, demonstrating how tailored nutrition can transform health outcomes for mothers and babies and deliver measurable benefits that last well beyond birth.”
The staged nutritional approach is available first in China, the second-largest country in terms of annual pregnancies, through cross-border e-commerce under the Wyeth brand. Materna Preconception Support was also released in Brazil last year, and Nestlé plans to launch in more countries next year.
Clinical backing
Both launches were informed by findings from the NiPPeR clinical trial, which followed a group of women from pre-conception through pregnancy and post-birth to test a novel nutritional blend with probiotics, myo-inositol, and vitamins.
Secondary analysis revealed the blend benefited women’s maternal micronutrient status from preconception to delivery. Additionally, it supported peripartum health outcomes for mothers and was associated with a reduced risk of high weight gain and obesity in children by age two.
Addressing how nutrition remains critical after delivery, Materna Expert Post-Birth Recovery claims to support tissue recovery, energy levels, and nutrients for breastfeeding, while helping mothers “replenish and recover” their own well-being.
“At Nestlé, we are dedicated to empowering women with the very best nutritional support throughout every stage of motherhood,” says Serena Aboutboul, head of the Nutrition Business.
“This further expansion of our Materna range reflects our commitment to translating world-class science into practical solutions that support women at key stages of the motherhood journey. These are not just products; they represent our promise to champion women’s well-being and nurture future generations.”