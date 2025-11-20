“Blame narratives fading”: UK survey reveals Brits don’t see GLP-1s as “cheating” weight loss
Key takeaways
- The belief that using GLP-1 medications for weight management is “cheating” has significantly decreased among UK adults, with 41% of survey respondents strongly disagreeing with that idea.
- Perception of GLP-1 medication effectiveness has more than tripled in one year, with 53% of respondents now believing they are effective for obesity management.
- More people now recognize obesity as a disease (only 29% deny it), leading to a drop in those who see it as solely a matter of personal choice (down to 44%).
Based on its survey of more than 2,000 adults across the UK, digital healthcare provider Numan reveals Britain’s relationship with obesity treatment and perceptions is changing. UK consumers are in the middle of a mindset shift, with GLP-1 weight loss medications becoming more mainstream, after once being dismissed as a celebrity fad.
Numan’s published second annual State of Obesity 2025 report found that 60% of those surveyed identified themselves as living with overweight or obesity. Nearly a quarter (24%) have been prescribed a GLP-1-based medication, while 47% know a friend, family member, or colleague who has.
Moreover, over two-fifths (41%) of respondents strongly disagree that using weight management medications like GLP-1s to manage their weight is “cheating” — which is significantly higher than 2024, when only three in 10 respondents felt this way.
Numan highlights that the general belief in the effectiveness of these medications has also more than tripled over the last 12 months. In 2024, its survey found that only 15% believed GLP-1-based medications to be effective for managing obesity, but the new report highlights that 53% of respondents believe they are effective.
“We’re seeing a real shift in how people think about obesity and its treatment. For years, conversations about weight were dominated by personal responsibility, shame, and self-blame,” says Zoe Griffiths, a registered dietitian and VP of Behavioural Medicine at Numan.
“Now, more people recognize that obesity is a medical condition — one that deserves compassion, science, and proper support. GLP-1-based medications are helping to bridge that gap, giving people hope and a new sense of possibility, rather than guilt.”
Perceptions evolving
The report explains that perceptions around obesity are changing. Consumer awareness that obesity is a disease continues to grow, with only 29% of people now denying this, compared to 43% just a year ago.
Additionally, those who see obesity as a disease tend to approach things more scientifically.
“They’re nearly twice as likely to point to genetics (19% vs 8%) and significantly more likely to point to food industry practices like marketing and ultra-processed foods (36% vs 25%) as major causes of obesity,” Numan outlines.
“Plus, they’re far more receptive to medical treatment — with over 36% saying weight management medications are the most effective option, compared to 17% of those who disagree.”
The share of respondents who say obesity is a matter of personal choice has also dropped from 57% to 44%, which the company notes reflects a shift away from framing the condition solely as a question of willpower.
“It’s encouraging to see more people recognizing obesity as a disease and acknowledging the factors that can cause it. The science is clear: obesity is a complex, chronic disease influenced by biology, environment, society, and behavior. And recognizing this is the key to tackling stigma and improving care,” says Numan founder and CEO, Sokratis Papafloratos.
“Although public perceptions are shifting, more work still needs to be done to provide the public with education and professional medical support when it comes to weight management — it’s the key to unlocking huge public health gains and supporting happier, longer, healthier lives.”
Social media as information source
The findings reveal that UK consumers increasingly discover GLP-1 medications outside of traditional healthcare channels, including social media channels (up to 34% in 2025 from 26% in 2024), word of mouth (27% up from 6%), and TV or press (16% up from 13%).
Numan cautions that 10% of respondents said they were finding information about weight management medications from non-clinical AI tools, such as ChatGPT.
“The findings highlight the need for clear policy, NHS guidance, and trusted, evidence-based information on obesity treatments from regulated providers.”
Meanwhile, the report warns that stigma and systemic gaps persist. Two-fifths (40%) of the 2025 respondents indicated that a fear of being judged is a barrier to getting formal support for their weight.
Over half (55%) have experienced feeling judged by a healthcare professional about their weight, with 17% saying this happens often.
Moreover, 16% believe there is a lack of referrals from healthcare professionals when it comes to supporting people with their weight. One-fifth (20%) believe the government should better train clinicians in obesity and weight management treatment.
Additionally, 48% of respondents don’t think the government is doing enough to support people living with obesity.
Over a third believe the government should make healthier food cheaper and more accessible, around a quarter say that it should improve access to physical activity opportunities, and more than one in five say the government should make unhealthy foods less appealing and available.