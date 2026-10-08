SupplySide Global preview: Women In Nutraceuticals members to debut fizzing brain formulas
Key takeaways
- Member companies of WIN are uniting to create shared, outcome-focused product concepts rather than marketing individual ingredients.
- The collaboration showcases day and night formulations that replace caffeine and melatonin with novel alternatives.
- TSI Group’s FZZR delivery system powers the multi-ingredient formulas in portable effervescent sachets.
Member companies of the US nonprofit Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) will debut new fizzing supplement concepts for day and night cognitive well-being at SupplySide Global in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 26–30). The effervescent granule delivery format enables formulators to combine multiple active ingredients, health functions, and benefits into a single, portable sachet.
Under the “Rise + Restore” banner, exhibited product concepts will feature caffeine-free energy solutions and sleep support peptides. Ingredients for these concepts are supplied by WIN’s members, including TSI Group, Stratum Nutrition, Nuritas, and AstaReal.
“While Rise + Restore is not an official commercial product launch, it demonstrates a growing industry willingness to collaborate around consumer outcomes rather than individual brands or ingredients,” says Heather Granato, president of WIN.
“This collaboration shows what’s possible when companies come together with a shared objective to advance wellness by creating a more complete supplement experience,” she adds. “It shows how industry relationships can help spark new ideas and advancements in the industry.”
Core delivery technology
FZZR, TSI Group’s proprietary multi-format delivery technology, forms the basis of products in the lineup.
The company designed FZZR as an alternative to traditional supplement formats. It can be consumed directly on the tongue, chewed, or mixed with water. WIN says that this solution enables greater formulation flexibility, portability, and a more enjoyable experience for consumers.
“TSI’s FZZR delivery format brings a convenient, enjoyable fizzing experience to everyday supplementation,” says Joe Zhou, co-founder and CEO of TSI Group.
“For brands, it opens new formulation possibilities and opportunities to develop differentiated products that fit naturally into consumers’ daily routines.”
Branded ingredients lineup
The first product highlighted in the lineup is Rise AM, a caffeine-free formulation designed for daytime energy and cognitive performance. It features Enfinity, a form of pure paraxanthine, the primary and most active metabolite of caffeine in the human body, which is distributed by TSI Group. Previous animal research associated the ingredient with enhanced memory and neuroplasticity.
For a non-stimulant cognitive lift, the product features SageXtra from Stratum Nutrition, derived from common sage (Salvia officinalis).
Meanwhile, Restore PM is a melatonin-free formulation designed around nighttime wellness, restoration, and sleep support. It features PeptiSleep from Nuritas, an AI-discovered, plant-based peptide ingredient derived from brown rice bran protein. Nuritas notes it is developed to support all stages of sleep by reducing cortisol.
The formula also contains AstaReal astaxanthin, which is derived from the freshwater microalga Haematococcus pluvialis and provides antioxidant support. A recent study in adult women suggested that the ingredient may support steadier energy levels and more efficient sports performance by helping the body burn more fat instead of carbohydrates for fuel.
Nutrition Insight previously connected with WIN ahead of its presence at last month’s Bharat Nutraverse Expo 2026 (Sept 7–9) in India. The nonprofit discussed economic opportunities in nutraceuticals in light of evolving India–US relations, while spotlighting women’s essential role in the industry and the influence of AI on the sector.
SupplySide Global previews
In other previews of SupplySide Global highlights, RFI Ingredients will exhibit its expanding portfolio of ingredient and formulation capabilities, such as its newest delivery system, Natural Sustained Release technology, and Cranova, its new whole-food cranberry ingredient platform designed for various daily wellness products.
Additionally, Concordix by Vitux will highlight its patented, chewable emulsion matrix in three new postbiotic concepts supporting beauty-from-within, immune health, and the gut microbiome. The line blends clinically backed postbiotic ingredients with targeted nutrients in a chewable format.
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