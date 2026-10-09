BGG targets weight management and mind health with SupplySide Global concepts
Key takeaways
- At SupplySide Global 2026, BGG will feature an ApplePhenon weight management drink and snack bars with TheraPrimE and AstaZine.
- The company notes that creating multifunctional products requires evidence on ingredient synergies, stability, and meeting consumers’ taste expectations.
- BGG notes that consumers increasingly treat weight management, sleep support, cognition, and mood health as an interrelated system.
At the upcoming SupplySide Global 2026 trade show (Oct 28–30) in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, BGG will present a sweet and spicy (“swicy”) beverage for weight management and indulgent snack bars for mental well-being.
The drink concept features ApplePhenon, a polyphenol- and procyanidin-rich apple extract, which the company says has been clinically studied for weight management.
BGG developed two snack bar concepts for mental health, featuring TheraPrimE tocotrienols and AstaZine astaxanthin. The company says that these have been shown to support cognitive health, aid emotional wellness, and improve sleep.
Nutrition Insight discusses how the concepts and natural ingredients meet consumer demand for body and mind support with Lixin Ding, chief scientific officer at BGG Americas.
“Weight management, cognitive health, sleep, and emotional wellness are all important priorities for modern consumers, and they increasingly see them as interrelated,” says Ding. “They understand that achieving their health goals is about approaching their body as a system rather than addressing each need state individually.”
“For example, improving sleep can also play a key role in boosting cognitive performance, emotional wellness, and weight management.”
He says that this trend opens opportunities for developers to create multifunctional products that hit multiple need states and give consumers “more bang for their buck.”
Weight management support
At SupplySide Global 2026, BGG will present a beverage with ApplePhenon that features a watermelon-tamarind-cayenne flavor profile to highlight the ingredient’s potential in on-trend formats.
“Weight management is obviously a huge trend,” says Ding. “Alongside that, there’s a growing focus on metabolic health now coming into play.”
“ApplePhenon is a clinically proven solution for weight management, so it’s designed to serve a specific need state,” he adds.
At the same time, Ding highlights consumers’ consistent expectations for functional food and drink to provide an enjoyable experience.
“Taste is king when it comes to what we eat and drink, and gone are the days of weight management products being chalky, bland, or having off-flavors. You need to deliver a sense of fun and excitement.”
He says that BGG’s swicy watermelon-tamarind-cayenne ApplePhenon beverage concept shows how brands can get creative and tap into the growing demand for adventurous flavor profiles.
At Vitafoods Europe 2026, Ding and BGG’s Tamara Higgins discussed how apple polyphenols can support weight management. They told us that the compounds are studied for weight loss and metabolic health, but that the market is crowded.
Multifunctional mind support
Ding underscores that mind health is a significant priority for consumers, spanning focus, energy, and mood. He says that consumers seek multifunctional solutions for the body and mind that work together to help them live and age well.
“For example, sleep impacts the body and brain in so many ways that this is now a starting point for a much wider range of need states.”
However, Ding cautions that combining functional ingredients can pose formulation challenges. He says that formulators generally check the benefits of each ingredient individually when designing a new product with multiple ingredients.
“The problem is that the ingredients may not work in combination as expected, so it’s important to find studies that show how they work together.”
“With tocotrienols and astaxanthin, for example, there is clinical evidence to show their synergistic strengths for cognitive health,” he adds. “A placebo-controlled study on our TheraPrimE tocotrienols and AstaZine astaxanthin showed they worked together to improve both composite memory and verbal memory.”
According to Ding, nature provides many powerful solutions that offer multidimensional benefits.
“We constantly test our products to explore and establish their true potential. AstaZine astaxanthin, for example, demonstrates remarkable antioxidant activity as well as anti‑inflammatory and cell‑protective effects.”
He says that clinical trials have shown that natural astaxanthin supports brain health, cardiovascular health, beauty-from-within, immune health, and beyond.
Additionally, he notes that formulators need to consider the product itself. They need to make sure the ingredients are compatible with the final application and will remain stable and effective throughout their shelf life.
BGG’s snack bar concepts with TheraPrimE and AstaZine will be available in two flavors at SupplySide Global 2026 — brown butter and red apple, and cranberry crunch.
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