Trick or train: 5-hour Energy, Bucked Up, and Dark Labs drop Halloween pre-workouts and energy shots
Key takeaways
- 5-hour Energy has launched its first-ever Halloween-themed variety pack featuring four zero-sugar, extra-strength energy shot flavors.
- Bucked Up introduced its Limi-Dead Edition, assigning distinct seasonal flavors across five pre-workout powder formulas and its energy drink line.
- Dark Labs released its limited-edition Crack Halloween Edition pre-workout, combining a heavy pump matrix with a high-potency stimulant and focus blend.
Something wicked this way comes to the sports nutrition aisle as fitness brands roll out their creepy product drops of the year. From candy cauldron energy shots to multi-formula flavor takeovers inspired by trick-or-treating, Nutrition Insight shadows the latest new product offerings.
In the US, this season’s unveiled options include 5-hour Energy’s first-ever Halloween-themed variety pack, Bucked Up’s cross-lineup “Limi-Dead” Edition pre-workout drops, and Dark Labs’ high-potency Crack Halloween Edition pre-workout.
Together, these releases reflect a trend of pairing functional sports nutrition with nostalgic, seasonal flavor profiles across retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
5-hour Energy Halloween Variety 4-Pack
5-hour Energy has released its Halloween Variety 4-Pack, marking the first time the brand has produced limited-edition flavors specifically created for the Halloween season. The launch arrives as US households purchase roughly 745.8 million pounds of candy annually across 132 million homes, providing a zero-sugar alternative inspired by seasonal sweets, according to the brand.
Each 2 fl. oz. shot in the Extra Strength line provides 230 mg of caffeine along with B vitamins and essential nutrients, containing zero sugar and zero calories to deliver “all the flavor of seasonal treats without a sugar crash.”
The variety pack features four distinct flavors, starting with Ghoulish Grape, which delivers a “bold burst of juicy grape flavor” with rich sweetness and a smooth finish. Cobweb Candy offers a sweet cotton candy flavor inspired by Halloween carnivals, while Fright-Fetti brings a birthday cake profile combining sweet vanilla frosting notes with hints of celebratory sprinkles.
Rounding out the collection is Candy Cauldron, a blend of sweet and tangy fruity candy flavors designed for candy lovers.
“Our consumers love fun, seasonal flavors, and Halloween gives us the perfect opportunity to get creative,” says Leah Key, president of Living Essentials, the maker of 5-hour Energy products. “These four new flavors capture some of the most nostalgic and crave-worthy tastes associated with Halloween, from fruity candy favorites to sweet carnival treats. They’re spooky, delicious and packed with the energy our fans count on.”
Bucked Up’s Limi-Dead Edition
Bucked Up has introduced its Limi-Dead Edition seasonal line-up, bringing Halloween-themed flavors across its entire pre-workout supplement powders and its Bucked Up Energy ready-to-drink beverage.
Instead of releasing a single seasonal flavor for just one product, Bucked Up introduced festive Halloween flavors.
The seasonal lineup pairs five established formulas with new tastes, including the flagship Bucked Up powder in Peach Rings, the higher-stimulant Woke AF powder in Jacked-O’-Lantern (cranberry orange), and the nootropic-focused BAMF powder in Tiger’s Blood (strawberry coconut).
The collection also includes the fat-burner-focused LFG Burn pre-workout powder in Boo Berry (blueberry) and the high-stimulant Mother Bucker pre-workout powder in Sour Gummy (sour gummy candy).
An additional flavor option is Franken Juice — a caramel apple flavor featuring orchard apple and buttery caramel notes that is available across all five pre-workout powders and the Bucked Up Energy ready-to-drink beverage.
The seasonal drop spans caffeine contents ranging from 200 mg to 400 mg per serving depending on the formula, retaining each product’s standard underlying active ingredient profile.
“Franken Juice has been a fan-favorite fall pre-workout flavor for years, so bringing it to our energy drink lineup for Halloween was a natural next step,” says Erin Bettner, chief marketing officer of Bucked Up.
The Limi-Dead Edition is available for a limited time at buckedup.com as well as select convenience stores, gas stations, and fitness retailers nationwide.
Dark Labs’ Crack Halloween
Dark Labs has expanded its supplement lineup with the seasonal launch of Crack Halloween Edition, a limited-release pre-workout available in 25-serving containers across select sports nutrition retailers. Designed for high-intensity training and mental focus, the formula combines a heavy-duty pump matrix with a multi-stage energy blend.
Each single 22.4 g scoop is formulated for vascular health and endurance, says Dark Labs. It delivers 8,000 mg of L-citrulline, 4,000 mg of beta-alanine, and 1,500 mg of agmatine sulfate to support nitric oxide synthesis, muscle hydration, and lactic acid buffering, along with 300 mg of L-norvaline and 100 mg of pink Himalayan salt.
The formula also contains high stimulant concentrations, featuring 550 mg of total caffeine sources — comprising 300 mg caffeine anhydrous, 150 mg caffeine citrate, and 100 mg dicaffeine malate — yielding 450 mg of net active caffeine.
The energy and focus blend also include 500 mg of N-phenethyldimethylamine citrate, 300 mg of English walnut bark extract (Juglans regia), 2,000 mg of L-tyrosine, 150 mg of theobromine, 50 mg of kanna extract (Sceletium tortuosum), and 1 mg of alpha yohimbine (90% rauwolscine).
Due to the potency of the ingredients, the brand advises assessing tolerance with a lower dosage before full use. The product is available in the flavors of Lemon Twist, Cotton Candy, and Raspberry Lemonade.
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