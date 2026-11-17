- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Fi Europe 2026: FrieslandCampina Ingredients debuts clear whey isolate in protein soda
Key takeaways
- FrieslandCampina Ingredients is showcasing Nutri Whey Isolate Clear PA in a Re-vibe protein soda at Fi Europe 2026, which is shortlisted for the event’s Health Innovation Award.
- The company presents GLP-1 and nutrient-dense concepts with a Nutri Boost shot, Nutri Balance drinkable yogurt, and Melo and Sticky Caramel bars.
- The company’s Van der Horst says protein is expected in products, highlighting a demand for protein-plus products, and signaling social occasions’ potential for innovation.
At the Food Ingredients (Fi) Europe (Nov 17–19), in Frankfurt, Germany, FrieslandCampina Ingredients is showcasing a range of protein possibilities across taste, texture, and format. The company is presenting its new Nutri Whey Isolate Clear PA ingredient in a functional drink, an indulgent bar, and high-protein yogurt concepts.
Floor van der Horst, the company’s global marketing director for Performance and Active Nutrition, tells Nutrition Insight that FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ protein offering at the event is designed to help brands respond to consumers’ evolving expectations.
“From indulgent bars and yogurts to refreshing drinks, we’re showing how protein can be enjoyed in new ways, meet new needs, and fit into new occasions.”
“One of the new developments we’re particularly excited to showcase is our recently launched Nutri Whey Isolate Clear PA, a pre-acidified whey protein isolate designed for refreshing protein beverages,” she adds.
Van der Horst says this ingredient offers a complete amino acid profile alongside clarity, a light body, neutral taste, and heat stability, opening the potential to create a wide range of still and sparkling drinks.
“We’re bringing this ingredient to life through ‘Re-vibe,’ a low-sugar protein-plus soda concept that combines Nutri Whey Isolate Clear PA with galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) prebiotic fiber for gut health,” she details. This beverage is also shortlisted for Fi Europe’s Health Innovation Award.
Van der Horst continues: “These solutions tap into an emerging opportunity around functional hydration — particularly among health-conscious Gen Z consumers who want to support well-being without compromising on enjoyment, and are looking for new, tasty ways to incorporate protein into their everyday lives.”
FrieslandCampina Ingredients is also exploring what growing GLP-1 use means for protein innovation, and how nutrient density is becoming increasingly important as consumers look to get more value from smaller portions.
To demonstrate what this looks like, the company is showcasing two new concepts: a Nutri Boost compact shot, which provides 20 g of fast- and sustained-digesting dairy protein and a Nutri Balance vanilla blueberry drinkable yogurt, featuring 6% protein.
“Both concepts are powered by Nutri Whey ProHeat, a microparticulated whey protein especially designed to overcome formulation challenges associated with heat treatment, so high-protein whey drinks stay smooth and satisfying and meet consumers’ sensory expectations,” says Van der Horst.
2026 nutrition and health shifts
One of the biggest shifts FrieslandCampina Ingredients has seen this year is protein becoming less of a category and more of an expectation. Van der Horst says that protein claims are now found across the supermarket, appearing in places that would have seemed odd a few years ago — such as coffee, soup, or even potato chips.
“This saturation is changing protein innovation. For brands, the question used to be ‘how do we add more protein?’ Now, it’s ‘how do we make protein relevant to different consumer needs and occasions?’”
“This means brands need to move beyond functionality and find new ways to make protein appealing,” she recommends. “For most consumers, taste, texture, and convenience still come first. Protein just provides another reason to choose a product.”
She notes that these heightened sensory expectations are pushing innovation even further, toward more indulgent options such as protein candy bars and sodas — categories that she says have traditionally sat at the opposite end of the spectrum to healthy, functional nutrition.
“Of course, the continued impact of GLP-1 medications adds another dimension,” underscores Van der Horst. “Not only are reduced appetites putting greater focus on nutrient density, but our own consumer research also points to a wider ripple effect, with GLP-1s influencing how a much wider demographic thinks about portion size, appetite, and nutrition.”
“Taken together, these shifts point to protein’s changing role in consumers’ lives. Simply adding more protein is no longer the goal — products have to work harder, deliver more meaningful nutrition, and fit how, when, and why people actually want to eat and drink.”
Protein dosing and format
Research also continues to challenge assumptions about how to best meet the body’s needs, adding to the increasingly nuanced conversation around protein, says Van der Horst.
She points to protein dosing as an area worth watching, specifically whether there is an upper limit to how much protein the body can use to support muscle recovery.
“Traditionally, the thinking has been that muscle protein synthesis, the process through which the body repairs and builds muscle, reaches a ceiling after a certain amount of protein is consumed.”
“However, more recent research suggests that the body’s response may be more prolonged than previously understood, with larger protein servings continuing to stimulate muscle protein synthesis over an extended period,” notes Van der Horst.
She says that further research is exploring how the amount of protein consumed, its digestion rate, and how intake is spread throughout the day influences this response.
“While more research is needed to understand what this means in practice, these findings suggest there may be greater flexibility in how protein servings are designed to meet different needs.”
Moreover, Van der Horst says this research opens interesting opportunities for product developers, including taking a more targeted approach to formulation, considering the protein source, format, and intended occasion to meet different nutritional needs.
“It’s no longer just a question of adding more protein. There’s an opportunity to be much more considered about the type, amount, and format, depending on who the product is for and when they’re likely to consume it.”
Innovation potential in functional nutrition
Van der Horst says that some of the biggest opportunities for functional nutrition lie in everyday moments that don’t look particularly “functional.”
“Socializing is a great example,” she highlights. “Many consumers make conscious choices around protein, hydration, and health day to day, only to find that when they meet friends, the options for healthier choices are limited.”
“In fact, research shows that maintaining healthier habits is harder on weekends; diet quality is typically lower, calorie, and alcohol intake is higher, and protein makes up a smaller proportion of energy compared to the weekdays.”
She also points to drinks, as choices on social occasions are often narrowed to alcohol or sugary soft drinks. FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ Re-vibe concept was designed with social occasions in mind.
“Unlike traditional protein drinks, it’s designed to look, taste, and feel like a drink people would actually want to share and enjoy. With a lightly sparkling finish, it gives a refreshing, premium feel and feels more at home on a table at a gathering rather than on the shelf of a supplement store.”
In the next few years, Van der Horst expects that standing out among other high-protein products will take more than grams per serving, as these options become more commonplace.
“We expect significant growth in ‘protein plus,’ or combining protein with complementary ingredients and benefits that respond to more specific consumer needs,” she adds.
For example, she notes that large shares of Gen Z and Millenial consumers actively seek functional foods and high-protein diets that also emphasize fiber and gut health.
“For brands, tapping into this need requires seeing high-protein claims as the starting point rather than the differentiator,” says Van der Horst. “What will set products apart is how intelligently that protein is combined with other ingredients and benefits around a clear consumer need.”
Balancing health and formats
Protein products also increasingly compete with conventional snacks and treats as they become more mainstream, suggests Van der Horst. She notes that the eating experience of these products has to stand up in its own right.
“But raising the protein content of a product while keeping the taste, texture, and format people expect of a treat means thinking carefully about how the chosen protein behaves in the finished application,” she underscores.
For example, she details that in beverages, chalkiness, grittiness, and a thick, unpleasant texture become more likely as protein levels rise, while in bars, it’s common to see hardening over time.
“Getting this balance right means testing formulations under real-world processing conditions and refining them to ensure the finished product delivers on taste, texture, and stability, both during production and at scale,” stresses Van der Horst.
“FrieslandCampina Ingredients has a global network of application centers, including new ones in New Jersey, the US, and Singapore, to provide support for tailored product development to ensure what works on the bench translates into success on shelves.”
Enjoyable formats
Van der Horst notes that the concepts FrieslandCampina Ingredients is showcasing at Fi Europe demonstrate what’s possible when texture and enjoyment are considered alongside protein delivery.
“The Melo Bar, with its fluffy core containing 35% protein, illustrates how much formulation expertise can matter. Creating its light, marshmallow-like texture required careful optimization of the protein blend: caseinates provide the structure to support the aerated core, while whey proteins help incorporate and stabilize air during processing.”
She says that this balance is key to achieving the desired soft, elastic texture while ensuring the bar remains stable throughout shelf life and can be produced at scale.
“Our Sticky Caramel Protein Bar takes a different approach, combining a rich caramel layer containing 20% protein with a soft protein dough,” she adds.
“Both concepts demonstrate how understanding ingredient functionality, alongside testing and refining formulations for the finished application, can help manufacturers deliver high-protein products that meet consumer expectations for taste and texture,” Van der Horst concludes.
Upcoming webinars
Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
Morinaga
The future of infant nutrition: From science to success
Valio
From tiny guts to big impact: the powerful potential of probiotics in children’s health
Novonesis