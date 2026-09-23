SupplySide Global 2026: Concordix debuts chewable postbiotics for beauty and immunity
Key takeaways
- Concordix is launching three chewable postbiotic concept supplements focused on beauty, hair vitality, and immune health at the upcoming SupplySide Global 2026.
- The formulas combine targeted postbiotics with complementary nutrients such as biotin, phytoceramides, and vitamin D3 to support claims for whole-body wellness.
- The line features specialized chewable emulsion matrices, including a vegan pectin-based option for the FortiBiotic immune concept to ensure stability and uniform nutrient distribution.
Concordix by Vitux will showcase its patented, chewable emulsion matrix in three new postbiotic concepts supporting beauty-from-within, immune health, and the gut microbiome at the upcoming SupplySide Global 2026 trade fair in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 26–30).
The postbiotics line blends clinically backed postbiotic ingredients with targeted nutrients in a chewable format. The formulations are designed to protect ingredient integrity, enhance sensory quality, and encourage consistent daily use — a key factor in supporting the microbiome, according to the company.
The trio includes BeautyBiotic, combining Kerry’s rice-derived postbiotic Plenibiotic with biotin; Skin & Hair Vitality complex, featuring Seppic’s plant-based lipid extract from wheat for skin moisture; and FortiBiotic, an immune health supplement blending dsm-firmenich’s postbiotic Humiome Post LB with vitamin D3.
“As consumers increasingly recognize the connection between digestive health and broader areas of well-being, microbiome wellness is expanding beyond the traditional gut-health category,” states Concordix.
“Beauty, immune health, and healthy aging are creating new opportunities for brands to develop multifunctional products that support the body from within.”
Tradeshow spotlight on biotics platform
Developed by Vitux in Norway, Concordix’s chewable emulsion delivery technology transforms nutritional ingredients into gelled emulsions containing submicron droplets, which the company says is a delivery format designed for “harmony with the body’s natural digestive process.”
The BeautyBiotic concept is flavored with blackcurrant and is backed by research on the benefits of Plenibiotic in its formula. Specifically, the postbiotic ingredient boosts skin moisture retention and transepidermal water loss reduction, which are important measures of skin-barrier function. Biotin complements the postbiotic by contributing to the maintenance of normal skin and hair.
Meanwhile, Concordix’s Skin & Hair Vitality Complex blends 70 mg of Ceramosides with 30 mcg of biotin, in a sugar-free, newly launched peach-orange flavor.
Ceramosides is a patented, highly concentrated complex of wheat-derived phytoceramides and digalactosyl diglycerides, says Concordix. Clinical research demonstrated the ingredient’s benefits for skin hydration, transepidermal water loss, elasticity, and wrinkle appearance, as well as hair shedding, growth-phase maintenance, and scalp parameters.
Convenient and stable vegan format
Connecting gut and immune health aspects, FortiBiotic integrates Humiome Post LB, which combines heat-treated Lactobacillus delbrueckii and Lactobacillus fermentum with vitamin D3.
“The concept reflects growing interest in the relationship between the intestinal environment, gut-barrier integrity, and normal immune function,” says Concordix.
“Research involving the postbiotics’ constituent microorganisms has examined their interactions with the intestinal barrier and immune-signaling pathways. Vitamin D3 provides complementary nutritional support by contributing to the normal function of the immune system.”
FortiBiotic uses Concordix’s vegan pectin-based emulsion matrix designed to protect vitamin D3 and maintain uniform ingredient distribution. Individually sealed blister packaging provides an additional physical barrier against environmental exposure, according to the company.
“The convenient, great-tasting format also addresses pill fatigue, helping brands create an immune-support product suited to consistent daily use,” adds Concordix.
Earlier this month, Concordix showcased its globally patented chewable emulsion delivery technology at the Vitafoods Asia trade fair in Bangkok, Thailand (Sep 2–4).
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