SupplySide Global 2026: RFI Ingredients to debut Cranova cranberry and NSR delivery tech
Key takeaways
- RFI Ingredients will showcase its new pH-triggered NSR technology at SupplySide Global 2026 for targeted gastrointestinal delivery.
- The company is launching Cranova, a whole-food cranberry platform designed to expand applications into gut health, healthy aging, and functional beverages.
- Supported by Astanor’s investment, RFI is driving global growth across Europe and Asia-Pacific through clinically backed ingredient innovations.
RFI Ingredients will exhibit its expanding portfolio of ingredient and formulation solutions at the upcoming SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (October 28–30). Innovation highlights include Natural Sustained Release (NSR) technology, which is RFI’s newest delivery system, alongside Cranova, its new whole-food cranberry ingredient platform designed for various daily wellness products.
The company will also present its range of whole-food and organic ingredients, functional F&B ingredients, botanical extracts, and proprietary delivery solutions.
“Today’s brands are looking for more than an ingredient supplier. They need partners that can help them solve formulation challenges, improve product performance, and create differentiated products that meet changing consumer expectations,” says Jeff Wuagneux, CEO at RFI Ingredients.
“SupplySide Global 2026 gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of what RFI can offer and how we are continuing to invest in technologies and capabilities that help our customers innovate.”
Advancing delivery tech
RFI Ingredients designed its NSR delivery technology to control and sustain the release of nutritional actives. It is based on a pH-triggered protein-polysaccharide coacervation technology that protects active ingredients throughout digestion — releasing them farther along the gastrointestinal tract.
Through this approach, RFI Ingredients says that NSR enables brands to differentiate products beyond conventional immediate-release delivery.
In addition to this system, the company will present its other delivery capabilities, including Infusome liposomal technology and ProMulsion emulsion technology.
Collectively, these technologies offer product developers multiple approaches for incorporating nutritional actives into consumer-preferred formats and addressing common formulation challenges that can limit the performance of certain ingredients.
Whole-fruit innovations
RFI Ingredients will also showcase its solutions for functional F&B products, which include a portfolio of various liquid and powdered botanical extracts, fruit and vegetable ingredients, superfoods, mushroom ingredients, tea, coffee, and cacao extracts, and organic ingredient blends.
This range includes Cranova cranberry ingredients, which is also available a whole-fruit option as well as powders standardized to 1.5%, 4.0%, and 7.2% total proanthocyanidins — offering formulators flexibility across a range of product concepts.
According to RFI Ingredients, the portfolio offers opportunities beyond traditional urinary health, including gut health, women’s and men’s health, oral care, and healthy aging, with applications spanning capsules, gummies, stick packs, functional beverages, and other formats.
Strategic growth
In July 2026, the company announced a strategic growth partnership with global agrifood investment firm Astanor. Under this agreement, Astanor acquired a minority interest in RFI to support the company’s next phase of growth.
Through the partnership, RFI plans to accelerate its footprint across the European and Asia-Pacific regions. This includes expanding its portfolio of whole-food and specialty nutritional ingredients, investing in clinically substantiated ingredient innovation, and seeking strategic acquisitions that complement the RFI platform.
In other SupplySide Global launches, Concordix by Vitux will feature its patented, chewable emulsion matrix in three new postbiotic concepts supporting beauty-from-within, immune health, and the gut microbiome.
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