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Chris Hemsworth launches AI longevity platform Kinsyn, offering GLP-1s and NAD+ injections
Key takeaways
- Chris Hemsworth co-founded Kinsyn, an AI platform that consolidates medical records, biomarkers, wearable metrics, and lifestyle data into one health profile.
- Members can consult licensed providers for tailored longevity therapies, biomarker tests, and, where eligible, prescriptions like GLP-1s and NAD+.
- The platform is overseen by Dr. Jonathan Schoeff and a scientific advisory board, with all prescriptions remaining subject to independent clinical evaluation.
Actor and longevity advocate Chris Hemsworth has introduced his co-founded personalized health guidance platform, Kinsyn. With its proprietary AI software, the service consolidates members’ medical records obtained from participating US healthcare systems with biomarker, wearable, and lifestyle data to offer a more “complete picture of each member’s health.”
Through the platform, members can obtain eligible prescription medications and supplement recommendations tailored to their lifestyle and overall health profile.
“To me, longevity is not just about living longer. It’s about how you experience your life along the way. The more I've learned in this space, the more I’ve realized that there isn’t one answer for everyone, and that understanding your own health is a critical first step,” says Hemsworth.
“Kinsyn provides an opportunity to take ownership of your health and approach wellness with a better understanding of what works for you.”
Addressing fragmented healthcare data
According to Kinsyn, healthcare and wellness have become increasingly fragmented, with medical records, lab results, wearable data, nutrition recommendations, and wellness therapies often existing across separate providers and platforms.
“Despite having access to more health information than ever before, people still struggle to translate that information into meaningful, personalized care,” highlights the company.
The platform allows members to access personalized care that may include prescription therapies, “science-backed” supplements, and biomarker testing based on their individual health needs and medical eligibility.
Kinsyn’s proprietary AI also informs medical staff with deeper insights about each user’s personalized recommendations.
Personalized prescriptions and medications
Through the platform, members can also connect with a licensed medical provider for an evaluation and obtain prescription treatments and “injectable nutrients” for metabolic health, performance, and longevity, when appropriate.
Depending on individual health needs and goals, Kinsyn’s offerings include GLP-1 weight loss prescription therapies such as tirzepatide and semaglutide for metabolic health and weight management.
Affiliate medical providers may also prescribe NAD+, glutathione, sermorelin, and B12 injectables, which Kinsyn positions as longevity treatments.
Members can access the Kinsyn patient portal to view their treatment plans, track progress, and receive ongoing support from medical professionals.
“The future of health isn’t about more data, more treatments, or more disconnected solutions. It’s about bringing everything together to understand the whole person and turning that understanding into meaningful action,” says Matt Kawadler, CEO of Kinsyn.
“We built Kinsyn around a simple but powerful belief: healthcare should be as unique as the individual. By combining advanced technology, medical expertise, and personalized solutions into one connected experience, we’re building an entirely new approach to how people understand, manage, and optimize their health.”
All prescriptions are subject to the independent clinical judgment of the treating clinician; no prescriptions are guaranteed through the platform, notes the company.
Kinsyn’s medical team is led by chief medical officer Dr. Jonathan Schoeff, a board-certified surgeon and co-founder of the health optimization clinic, The Longevity Lab. He specializes in metabolic health, hormone optimization, and personalized longevity care.
The platform is also guided by a medical and scientific advisory board of physicians and scientists with experience across various academic and clinical institutions.
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