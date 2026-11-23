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HTBA, Kerry & Phynova: GLP-1 companion nutrition moves beyond weight loss
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 companion nutrition is shifting the focus from weight loss to overall, long-term health and wellness.
- HTBA, Kerry, and Phynova highlight opportunities in protein, micronutrients, and bioactives to address muscle loss, nutrient gaps, and digestive discomfort.
- The experts call for stronger clinical evidence in GLP-1 users and targeted nutrition solutions during and after treatment.
The emerging GLP-1 companion nutrition market offers significant innovation opportunities, according to HTBA (HealthTech Bio Actives), Kerry, and Phynova. The companies emphasize a need for stronger clinical evidence and solutions that support long-term health during and after treatment.
Nutrition Insight meets with company experts to discuss possibilities and targeted ingredients that help users maintain muscle mass, address nutrient deficiencies, and support digestive health. They also highlight regional market developments for companion nutrition.
Supplement brands could have an important role to play in helping GLP-1 users achieve sustainable, healthy outcomes, beyond “lowering numbers on the scale,” says Julio Boza, Ph.D., chief R&D officer at HTBA.
“While it’s tempting to assume that GLP-1-driven weight loss must mean ‘healthy’ weight loss, body composition data tells a more complicated story.”
Ensuring healthy weight loss
Boza says that a 2025 joint advisory from four US organizations, including The Obesity Society, identified practical challenges associated with GLP-1 use, including gastrointestinal side effects, inadequate nutrient intake, loss of muscle and bone, and high discontinuation rates.
He believes that nutrition and supplementation are key in helping people manage some of these challenges and maintain adequate nutritional intake throughout treatment.
Boza highlights that the GLP-1 nutritional market is set to grow substantially in the next decade, with most users of the medication being interested in products specifically marketed as supportive of their needs.
“However, supplement brands need to be careful about how they position themselves in this space,” he cautions.
replicate the effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists or deliver equivalent weight-loss outcomes. Instead, supplements should be considered as another ‘tool’ in the GLP-1 toolbox, designed to support the nutritional needs of people taking these medications, helping them maintain health throughout their GLP-1 journey.”“Products should not imply that they can
Weight loss as catalyst
Kerry’s proprietary research shows that many GLP-1 users are focused on far more than weight loss alone, says Becca Stark, sustainable nutrition manager at the company.
“For many, weight management serves as the catalyst for a broader health journey centered on improving long-term well-being and quality of life,” she details. “This aligns closely with the growing ‘healthspan over lifespan’ trend, where consumers are increasingly focused not just on living longer, but on maintaining physical, cognitive, and emotional health throughout their lives.”
Stark says Kerry’s 2025 Adapting Appetites quantitative research, conducted among more than 2,600 US adults, identified five distinct GLP-1 consumer segments, each with unique health priorities beyond weight management.
“Depending on the segment, these priorities range from energy, stress, sleep, and immune support for busy lifestyles, to menopause, bone, and cognitive health for healthy aging,” she notes.
“Others are demonstrating a greater interest in holistic well-being, seeking clean-label products and nutritional solutions that support the prevention of chronic, non-communicable diseases.”
Stark says these findings indicate that GLP-1 adoption is accelerating the wider shift toward functional and increasingly personalized nutrition.
“While weight loss may be the initial entry point, consumer needs are rapidly expanding to include muscle preservation, digestive health, nutrient adequacy, sustained energy, and long-term wellness outcomes.”
Nutrition opportunities
Boza highlights several innovation gaps in companion nutrition, pointing to the impact of weight loss on lean muscle mass as “one of the most consequential gaps to emerge from the GLP-1 data.”
“Data shows 40–60% of GLP-1-supported weight loss may come from lean mass, creating a clear need to look beyond the number on the scale and consider how nutrition can support muscle preservation, energy, and metabolic health,” he details.
While protein has received significant attention in this space, Boza says there is growing potential in bioactives and micronutrients that can address some of the wider nutritional demands of GLP-1 use.
For example, he points to HTBA’s Leanara, a GLP-1 companion ingredient that combines citrus bioflavonoids with vitamin B12 technology to help preserve muscle mass and sustain energy levels during weight loss.
Boza says that in research, the ingredient has shown a “0.7% increase in lean muscle mass, 4.1% increase in maximum muscle power, a 6.4% reduction in fatigue, and 29.3% increase in fat oxidation.”
“Gut health is another significant opportunity,” he adds. “Nausea, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea are common with GLP-1 use, yet research into targeted nutritional support remains limited. This creates scope for companion products that address the broader experience of GLP-1 use, rather than weight loss alone.”
In addition to gut comfort and muscle preservation, Preeti Jethwa, Ph.D., scientific affairs manager EMEA at Phynova, points to nutrition opportunities in micronutrient sufficiency and glycemic stability. She highlights several ingredients to help fill these gaps.
“Micronutrients such as fat-soluble vitamins (D and K2), iron, choline, B vitamins, folate, zinc, calcium, and magnesium are commonly deficient in GLP-1 users due to reduced dietary fat intake and overall food consumption and therefore form an important foundation.”
Beyond micronutrients, she says that amino acid-based ingredients such as leucine-rich proteins, beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate (HMB), creatine, and collagen peptides are increasingly relevant for preserving musculoskeletal health during treatment, given concerns about lean mass loss.
“Botanicals such as gingerols and peppermint oil can also help with gastrointestinal discomfort, while electrolytes can help stabilize hydration status,” says Jethwa.
“More importantly, fibers and carbohydrate-modulating botanicals such as mulberry leaf extract and berberine are increasingly important for supporting glycemic stability and appetite rebound during titration, dose reduction, or discontinuation.”
The EU has placed berberine under regulatory scrutiny as the European Food Safety Authority endorsed a draft opinion in January 2026 concluding that it cannot establish a safe intake level for any plant preparations with berberine due to identified safety concerns and insufficient data.
Unmet needs
HTBA’s Boza highlights evidence in GLP-1 users as the biggest gap in companion nutrition.
“Much of the existing research has focused on individual ingredients and specific populations, so more work is needed to understand how these nutrients and bioactives perform in people taking GLP-1 therapies — and how they can work together in targeted companion formulations.”
Jethwa also sees a lack of evidence-based formulations that are designed specifically to counteract GLP-1-associated lean mass loss; support GLP-1 titration (most products assume stable dosing); prevent or slow down the weight gain after discontinuation; and reduce intrusive food thoughts or stabilize reward-driven eating, an emerging behavioral phenotype in GLP-1 users.
Andrew Gallagher, global head of science at Phynova, adds that the post-treatment period is also currently poorly served. “Helping people maintain health behaviors, body composition, and metabolic resilience after GLP-1 therapy is a major under-addressed area.”
“What happens nutritionally and metabolically when treatment is reduced or stopped may be just as important as nutritional support during therapy.”
He underscores that the next generation of GLP-1 companion products should not be judged by whether they produce an extra kilogram of weight loss, but rather whether they help people emerge from treatment in a healthier state.
“Better nutritional status, preserved physical function, and sustainable metabolic health are the key benefits consumers should be receiving from GLP-1 companion products.”
Future GLP-1 market
Phynova believes that reimbursement will strongly shape the future market. Where GLP-1 drugs are publicly or insurer-funded, there will be a bigger role for companion nutrition, explains Gallagher.
“In predominantly self-pay markets, consumers are already having to absorb substantial drug costs, which may constrain spending.”
“We also anticipate seeing a more targeted approach, supporting consumers across three distinct phases: before treatment (not everyone has access to, can afford, or is medically eligible for GLP-1 medication), companion nutrition during treatment, and then nutritional support after treatment to protect the health gains made.”
Kerry expects companion nutrition to move from a niche proposition into mainstream functional food and beverage innovation, says Stark. She notes that appetite change, weight-management efforts, and a desire for simpler, more functional routines are reshaping eating patterns globally.
Regional market differences
The experts note that different regions will require different approaches.
Gallagher comments: “The US is likely to remain the fastest-moving [market] with a favorable regulatory environment, and many consumers having access to third-party reimbursement. We anticipate that medical nutrition or health care professional-recommended products as companion nutrition and after-therapy support could do very well.”
He adds that the EU will likely be more conservative due to its stricter claims environment, requiring products with a strong evidence base. “GLP-1 reimbursement is very varied in Europe, however, companion nutrition and post-treatment should do well.”
Meanwhile, Stark says that North American consumers may be more receptive to explicit GLP-1 positioning, while Europeans generally favor subtler health-and-wellness language focused on protein, digestive health, and nutritional quality.
“In the UK, consumers describe feeling full after small meals. In Germany, people report eating less but maintaining steadier energy,” she details.
Gallagher says that Asia is highly heterogeneous and so, again, a different approach is required. “Asia is more highly price-sensitive and the medications are sometimes only recently introduced to the market, so prescribing guidelines may be different.”
Stark points to research from Kerry that highlights distinct needs in the Asia-Pacific region. Digestive comfort is growing in importance across the region, while muscle-loss concerns are creating stronger interest in protein-dense formats in China.
“Across Asia-Pacific, digestive comfort is a growing priority,” she adds. “In South Korea, 44% of consumers report nausea and 30% report digestive discomfort during early GLP-1 use. In China, up to 40% of weight loss associated with GLP-1 may come from muscle, creating stronger interest in protein-dense formats.”
“Local research remains essential because diets, preferred formats, and regulations vary significantly,” underscores Stark. “These behavioral shifts are reinforcing demand for products that deliver greater nutritional value in smaller, more purposeful formats.”
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