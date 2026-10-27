Suppliers warn GLP-1 companion category risks credibility gap without evidence
Key takeaways
- Suppliers say the GLP-1 companion boom must be anchored in established nutrition science, not short-term trends.
- Ingredient-specific evidence matters—being a fiber, protein, or biotic doesn’t guarantee a benefit for GLP-1 users.
- Some launches risk being rebranded sports nutrition, which could create a credibility problem for the category.
The metabolic health trend has accelerated GLP-1 companion innovations. However, the rapid expansion has raised questions about whether products designed to support nutrition during rapid weight loss are grounded in evidence, given that the developments are in the early stages.
To learn how the industry is responding to the momentum with responsible science, Nutrition Insight speaks with Roquette, Probi, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, and HTBA.
In the first part of this Special Report series, the companies discussed their approach to GLP-1 companions while addressing the concern that many GLP-1 clinical trials are not tracking what patients are consuming.
The experts flagged that GLP-1 users risk shortfalls in protein, fiber, and micronutrients as food intake drops. Thus, they positioned biotics, nutrient-dense formats, and fatigue support as multifunctional answers to eating less.
Not all ingredients are equal
Elodie Dehay Harmel, Nutrition & Health research scientist at Roquette, explains that the company prioritizes scientific evidence when developing ingredient solutions, which has become even more essential when developing solutions for growing categories.
“While there is a lot of excitement around the opportunity, it’s important that innovation is guided by established nutritional science rather than short-term trends. For us, that means focusing on nutritional needs that are already well supported by evidence, such as adequate protein intake, fiber consumption, and overall diet quality.”
“But not all ingredients in a category are equal. Simply being categorized as a fiber or a protein does not guarantee a beneficial effect in a specific context, like GLP-1 analog use,” she notes. “Ingredients need to demonstrate efficacy for targeted outcomes, such as muscle maintenance, satiety, or digestive health, through appropriate studies.”
For instance, Roquette’s Nutralys pea protein is backed by research showing high nutritional value for supporting muscle maintenance and satiety, says Dehay Harmel. She also points to the company’s Nutriose soluble fiber, which she says has been shown to help satiety, gut microbiome balance maintenance, and digestive health.
“At the same time, innovation must be technically feasible as well as scientifically credible. Products need to deliver the right nutrition while maintaining appealing taste, texture and shelf life,” adds Dehay Harmel.
“After all, people still want to enjoy what they eat, even if they’re attempting to lose weight. As more data on the dietary habits and nutritional needs of GLP-1 users become available, the industry will be in an even stronger position to refine formulations and validate emerging nutrition strategies.”
Beyond adding generic benefits
Innovations must be anchored in biology, echoes Brandy Webb, ND, scientific affairs manager at Probi USA. This is especially needed when consumers can “feel the friction,” she adds, saying that Probi leads with science to provide real-world benefits. “A true GLP-1 companion ingredient should address side effects, not just add generic benefit.”
“That’s why, as we evaluate our biotic portfolio for potential efficacy in GLP-1 users, we focus heavily on microbiome pathways that influence gastrointestinal motility and tolerance, nutrient uptake, and gut-brain signaling — three areas where GLP-1 users often report challenges.”
“GLP-1 medication ‘on-ramp’ and ‘off-ramp’ solutions that support endogenous GLP-1 production are another in-demand area where we feel that microbiome-targeting products can have an impact,” says Webb. “These benefits must be demonstrated, however.”
Probi continues to invest in preclinical and human trials to learn about strain-specific effects, which, although not exclusive to GLP-1 users, have significant importance for improving tolerance and clinical results, explains Webb.
“Specific improvements related to microbiota diversity, short chain fatty acid production, epithelial integrity, nutrient absorption, neurotransmitter signaling, and GLP-1 activity are all areas of particular interest for us as we develop microbiome solutions that actively help users feel better, function better, and stay on therapy longer.”
Plug and Play recently told Nutrition Insight that metabolic health is the most commercially ready microbiome lever, as its markers are measurable within weeks.
From galactooligosaccharides to bioflavonoids and B12
To FrieslandCampina Ingredients, meaningful innovation must sit at the intersection of three factors: “science, consumer understanding, and practical application.”
The company’s marketing manager for Performance and Active Nutrition, Penny Antonopoulos, says: “Our starting point is always the existing evidence base for individual ingredients. For example, our dairy proteins have a well-established body of research evidencing their role in supporting muscle health and satiety — a foundation that doesn’t change based on consumer context.”
“Similarly, galactooligosaccharide prebiotics are among the most studied prebiotic ingredients available, with a growing number of studies highlighting their effects on gut microbiota balance and digestive comfort.”
“Where evidence is more sparse — particularly around specific nutrient combinations for GLP-1 users or post-treatment dietary strategies — we’re cautious about unfounded claims, while continuing to invest in our own research.”
Meanwhile, Teresa Pellicer, product manager of Biotechnology at HTBA, observes that many GLP-1 companions are essentially rebranded sports nutrition products. “This creates a real credibility problem for the category as a whole.”
“HTBA’s approach with Leanara is built on more than 45 years of expertise in bioflavonoids and B12. We deliberately structured the formulation around two distinct mechanisms: muscle health and energy support, because GLP-1 users need solutions that address specific physiological challenges.”
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