GLP-1 companion nutrition must complement drugs, not compete, suppliers urge
Key takeaways
- Beneo, Saanroo, HTBA, and Phynova caution that ingredients must support GLP-1 medications as nutrition cannot imitate drugs.
- They point to muscle preservation, energy, glycemic stability, and gut health as priorities for companion ingredients, as well as solutions for post-treatment support.
- The companies call for ingredient-specific clinical trials that go beyond losing more weight as the category evolves to a broader focus on healthy weight loss.
Nutrition ingredient suppliers are urging industry players to position products as a complement to GLP-1s, not a replacement. They note that supplements can never be equivalent to pharmaceuticals, but can support the safe and effective use of GLP-1 medications.
Nutrition Insight meets with Beneo, Saanroo, HTBA, and Phynova to discuss where nutrition fits alongside pharmacotherapy, promising ingredients that support GLP-1s, the science needed to back their effectiveness, and how the market may develop in the next few years.
Stephan Theis, Ph.D., head of Nutrition Science and Communication at Beneo, believes that the nutrition industry’s role is to help enable better long-term health outcomes throughout the weight management journey so that nutrition and medication work synergistically before, during, and after treatment.
“While GLP-1 therapies can be effective tools for obesity management, they do not replace the need for good nutrition,” he adds. “Different stages of the journey, from preparation and active weight loss to maintenance and discontinuation, require tailored nutritional support.”
Theis says the greatest opportunity in the sector may lie in helping consumers sustain success after treatment through enjoyable, nutritious products that encourage lasting healthy eating habits.
Maggie McNamara, VP of Global Marketing at Saanroo, adds that the nutrition industry needs to be “clear about where supplements fit” in the growing GLP-1 category.
“Emphasizing research-driven development will help guide the industry in creating effective products that support broader wellness needs without overpromising.”
She also urges brands to be disciplined in the claims they make. “If research shows an effect on a specific pathway or biomarker, state that exactly. Clear, evidence-based claims can build trust and credibility with both consumers and regulators.”
“GLP-1 has spotlighted areas of physiology that nutrition researchers have explored for years,” McNamara adds. “For our industry, the next step is not to chase the pharmaceutical category. It is to use that interest to ask better questions, invest in strong research, and develop nutritional solutions backed by evidence.”
GLP-1 as a broader health category
Julio Boza, Ph.D., chief R&D officer at HTBA, notes the conversation is shifting from how much weight people lose to the quality of that weight loss and how they feel during treatment. For example, he notes that energy is relatively underexplored, even though fatigue is commonly reported during GLP-1 treatment.
“Our dual-effect GLP-1 companion ingredient, Leanara, combines proprietary citrus bioflavonoids with highly bioavailable vitamin B12, giving brands an opportunity to support GLP-1 users with lean muscle development, sustained energy, and metabolic health.”
Supporting people beyond active treatment is another significant opportunity, says Boza. “Discontinuation rates can be high, with some estimates suggesting 50–67% of users stop within a year.”
“This creates scope for products designed around the transition off prescription therapy, helping consumers maintain healthy behaviors and nutritional support as they move into longer-term weight and metabolic health management,” he highlights.
Phynova observes the category moving from “lose more weight” to “lose weight well,” says Andrew Gallagher, global head of science at the company. He points to muscle, bone, metabolic, and gut health, longevity, and products’ glycemic quality as key focus areas in achieving healthy weight loss.
“Protein is important to preserve lean mass, but achieving adequate intake can be difficult when appetite is strongly suppressed, particularly as protein itself is highly satiating.”
“Opportunities therefore exist for ingredients that support muscle-maintenance pathways, mitochondrial function, and anabolic signaling, while promoting fat loss rather than loss of lean tissue.”
Focusing on companion products
Preeti Jethwa, Ph.D., scientific affairs manager EMEA at Phynova, notes that GLP-1 drugs are associated with several side effects, including reduced food intake with an altered relationship with food, altered gut motility, accelerated weight loss, micronutrient deficiency, and, more importantly, changes in muscle.
“Food manufacturers are already producing smaller, nutrient-dense formats to help individuals maintain macro- and micronutrient sufficiency despite reduced appetite,” she adds. “However, gastrointestinal discomfort can limit intake of these foods, creating a gap that can be filled by nutritional supplements.”
Jethwa details: “Supplements can support by reducing nutrient deficiencies, particularly fat-soluble vitamins or minerals, support muscle and bone preservation, which is critical for preventing diseases such as sarcopenia and lean mass-driven insulin resistance, and support metabolic stability during titration or discontinuation of GLP-1s.”
She notes that not all individuals can titrate the medications to their highest dose due to side effects. Moreover, many users have rapid weight gain within 12 weeks after discontinuing treatment, and many must restart treatment.
Therefore, Jethwa suggests supplements that specialize in glucose modulation could help stabilize metabolic physiology during dose adjustments or withdrawal.
“We have shown that Reducose, a standardized mulberry leaf extract, can reduce glycemic variability both acutely and chronically, reduce hunger and cravings, and reduce intrusive thoughts of food, making it a potential natural companion.”
Scientific evidence for success
HTBA’s Boza underscores that scientific evidence will be critical for the success of GLP-1 companion ingredients.
“There is currently no federal definition in the US for terms such as ‘GLP-1 friendly’ on foods or supplements, leaving companies to determine what evidence supports these claims,” he details.
“Ingredient-level trials provide a useful foundation, but as the category matures, clinical studies with participants who are actually taking GLP-1 therapies will become increasingly important.”
Gallagher at Phynova also notes that companies need ingredient-specific clinical trials to demonstrate benefits and that these should go beyond body weight.
“Fat versus lean mass, strength and function, nutrient status, gastrointestinal health, and durability of effects are important and need to be tested and demonstrated clinically,” he underscores. “We can’t make the assumption that conventional weight-loss populations and data transfer to GLP-1 users.”
Boza adds that regulations will also shape what brands can communicate. He explains that, in the EU, health claims must come from an authorized list. “Vitamin B12, for example, has an authorized claim for contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.”
“In the US, structure or function claims do not require pre-approval but must be substantiated, while the Federal Trade Commission expects health-related advertising to be supported by reliable scientific evidence,” he notes.
To deal with these differences, Gallagher recommends that brands develop a regulatory strategy, cautioning that the EU’s prescriptive claim framework may make it more difficult to communicate benefits to consumers than in the US.
Functional ingredients
Beneo’s Theis says that scientific evidence of functional ingredients and claims can help food and beverage producers build trust and confidence in their products as consumers increasingly expect proof of health benefits.
He says the Beneo-Institute has collaborated with researchers to determine and understand the influence of the company’s ingredients on overall health. “For example, Beneo’s Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose prebiotic chicory root fibers have been scientifically proven to support digestive health and long-term weight control by increasing satiety, reducing calorie intake, and improving body composition.”
Theis also points to Palatinose, Beneo’s low-glycemic carbohydrate that is derived from sugar beet. He says this ingredient has been scientifically proven to “stimulate the body’s own GLP-1 release naturally and promote higher GLP-1 levels even when consumed before a meal.”
“It has also been shown to improve metabolism by increasing fat burning, which can support body composition and weight loss,” he adds.
“With more than two in three consumers worldwide interested in buying food or drink products that stimulate GLP-1 naturally, Palatinose is a powerful ingredient in the weight management formulation toolbox.”
McNamara at Saanroo highlights gastrointestinal and microbiome support as a key area showing strong potential for companion nutrition. “We have been exploring this with Trpti, our bioavailable form of oleoylethanolamide (OEA).”
“In a 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, Trpti enriched for beneficial bacteria, including Akkermansia muciniphila and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Researchers also reported increased occludin, a marker of intestinal barrier function.”
Moreover, McNamara points to a recent controlled crossover study in which 37 adults received a placebo, and a 150 mg or 300 mg dose of Trpti in separate study periods.
“The 300 mg dose enhanced GLP-1 and gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) responses compared with placebo during specific post-dose and post-meal periods, with changes detectable within 15 minutes.”
Future of GLP-1 nutrition
HTBA expects GLP-1 nutrition support to move beyond weight management toward broader, long-term health support over the next five years, says Boza. He notes this is supported by the WHO’s first guideline on GLP-1 therapies, which places medication within a wider approach that includes healthy diets and physical activity.
Research from WHO predicts GLP-1 therapies will reach fewer than 10% of people who could benefit by 2030,” he notes.Beneo’s Theis adds that uneven access to GLP-1s across the globe is a key constraint for uptake and market growth. “
McNamara from Saanroo urges the nutrition industry to move away from adding “GLP-1” claims to finished products and toward more targeted, science-backed formulations.
She underscores the importance of understanding differences among key markets to help companies better prepare for developing compliant, effective products for each market. “North America is moving quickly, whereas Europe generally requires more conservative positioning and claims.”
Boza agrees that the US and Europe will likely develop in slightly different ways. “Across both markets, the direction is toward companion products that support the whole GLP-1 journey — from preserving muscle and maintaining energy during treatment to supporting longer-term health beyond weight loss.”
He says that, in the US, the scale of GLP-1 uptake has already created a significant opportunity for companion nutrition. “The market is likely to see growing demand for products supporting areas such as muscle preservation, energy, and gut health, alongside increasing scrutiny of the evidence behind GLP-1-related claims.”
“Europe is likely to be more tightly shaped by its established health-claims framework,” he adds. “This favors ingredients with robust evidence and authorized claims.”
Theis expects growth in Europe to vary by country, depending largely on access and reimbursement. “Broader demand for fiber, sugar reduction, and healthy aging may extend the opportunity beyond GLP-1 users.”
Meanwhile, he says that product development for the Asia-Pacific region will require country-specific strategies. “China and India offer strong potential, but uptake will depend on affordability, availability, and health care access.”
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