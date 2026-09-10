Pet nutrition humanization drives demand for biotics, omega-3s & clinical proof
Key takeaways
- Biotics, omega-3s, and science-backed ingredients are gaining traction in pet nutrition, driven by the humanization of pet food.
- Owners increasingly expect pet food to match human nutrition standards on transparency, sustainability, and proven health benefits.
- Experts caution that robust clinical evidence in companion animals is limited and that brands must navigate fragmented legal frameworks and standards.
The humanization of pet nutrition is accelerating innovation, driving demand for scientifically backed, transparent, and targeted solutions similar to those found in human health products. Nutrition Insight meets with dsm-firmenich, Beneo, ADM, and AstaReal to discuss how gut health, personalized nutrition, functional ingredients, and sustainable alternatives are reshaping the industry.
“The humanization of pets is one of the most powerful forces transforming the pet nutrition industry,” says Rishabh Pande, global VP of Pet Food at dsm-firmenich.
“As pets are increasingly seen as family members, owners expect the same standards they apply to their own diets, such as high-quality nutrition, transparency, and strong scientific validation. This shift is driving a growing convergence between human and pet nutrition.”
He notes that pet food formulations increasingly incorporate functional ingredients already well established in human health, such as pre-, pro-, and postbiotics and omega-3 fatty acids.
“Postbiotics offer a clear example of this evolution as they can offer greater stability during processing and storage while still delivering functional benefits,” Pande adds. “Growing research suggests that postbiotics may support gut health, immune function, and overall well-being in pets.”
He predicts that the alignment between human and pet nutrition will accelerate. “Ingredients that combine scientifically backed functional benefits, safety, stability, and sensory superiority will become increasingly valuable across both human and pet nutrition markets.”
Health priorities
Meanwhile, Dr. Maygane Ronsmans, product manager for Animal Nutrition at Beneo, highlights that pet owners are increasingly attentive to ingredient claims and looking for that “something extra” alongside their pet’s regular diet to help support health goals.
Pointing to Beneo’s Consumer Research on Pet Care 2025, she says that more than 80% of dog and cat owners are expecting the same quality standards for their pets’ food as for their own.
“With this ‘humanization’ trend already firmly established, ingredient suppliers like Beneo are leveraging their ingredients for both human and pet nutrition, with the nutritional benefits often applying to both.”
Colton Clason, senior marketing manager of Pet Nutrition, B2B, ADM, predicts that scientifically validated functionality will remain a central driver of purchasing decisions in the years ahead as consumers deepen their focus on pet wellness.
Citing ADM’s Outside Voice Global Lifestyle Survey 2025, he details: “Global pet parents increasingly seek products that deliver measurable benefits, with 77% willing to pay more for formulas featuring functional ingredients. Additionally, 84% of global pet owners are interested in products that might help increase the lifespan of their pet.”
Pande at dsm-firmenich adds that gut health is becoming a central focus in pet food innovation, driving demand for biotics to help maintain gut microbiome balance and immune resilience.
He says that omega-3s such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are a fast-growing category due to their links in supporting brain development, skin and coat health, and the management of inflammatory conditions.
“In this landscape, tailored micronutrient premixes will therefore remain essential. As formulations become more complex, integrated premix solutions help manufacturers deliver precise nutrient profiles, maintain stability during processing, and ensure consistent nutritional performance at scale.”
Consumer preferences
Dr. Behnaz Shakersain, scientific affairs manager at AstaReal, tells us that pet owners increasingly gravitate toward functional benefits they understand, such as mobility, immune support, and skin health.
At the same time, she says that consumer expectations are shifting toward clean label, traceable, and responsibly sourced ingredients, mirroring human health and wellness trends.
“Sustainability is becoming a mainstream purchase driver: more than half of pet owners prefer sustainable pet products, and traceable sourcing now strongly correlates with trust. This creates rising demand for ingredients with low environmental impact, transparent origin stories, and minimal processing.”
Citing Beneo’s Consumer Research on Pet Care 2025, Ronsmans says that the majority of owners consider the quality of ingredients (71%) and the nutritional value (72%) very important factors in purchasing decisions.
“Also, more than one in three cat and dog owners buy natural pet food products when looking for pet food for specific needs. Therefore, focusing on recipe composition and ingredient choice will become even more critical in the years ahead to meet evolving consumer expectations.”
She says this is particularly key given that more than four in five dog and cat owners expect pet food producers to reformulate products with science-backed health claims.
Room for innovation
Despite rapid innovation, Pande highlights several areas in pet nutrition that remain underdeveloped globally.
“One major opportunity lies in emerging markets, where pet ownership is rising quickly but premium nutrition categories are still developing. As disposable incomes grow and urbanization increases, demand for higher-quality pet foods with functional health benefits is expected to accelerate.”
Another promising space he points to is life-stage and condition-specific nutrition. “While there are already products designed specifically for puppies, kittens, and senior pets, there is still significant room for more precise nutritional solutions targeting areas such as cognitive aging, metabolic health, or immune resilience, which can be more prevalent in specific life stages or breeds.” https://www.nutritioninsight.com/news/purina-senior-dog-veterinary-nutrition-training.html
Pande says that nutrition designed to support areas such as microbiome health, stress resilience, and long-term vitality could become key differentiators for brands seeking to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
“At the same time, sustainability is emerging as an essential market differentiator, particularly in response to the environmental pressures associated with traditional animal protein and marine-based ingredients,” he adds.
“This is accelerating the search for more sustainable alternatives, including algal omega-3s as an alternative for fish oil, offering a scalable and environmentally responsible source of EPA and DHA.”
Meanwhile, he says that parallel innovations such as fermentation-derived single-cell proteins, or “smart proteins,” are creating new pathways to deliver high-quality nutrition with a significantly lower environmental footprint.
Personalized pet nutrition
Ronsmans points to personalized nutrition with targeted health benefits as a key white space in pet food, moving beyond general wellness toward specific, science-backed outcomes.
“For instance, Beneo’s Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose offer broader benefits, including support of bone and metabolic health, which remain underleveraged in pet nutrition.”
“Weight management and glycemic control are also becoming increasingly important, given the rising prevalence of overweight pets,” she adds. “Here, the slow-release carbohydrate isomaltulose provides a clear advantage due to its low glycemic profile, as demonstrated in a 2023 study.”
According to Ronsmans, combining chicory prebiotics, such as inulin with isomaltulose, enables more holistic solutions, supporting satiety, stable blood glucose levels, and a healthy microbiota. “This reflects a shift toward integrated nutritional approaches addressing gut and metabolic health simultaneously.”
“Looking ahead, these concepts serve as building blocks for more personalized pet nutrition, tailored to specific needs such as overweight or metabolically sensitive pets.”
Research gaps
Although AstaReal’s Shakersain notes a growing interest in functional ingredients, she says that robust clinical evidence in companion animals remains limited.
“Most ingredient research still leans heavily on human data or rodent models, despite significant differences in metabolism, palatability, pharmacokinetics, and gut physiology. There is also a shortage of validated veterinary biomarkers for areas such as inflammation (beyond C-reactive protein), cognition, and gut integrity.”
She says regulatory complexity adds further challenge. “Without unified global standards, brands must navigate fragmented frameworks, and consumers struggle to evaluate product credibility.”
For example, earlier this year, US-based RL Labs urged pet food brands to generate new labels in compliance with updated Association of American Feed Control Officials guidelines. These include a new Pet Nutrition Facts box and substantiation requirements for health and benefit claims.
Shakersain believes that clearer standards for evidence, label claims, and safety could accelerate responsible innovation. “Precompetitive collaboration among suppliers, clinics, and academic institutions will be essential to overcome these barriers.”
Future of pet nutrition
Ronsmans at Beneo says that the pet food industry is entering a “pivotal phase” with sustainability challenges and resource scarcity.
“With global food security concerns rising, many raw materials traditionally used in pet food may be redirected to human diets, meaning pet food manufacturers will need to reformulate using a narrower and often unconventional ingredient portfolio.”
Therefore, she predicts that the coming years will require significant creativity. “Ultimately, the pet food sector is evolving into a more resource-efficient, innovative, and resilient industry, so that it not only nourishes pets but also contributes to the sustainability of the global food system for years to come.”
Meanwhile, ADM’s Clason says that private label premiumization is emerging as a force reshaping the competitive landscape.
“Store brands are branching out, expanding their pet product portfolios, and launching premium-tier offerings that rival national brands in formulation, design, and performance.”
“Pet brands, both national and retailer-owned, that successfully blend premium cues with affordability will be well positioned to win cost-conscious yet quality-driven pet parents today, and five to 10 years into the future,” he concludes.
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