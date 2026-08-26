Mars Pet Nutrition shares emerging science for optimal diets on International Dog Day
Key takeaways
- Mars Pet Nutrition shares five areas with emerging science shaping dog nutrition: gut health, vitamin D, puppy nutrition, sustainable ingredients, and oral care.
- The company says more than half of owners switch puppies to adult food before 12 months, despite puppies having different nutritional needs.
- Mars points to growing use of biotics and insect protein, as well as increased focus on dental health and nutritionally complete life-stage formulations.
Mars Pet Nutrition is sharing five of the latest emerging insights in pet nutrition science on today’s International Dog Day to drive further understanding into what canines need from a nutritionally balanced diet.
The company states that in today’s “pet-obsessed world,” 37% of owners consider their pets the most important thing in their lives. Still, 53% make the switch from puppy to adult dog food before 12 months, despite veterinary guidance.
Elisabetta Pierangelo, Global VP of R&D at Mars Pet Nutrition, says: “International Dog Day is a great reminder of just how much our dogs enrich our lives. It’s important that we never stop being curious about how we can enrich theirs.”
“By combining the latest nutritional research with expertly formulated recipes and continuous innovation, we’re able to develop nutrition that supports dogs at every stage of life.”
Scientific advances
Mars Pet Nutrition outlines surprising ways science is changing what dogs eat: gut health, vitamin D, the first 12 months of life, sustainable nutrition, and oral care.
Looking closer at the five, gut health is emerging as a key area of dogs’ well-being. Mars Pet Nutrition says that science into the gut microbiome is transforming the dog food space, and findings reveal how the trillions of beneficial microorganisms in the digestive tract influence health.
“Prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics are now frequently included in pet food, and although they function differently, they all share a common objective: to shape and support the gut microbiome. This scientific progress is reshaping manufactured pet food, with a greater emphasis on proactively supporting lifelong health and well-being,” says the company.
Another important area is vitamin D, which dogs cannot produce naturally from sun exposure. It is crucial for bone growth and mineralization, and therefore, important that dogs consume vitamin D alongside other essential nutrients through diet.
Similar to that of humans, nutrition plays a crucial role in dogs’ first days of life. Mars Pet Nutrition says the first 12 months can “shape a lifetime.” Puppies need twice as much fat and 3.5 times as much protein as adult dogs. For growth support, they have particularly distinct needs surrounding omega-3 and -6 fatty acids for brain and visual development.
Research conducted by the company showed that 53% of dog owners are making the switch from puppy food to adult food before the advised 12 months have passed. According to veterinary advice, the switch should take place at a minimum of 12 months, depending on the dog’s expected adult size, as some dogs take up to two years to grow fully.
“If puppies do not receive food that provides all essential nutrients in the correct amounts, they may develop nutritional deficiencies that can lead to poor growth, weak bones, and other health problems,” stresses Mars Pet Nutrition.
Beyond nutrition
Sustainable nutrition is also making its way into formulations. Mars Pet Nutrition underscores that science and innovation are making it possible for more sustainable ingredient development, accessibility, and food security.
One example of such is insect protein, which has moved from a niche ingredient to now gaining momentum for its sustainability and high-protein profile, says the company. Insect-based foods provide high-quality protein and offer a lower environmental footprint compared to other protein sources.
Lastly, the company highlights dental health being a big issue among dogs, as four in five over the age of three suffer from gum disease. It suggests using dental chews that have undergone rigorous testing and received approval from the Veterinary Oral Health Council to improve dogs’ overall health.
Upcoming webinars
From boosters to companions: GLP-1 in Food, Beverages and Supplements
Rousselot
Aging Is Inevitable. Longevity Is Negotiable
Sabinsa
Texture challenges in high protein bars: Understanding the benefits of casein
Lactalis Ingredients