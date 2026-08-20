Host Defense blends functional mushrooms for pet immunity & daily wellness support
Key takeaways
- Host Defense has launched its Immune & Whole-Body Support powder for dogs and cats featuring a five-species mushroom mycelium blend.
- The supplement uses sustainably cultivated mushroom mycelium to support immune function, cellular health, and daily wellness across all pet life stages.
- This launch reflects the trend of “humanized” pet nutrition, where pet care mirrors human wellness innovations in functional ingredients, gut health, and targeted nutrition.
Host Defense has launched Immune & Whole-Body Support, a functional mushroom supplement formulated specifically for dogs and cats.
The formula is designed to support pets across all life stages and is based on five mushroom mycelium species — lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail, chaga, and maitake.
The synergistic blend was formulated to support healthy immune function, cellular health, and DNA activity, and overall well-being in pets.
Comprehensive daily pet wellness
Immune & Whole-Body Support is marketed as suitable for pets of all ages and claims to offer comprehensive daily wellness support in an easy-to-use powder that can be given to pets orally.
Host Defense cultivates its mushroom mycelium at its farm within the forests of the Pacific Northwest, US. The daily powder formula is a product of decades of research and sustainable cultivation, according to the brand.
“Families have trusted Host Defense with their daily wellness routines for years, and we’re excited to extend that same support to the companions who share their lives,” says Betsy Bullman, president of Host Defense.
“Immune & Whole-Body Support pet powder brings together decades of mycological expertise in a formula developed specifically to support the everyday wellness of dogs and cats.”
Host Defense is expanding its portfolio of premium supplements made with US-grown functional mushrooms.
Functional mushrooms for pets
Mushrooms with functional health benefits, such as lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail, and shiitake, provide prebiotic fibers and immune support amid a more than 150% CAGR in pet postbiotic launches, according to Innova Market Insights data.
Animal supplement product innovations this year demonstrate the increasing “humanization” of pet nutrition to focus on quality and more targeted health positioning.
The category has been expanding with new pet products that mirror mega wellness trends in human nutraceuticals, including metabolism and healthy brain aging.
Among recent new product developments, Lonza Capsugel recently launched UC-Flex, positioned as a premium collagen and calcium carbonate blend for pet joint health.
Meanwhile, in protein innovation, Bond Pet Foods is producing animal-identical proteins using precision fermentation, helping meet the growing demand for sustainably sourced pet food ingredients.
Earlier this year, Nutrition Insight connected with experts from AstaReal, dsm-firmenich, ADM, and Beneo to explore the future directions for pet nutrition innovation, which is expanding into targeted solutions in gut health, cognition, and mobility.
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