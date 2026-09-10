Natural Fields expands into sleep health with SleepRestore Complex launch
Key takeaways
- Natural Fields is expanding into sleep health with its NF TriSolve nutraceutical platform, launching the SleepRestore Complex.
- The company used Hunter Biotech’s services to evaluate the formula using cellular validation, ingredient analysis, and in vitro absorption testing.
- The nutraceutical provider reports promising preclinical findings while stressing that human clinical trials are needed.
Tech-driven nutraceutical provider Natural Fields is expanding into the growing sleep health category by introducing NF TriSolve SleepRestore Complex, which builds on its NF TriSolve branded nutraceutical solution platform.
The company created this platform to translate scientific research, functional ingredients expertise, and formulation innovation into targeted wellness solutions. It will help boost Natural Field’s ability to develop nutrition solutions for specific product categories, while bringing a complete foundation for global nutrition and supplement brands.
Sleep quality is becoming an increasingly highlighted area for global nutrition, and is gaining recognition for its key role in everyday health. Natural Fields says that this brings opportunity to the industry while also presenting a challenge to diversify formulation strategies.
Developing the SleepRestore Complex
The company shares that while developing the complex, it also conducted scientific evaluations of the formula design, functional ingredients synergy, and application development requirements. This included cellular validation, active ingredients analysis, and assessing in vitro absorption characteristics.
The complex performance of its sleep-related biological responses was investigated by Hunter Biotech, a company providing services for assessing products, including nutritional supplements. It also provided a scientific basis for optimal formula and product development.
“Behavioral assessments examined multiple parameters, including locomotor activity distance and total duration of wakefulness. Under experimental conditions, the test formulation — at a concentration of 114 μg/mL — improved sleep performance by 39% compared to the model control group,” says Natural Fields.
The company further explains that the research by Hunter Biotech evaluated specific sleep-related molecular markers associated with sleep-wake regulatory pathways, including gamma-aminobutyric acid type A receptor subunit alpha1, melatonin receptor 1A, and hypocretin/orexin neuropeptide. These gene expressions are associated with sleep initiation, maintenance, and balancing the state between being awake and asleep.
“Changes in the expression of selected sleep-related genes were observed under the experimental conditions, providing additional research insights into the formulation’s sleep-related activity. Human clinical trials related to this formula are also being planned,” details Natural Fields.
However, the results are not based on clinical trials and should therefore not be interpreted as human evidence, the company stresses.
Earlier this year, Nutrition Insight spoke with multiple experts about how the nutrition industry is turning to the gut-brain axis, botanicals, and personalized solutions to drive innovation in sleep and stress management, as consumers increasingly seek holistic solutions for emotional well-being.
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