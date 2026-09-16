Lallemand Bio-Ingredients hails Health Canada updates for yeast beta-glucan and trans-resveratrol
Key takeaways
- Health Canada has recently updated its monographs for S. cerevisiae, recognizing the yeast as a source of trans-resveratrol and yeast beta-glucan.
- The update includes two health claims for beta-glucans’ immunomodulating properties and reducing the severity of common cold symptoms.
- Lallemand Bio-Ingredients says the update reinforces the recognition of fermentation-derived health ingredients and yeast biotechnology’s potential for human health solutions.
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients welcomes recent updates to Health Canada’s Natural Health Product Monographs, now recognizing Saccharomyces cerevisiae (brewer’s yeast) as a source of trans-resveratrol and yeast beta-glucan.
The ingredient supplier says the regulatory development is a “milestone for fermentation-derived health ingredients,” as it reinforces the recognition of ingredients derived from yeast biotechnology and its potential to deliver innovative and science-backed human health solutions.
Moreover, the company says that the monograph updates provide manufacturers with a clearer and more efficient pathway to license eligible natural health products containing fermentation-derived trans-resveratrol or yeast beta-glucan in Canada.
“Fermentation has been safely used for centuries, and today it continues to unlock exciting opportunities for innovation in nutrition and health,” says Nassim Naderi, regulatory affairs specialist for Lallemand Bio-Ingredients.
“Health Canada’s recognition of S. cerevisiae as a source of both resveratrol and yeast beta-glucan underscores the credibility of fermentation-derived ingredients and supports continued innovation across the natural health products sector.”
Updated rules and health claims
The updated monograph also includes health claims for yeast beta-glucan when used at the recommended dose.
These include “source of yeast beta-glucans with immunomodulating properties” and “helps reduce the severity of symptoms of the common cold (such as sore throat, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, cough, and runny nose) in adults prone to recurrent colds when taken as a preventative measure during the winter months.”
Additionally, the monograph update offers a regulatory framework that supports the development, licensing, and commercialization of yeast beta-glucan products in Canada.
The updates also allow fermentation-derived trans-resveratrol from S. cerevisiae to be licensed under Health Canada’s existing Antioxidant Monograph framework, including established antioxidant claims and conditions of use.
Yeast-derived bioactives
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients notes that the recognition of ingredients derived from S. cerevisiae reflects a growing body of scientific evidence that supports the use of yeast-derived bioactives and their role in addressing evolving consumer health needs.
“This development represents an important step forward not only for fermentation-derived ingredients, but for the broader health and wellness industry,” adds Naderi. “We are proud to contribute to the scientific advancement of yeast-based ingredients and look forward to continuing our mission of delivering innovative solutions backed by science.”
Examples of the company’s ingredients derived from S. cerevisiae include Veri-te, a fermentation-derived trans-resveratrol for skin health, and M-Gard, a highly purified yeast beta-1,3/1,6-glucan for immune support. Lallemand Bio-Ingredients notes these solutions align with a growing demand for healthy aging, immune resilience, and overall wellness.
Earlier this year, the company also received a second Health Canada approval for its Gastro-AD postbiotic. Made from non-GMO soy fermented with Lactobacillus delbrueckii R0187, the product is designed to help relieve symptoms associated with functional dyspepsia, a chronic type of indigestion that has no known cause.
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