Nektium’s mango leaf extract Zynamite shows fast-acting cognitive benefits in clinical trial
Key takeaways
- A randomized clinical trial has found Nektium’s Zynamite mango leaf extract to have fast-acting benefits, supporting its positioning as a caffeine-free alternative for sustained energy and focus products.
- After a single dose of 100 mg, Zynamite showed improvements in cognitive performance, attention, executive function, and mood over a five-hour period.
- The ingredient is water-soluble and has a neutral taste profile, which makes it suitable for multiple formats, including functional beverages, gummies, and supplements.
Nektium’s mango leaf extract Zynamite has demonstrated fast-acting cognitive and mood benefits at a single dose in a clinical trial. The ingredient is a caffeine alternative that does not cause common side effects of caffeine, such as jitters, crashers, or sleeplessness.
Zynamite is a water-soluble mango leaf extract suitable for formats such as functional beverages, gummies, and supplements. The company notes that consumer demand is shifting from formulas high in caffeine with high stimulants to balanced options supporting cognitive health and sustained energy levels.
The new study is a replication of research published last year, which found that a single 100 mg dose provides sustained mental focus and emotional balance. The new results found the same benefits when tested on a healthy and young adult population, including sustained cognitive performance and mood improvements over a five-hour window, and fast-working effects.
“In nutritional science, showing an ingredient delivers consistent results across multiple gold standard clinical trials is critical,” says Ana Beltrán, Ph.D., project manager for Research, Development, and Innovation at Nektium.
“This confirmatory study reinforces our earlier findings, strengthening Zynamite’s scientific foundation and credibility with regulators, brand managers, and consumers. It firmly positions Zynamite as an evidence-backed, caffeine-free solution for fast-acting, non-stim energy and cognitive support.”
Effects for up to five hours
Published in Pharmaceuticals, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover replication study included 88 healthy university students aged 18–25 during exam week, as it is a stressful period.
The participants were given either a single dose of 100 mg Zynamite or a placebo. The researchers used gold-standard neuropsychological assessments to measure the results.
Compared to the placebo and at baseline, the study confirmed acute cognitive benefits from Zynamite supplementation, including psychomotor speed. This showed improvement at all time checks after the baseline, with a 30% improvement after three hours and 25% after five.
The study also found significant improvements in executive function and cognitive flexibility by 24% after three hours and 21% five hours after baseline. Processing speed improved by 14% after three hours and 17% after five hours. Additionally, selective attention improved by 5% after five hours.
Other findings include a positive and acute impact on emotional balance, with a 24% improvement in overall mood state after three hours, and also at five hours.
The researchers also found a reduction in tension, fatigue, and depression. For tension, reductions were seen after 30 minutes, measuring a 31% improvement after three hours and 25% after five. Fatigue was reduced by 25% after both three and five hours. Moreover, depression was also seen to decrease after three and five hours.
David Fuentes, Ph.D., project manager for Research, Development, and Innovation at Nektium, says the company is happy with the outcome of this replication trial.
“Zynamite is a versatile, experiential ingredient capable of powering next-generation mind and mood products, including caffeine-free and hybrid caffeine-reduction formulations. Its neutral taste profile and instant water solubility make it an ideal active ingredient for functional beverages, energy shot alternatives, gummies, sticks, capsules, and tablets,” he notes.
Upcoming webinars
Aging Is Inevitable. Longevity Is Negotiable
Sabinsa
Texture challenges in high protein bars: Understanding the benefits of casein
Lactalis Ingredients
Top Nutrition Trends 2027
Nutrition Insight