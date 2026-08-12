Lallemand Bio-Ingredients gains second Health Canada approval for Gastro-AD
Key takeaways
- Health Canada approved an additional claim for Lallemand’s Gastro-AD to help relieve symptoms associated with functional dyspepsia.
- Gastro-AD is a plant-based postbiotic made from non-GMO soy fermented with L. delbrueckii R0187.
- The fermented soy ingredient has been clinically studied for gastrointestinal comfort, including heartburn and related symptoms.
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients has received an additional health claim from Health Canada for its Gastro-AD postbiotic. Without containing any medical ingredients, the product is designed to help relieve symptoms associated with functional dyspepsia, a chronic type of indigestion that has no known cause.
The provider of fermentation-derived ingredients claims that the new approval expands the recognized benefits of Gastro-AD, which addresses heartburn and acid reflux, bloating, nausea, vomiting, stomach rumbling, and abdominal pain.
“The approval of this additional health claim by Health Canada represents an important milestone for Gastro-AD. It reflects the scientific evidence supporting its benefits in helping relieve symptoms associated with functional dyspepsia and further expands the recognized benefits of the product in Canada,” comments Nassim Naderi, regulatory affairs specialist at Lallemand Bio-Ingredients.
“This expanded claim strengthens the scientific and regulatory foundation of Gastro-AD and further validates its position as a science-based, natural solution for gastrointestinal health.”
The new claim complements the other Health Canada-approved claim: “Helps support intestinal or gastrointestinal health.”
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients describes Gastro-AD as a non-GMO soy fermented by Lallemand’s Lactobacillus delbrueckii R0187. It points to clinical studies involving over 900 participants that have proven that Gastro-AD is highly safe and efficient.
The company recommends consuming the supplement in powder form. It can be consumed via sachets, teaspoons, or formulated in finished products with added flavor and sweeteners, enabling flexibility.
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients’ focus areas
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients harnesses fermentation technology to enhance the digestibility of nutrients while maintaining the naturalness of ingredients.
Formulating fermented plant-based ingredients into health products often faces challenges, such as standardizing active molecules and identifying specific metabolites. Nutrition Insight previously spoke with the company about how it tackles these challenges.
It also told us how it is advancing postbiotic product development, focusing on specific strains and substrates to deliver targeted benefits.
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