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HHS peptide compounding pathway could curb gray market but broaden demand
10X Health System sees a safer route to access, while Nuritas calls for firmer enforcement
Key takeaways
- An HHS draft policy signals the FDA will hold off on enforcement against 503A pharmacies compounding six peptides under set conditions while rulemaking continues.
- 10X Health System sees a prescription pathway that could pull consumers away from gray-market peptides, though the COO notes the publicity could also broaden demand.
- Nuritas calls for firmer enforcement against drugs marketed as supplements and says credible peptide suppliers need traceability, clear regulatory status, and placebo-controlled human trials.
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has opened the door for pharmacies to compound certain peptides without facing FDA enforcement action while formal rulemaking continues. Some of these peptides, like BPC-157, are also being sold in supplement formulas despite thin human evidence. Moreover, regulators treat this peptide as an unapproved drug that cannot legally be sold as a supplement.
In the first part of this two-part report, Nutrition Insight speaks with the biohacking company 10X Health System to explore what the policy could mean for consumers. The company, which also sells supplements, plans to offer its peptides under the policy once its clinical and legal teams sign off.
Meanwhile, the biotechnology company Nuritas, which discovers natural, plant- and food-derived bioactive peptides, tells us what credible peptide suppliers should be able to prove.
Regulatory context
In July, the FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) voted to recommend six of seven peptides for the 503A Bulks List, which sets out the bulk ingredients pharmacies may use to prepare custom-compounded medications.
The vote went against the advice of the FDA’s own scientists, who recommended against listing the peptides due to safety concerns. The recommendation is advisory and does not itself allow compounding, as adding the peptides to the list requires formal rulemaking, but it paved the way for the HHS policy.
The seven reviewed were BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, emideltide, epitalon, and Semax, of which emideltide was not recommended.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest has since urged the agency to reject the vote. It also argued that some new PCAC members were reportedly appointed under pressure from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as part of his push to end the FDA’s “war on peptides.” The HHS policy followed the PCAC vote despite opposition from FDA staff.
On October 30, HHS published a draft enforcement discretion policy in the Federal Register covering the six recommended peptides. The policy does not add the peptides to the 503A Bulks List or make them FDA-approved.
“The HHS policy describes conditions under which the government would refrain from certain enforcement actions against qualifying 503A compounders while formal rulemaking continues,” Jeff Zwiefel, president and chief operating officer of 10X Health System, tells us.
“These pharmacies already operate within the regulated prescription-drug system, but their compounded products are not FDA-approved. The October 30 notice describes the policy as a draft.”
He adds that the six peptides in the HHS policy are the first group that he expects pharmacies to evaluate for availability under the policy. “The order will depend on meeting its requirements, securing qualified ingredients, and determining when prescribing is clinically appropriate.”
Dr. Nora Khaldi, founder and CEO of Nuritas, tells us that the six peptides are single, synthetically manufactured molecules. “HHS itself is clear that they are unapproved drugs compounded under prescription for individual patients, in some cases by injection.”
Nutrition Insight previously explored how oral delivery is blurring the line between supplements and gray-market peptides, with Quicksilver Scientific saying its liposomal technology overcomes bioavailability barriers.
Placing safeguards
According to Zwiefel, the HHS policy could give patients access to certain peptides through licensed clinicians and qualified compounding pharmacies, with a prescription and medical follow-up.
“I want consumers to move away from buying research-use-only products online. That requires a credible prescription pathway and enforcement against sellers promoting research products for human use.”
Research-use-only peptides create legal loopholes. They are for laboratory research, not for human use, yet consumers are injecting and swallowing these regardless. This label enables certain sellers to avoid drug and supplement rules and sell to consumers.
“The policy calls for specific controls: traceable ingredients from FDA-registered original manufacturers that meet current good manufacturing practice requirements, valid certificates of analysis documenting identity, purity, potency, and contaminant testing, and reporting of serious adverse events and product-quality problems,” notes Zwiefel.
He adds that certificates must document meaningful testing, not just state that the product is pure.
Impacts of legal compounding
Zwiefel expects that a clearer compounding pathway could pull consumers away from gray-market peptides and broaden demand.
“A clearer compounding pathway could move consumers away from unverified sellers and toward licensed clinicians and qualified pharmacies,” he says. “The publicity could also increase demand because people may interpret expanded access as confirmation that these peptides are safe and effective for them.”
“We have to recognize what is happening today. People are hearing about peptides, researching them online and, in some cases, buying products without medical guidance. Simply telling them to be careful is not enough. They need a credible, accessible alternative.”
He stresses that this means having qualified clinicians and pharmacies that provide honest answers and that consumers can identify. Zwiefel expects that cost and convenience factors will also influence whether consumers choose to take the verified route.
Regulating drugs marketed as supplements
Meanwhile, Khaldi points to at least four factors that credible suppliers of peptides should be able to provide: traceable raw materials, a documented manufacturing process, clear regulatory status, and double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials on the finished ingredient.
“On enforcement, we would support firmer, more consistent action against drugs marketed as supplements. Firm enforcement doesn’t threaten responsible supplement companies; it protects them,” she notes.
“Every adverse event linked to an unregulated peptide damages trust in the whole category.”
Nutrition Insight previously spoke with researchers who warned that synthetic peptides are moving quickly from research into mainstream markets, driven by social media trends. Health care law firm Holt Law underscored that it is increasingly common for health entrepreneurs and digital growth teams to market peptides as nutrients, creating “structural vulnerabilities” when advanced peptides are treated as over-the-counter dietary ingredients.
Responding to FDA scientists’ concerns
In response to FDA scientists’ opposition to several peptides, because they cite limited safety and efficacy evidence, Zwiefel says that 10X Health takes these concerns seriously.
“I believe peptides deserve further research and responsible access, but consumer demand cannot determine what we prescribe. My standard at 10X Health is that clinical leadership evaluates the evidence, the risks, established alternatives, and the individual patient before recommending treatment.”
While the FDA builds the official 503A Bulks List, it uses an interim system that sorts substances into categories.
“Category 1 means a substance has sufficient information submitted for FDA evaluation and may qualify for conditional enforcement discretion. It does not mean the substance is FDA-approved or clinically proven,” explains Zwiefel.
“Category 2 identifies significant safety concerns and falls outside that Category 1 policy. The new HHS policy addresses six specific peptides under separate conditions; it does not automatically reclassify them as Category 1.”
He says that a 503A pharmacy generally compounds medications based on individual patient prescriptions and is overseen by state regulators.
“A registered 503B outsourcing facility must meet federal current good manufacturing practice requirements, is subject to FDA oversight, and can supply office stock under applicable conditions,” notes Zwiefel. “Neither designation makes its compounded drugs FDA-approved, and the new peptide policy specifically addresses 503A compounding.”
10X Health’s approach
Zwiefel explains that 10X Health’s safeguards involve reviewing medical history and medications while outlining the evidence and uncertainties. He adds that the company also verifies pharmacy sourcing and testing while following up on treatment and setting criteria for stopping the treatment.
“Before introducing offerings under this policy, I want our clinical and legal teams to confirm that each product and its supporting processes meet those standards,” he notes. “Quality controls can reduce manufacturing risks; they cannot substitute for evidence that a treatment benefits the patient.”
“A regulatory change should never be presented as proof that a treatment works or is appropriate for everyone,” concludes Zwiefel.
In part two, Nutrition Insight will explore what the peptide boom means for nutrition and food-derived peptides.
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