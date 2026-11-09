Fi Europe 2026: Cosun Ingredients targets GLP-1 and gut health with fiber-protein concepts
Key takeaways
- Cosun Ingredients will bring product concepts combining fiber, prebiotics, and protein to Fi Europe 2026.
- The concepts include GLP-1 companion bars and shakes, hybrid meat with Fidesse sugar beet fiber, and a stroopwafel with 50% less sugar through chicory root fiber.
- The company’s manager application and technical sales spots functional nutrition, gut health, protein, and GLP-1 companion nutrition as key trends in the industry.
At the upcoming Food Ingredients (Fi) Europe 2026 trade show (Nov 17–19), Cosun Ingredients will display new food concepts that bring its portfolio of protein, fibers, prebiotics, and texture solutions to life.
The company notes these concepts meet consumer demands and trends in multifunctional products, gut health, protein, and GLP-1 companion nutrition.
Margriet van Gurp, manager of application and technical sales at Cosun Ingredients, tells Nutrition Insight that visitors can sample a wide range of concepts at the event in Frankfurt, Germany.
“What better way to introduce our audience to our ingredients than through a delicious tasting? There will be a wide variety of samples available at our booth, from hybrid meat products to bars, beverages, gummies, and freshly baked Dutch stroopwafels.”
The stroopwafel concept contains the company’s chicory root fiber to reduce the sugar in the syrup by 50%, Van Gurp details.
She also points to hybrid meat products that combine the company’s Fidesse sugar beet fiber with meat, such as a burger and a bratwurst, without losing sensory experience.
“All those concepts show how our ingredients can be used in commercial products that match current food and nutrition needs.”
Van Gurp adds that Cosun Ingredients will also display multiple GLP-1 concepts that are tasty and nutrient-dense, combining fiber and protein, such as a crunchy peanut bar and a ready-to-mix ube protein shake. The company will also present fiber-focused products such as gummies and prebiotic fiber water.
Industry trends
Cosun Ingredients observes four key trends leading the industry: functional nutrition, gut health and fiber, protein, and GLP-1.
Van Gurp notes a trend in functional nutrition where multiple nutritional needs are combined, such as protein, fiber, gut health, metabolic health, and overall nutritional quality.
“At our booth, visitors can taste a bar that combines our chicory root fiber and fava bean protein, as well as functional beverages designed for consumers looking to add more nutrition to convenient, everyday formats.”
“We see a need for more gut health and fiber-focused products that go beyond the fact that consumers need more fiber,” she adds. “It’s linked to the interest in prebiotic fiber and the relationship between nutrition, the gut microbiome, and health.”
Van Gurp notes that protein is considered more than a trend — it’s about quality, source, functionality, and sensory experience. Cosun Ingredients will display several protein concepts at Fi Europe 2026.
Moreover, she says that it’s no longer a question of whether companies should develop GLP-1-focused products. “The use of GLP-1 medicine is growing rapidly, and the demand for products that meet these consumer needs is growing even faster. At our booth we’ll showcase some nutrient-dense applications that meet the needs of users but also taste great.”
nutritional value and sensory appeal, adds Van Gurp.Cosun Ingredients expects the F&B industry to adapt to the growing demand for GLP-1-friendly products that deliver both
Additionally, she sees opportunities in more convenient products that combine multiple needs into one product. “We expect to see a big momentum for the growth of hybrid products within the meat and dairy categories.”
Ingredient innovation potential
According to Van Gurp, consumers are looking for beyond just “more protein” or “more fiber.”
“They increasingly want products that combine different nutritional benefits,” she details. “For us, this means looking at how protein, fiber, and prebiotics can work together, while still creating products that taste good and have the right texture.”
She highlights that meeting consumer needs and helping them make healthier choices without compromising on taste, texture, and sensory experience represents the largest opportunity in the industry.
“Among our customers, we see a growing interest in more fiber, protein, and functional foods, but also in products that combine several nutritional benefits. In addition, in hybrid meat and dairy products where we combine plant-based ingredients with animal-based ingredients to create products that have a lower carbon footprint.”
“This creates opportunities for developers that go beyond adding a single ingredient and look at the overall nutritional and sensory experience,” Van Gurp concludes.
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