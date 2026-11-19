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Fi Europe 2026: Lactalis Ingredients taps casein for softer high-protein bars
Key takeaways
- Lactalis Ingredients is featuring a chocolate hazelnut bar concept at Fi Europe, in a 35% and 43% protein version, with casein.
- The concept uses rennet and acid caseins, which the company says stops bars from hardening during shelf life, and can replace caseinates 1:1 as a cheaper option.
- The company’s Elodie Macariou expects market shifts from powders to clear, hybrid ready-to-drink formats and from weight management to overall metabolic health.
Lactalis Ingredients is showcasing a new high-protein chocolate hazelnut bar at the ongoing Food Ingredients (Fi) Europe 2026 trade show in Frankfurt, Germany (Nov 17–19). The company says the concept is designed to combine nutrition, indulgence, and convenience. The concept is available in 35% and 43% protein versions.
The company notes that the concept meets consumers’ growing demand for protein-enriched products to support satiety, muscle maintenance, healthy aging, and overall wellness throughout the day.
Elodie Macariou, senior product manager at Lactalis Ingredients, tells Nutrition Insight that the protein bar concept is formulated with caseins. “This concept fully aligns with the growing demand for protein products. Its convenient format makes it easy to fit into everyday routines.”
She notes that the texture of protein bars is not always stable throughout their shelf life. “They can become difficult to chew, especially as the product ages. Rennet and acid caseins offer a functional solution to this challenge by maintaining a soft texture for longer and delivering superior chewability.”
“This benefit provided by caseins allows brands either to increase the protein content of the bars while keeping a texture acceptable to consumers, or to reformulate by replacing caseinates with a more clean-label and more cost-effective alternative,” Macariou continues.
According to Lactalis Ingredients, both versions of the bar have a soft and stable texture that remains enjoyable throughout its shelf life without hardening.
Macariou adds that casein offers “excellent nutritional quality” since the protein is rich in essential amino acids with a protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) of 1.0. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization and WHO adopted PDCAAS as the preferred method to measure protein value in human nutrition.
Moreover, the company says the bars have a less bitter taste than traditional high-protein bars and offer a 1:1 alternative to caseinates to help manufacturers manage formulation costs that can be used in existing processes.
Format innovations
Although powder formats remain the “market heavyweight,” Macariou says they are losing market share to more convenient alternatives, such as ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and emerging, highly trendy formats such as gummies.
“Within protein products, clear beverages are experiencing strong growth, with offerings expanding into sparkling hydration drinks that align with current hydration trends,” she adds.
“In the coming years, we can expect to see an increasing number of hybrid formats that combine different protein sources with functional ingredients targeting cognitive performance, wellness, or digestive health.”
She expects that convenience will remain a key innovation driver, with proteins increasingly integrated into daily routines — exemplified by protein-enhanced coffee.
“Finally, as prices rise — particularly for proteins — affordable nutrition presents significant innovation opportunities. Tangible nutritional benefits and nutrient density per serving will become increasingly critical.”
Protein functionalization
Macariou suggests product developers keep track of advances in protein functionalization. She says these should enable more stable proteins that meet the criteria sought depending on the product format, such as thermal stability, low viscosity, or clarity.
“From a nutritional standpoint, milk has not yet revealed all its secrets and benefits, thanks to its richness in bioactive peptides,” she adds. “Developers must, however, be cautious about the claims made for these peptides and ensure that sound scientific evidence is available to substantiate them, as these benefits do not always apply to every population group.”
She also encourages product manufacturers to understand and choose the right ingredient. For example, she notes that adding protein or fiber to a product can affect both taste and texture. “It may bring too much viscosity or make the product unstable, leading to sedimentation or gelation issues.”
Specifically, she underscores that choosing a protein with the right functionality is key to formulating clean-label products without relying too heavily on thickeners, additives, and other taste maskers.
Market developments
Macariou highlights consumer demand moving from simple weight management to overall metabolic health.
“This shift is driven by increasingly well-informed and proactive consumers, who are guided by connected devices that let them track their health data, in pursuit of a longer healthy life expectancy,” she adds.
“In the GLP-1 era, nutrient density becomes even more important. Beyond weight management, however, metabolic health also covers blood glucose regulation, cardiovascular issues, and lipid metabolism.”
Ingredient suppliers previously told us that GLP-1 users risk shortfalls in protein, fiber, and micronutrients as food intake drops. They prioritized protein intake and muscle maintenance as lean-mass loss makes up a significant share of weight loss.
Also at Fi Europe 2026, Cosun Ingredients is highlighting concepts that combine protein with fiber and prebiotics to meet trends in multifunctional products and GLP-1 companion nutrition.
In the coming years, Macariou expects the biggest growth in proteins, especially whey proteins, although she notes the trend also benefits milk protein concentrates and isolates.
“To get there, the key will be proteins that meet the right functional criteria: a good taste, the desired texture for each format, and stability throughout the product’s shelf life. Transparency will remain a strong expectation: traceability, origin, and production methods, as well as well-substantiated nutritional benefits.”
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