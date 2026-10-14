CPHI Milan 2026 review: Pharma standards and GLP-1 trends reshape nutraceuticals
Key takeaways
- Pharma-grade validation, substantiation, and documentation have moved from differentiator to entry requirement for nutraceutical ingredients.
- GLP-1 has shifted from a weight-loss story to a companion opportunity spanning hair loss, satiety, lean mass preservation, and post-treatment maintenance.
- Women’s health is fragmenting into targeted subcategories, with menopause and vaginal microbiota drawing pharma interest and metabolic health segmented by life stage.
Nutraceuticals are increasingly sought out by the pharmaceutical industry. This demand is raising the bar for ingredients — nutrition companies are increasingly investing in the science behind their products to better support consumers’ health targets.
Although nutrition approaches are disease-preventative, and pharma solutions aim to cure, exhibitors at CPHI Milan 2026 told Nutrition Insight that the divide between the two fields is closing.
Trends across the two sectors have been intersecting, and they are currently driven by preventative approaches, personalized care, and new technologies that enable faster ingredient discovery and streamlined clinical trials.
The event in Italy from October 6 to 8 included more than 62,000 visitors and more than 2,400 global exhibitors.
Companies told us that GLP-1 medications drive a continued consumer interest in metabolic health. Nutrition players presented solutions that support natural GLP-1 release alongside high-protein and fiber ingredients. They also pointed to women’s health approaches becoming more targeted as science grows, while sustainability is expected to shape the sector’s future.
Exhibitors presenting biotics stressed that pharma companies are becoming increasingly interested in gut health, enabling them to further collaborate. Also, as consumers opt for natural approaches to manage their health, they seek botanicals, which suppliers are certifying at a pharma-grade level for use across industries.
What was new this year and what’s next?
We met with AB Biotics, Fermenta Biotech, Ingredia, Probiotical, and Select Botanical to discuss what buyers are asking them about this year that has changed compared to last year, while also discussing what they expect conversations to be in 2027.
Fermenta Biotech’s managing director and CEO, Prashant Nagre, said that there is “pricing point pressure” compared to the previous year. “Cost escalations are all across. People are uncertain as to what is happening. So, I think affordability is important.”
The future will be driven by supply security, which will therefore drive the cost, alongside sustainability, he added.
“What is interesting is that pharmaceutical industries year by year are showing growing interest in the probiotics technology because of the proof of efficacy that all the companies in the field have shown,” said Sergi Audivert, executive director and co-founder of AB Biotics.
“We are selling innovative products for menopause, for balancing the microbiota in the vaginal environment, and for showing strong protection and barriers for infections. This is generating big interest in the pharmaceutical community, and we are preparing several launches abroad.”
Select Botanical’s chief scientific innovation officer, Jonathan Jones, also named women’s health as a central trend this year, with a focus on menopause, menstruation, and hormone balance. He also noted that consumers are seeking holistic health and all-in-one solutions.
“Metabolic health is going to be one of the major topics next year. This has already been transitioning into subcategories, for example, metabolic health in women, especially women during menopause or a different stage. So, we’re seeing how it blends into specific target populations.”
Probiotical’s product specialist, Arianna Cerroni, added that next year the focus will also be on longevity and women’s healthy aging. She said that metabolic health is especially interesting this year. For the company, this includes the reduction of cholesterol and omega-3 and -6 balance, lowering inflammation in the intestine, and hormone management.
Ingredia’s business manager of Human Health, Cécile Dumont, remarked that this year was not especially new compared to 2025, since GLP-1s have continued to drive trends. “However, next year we will be launching a new ingredient for gut health that is backed by clinical studies.”
Meanwhile, Audivert expected greater focus on mental health approaches as probiotics’ mechanism of action shows evidence for managing cortisol levels and stress and helping concentration, mood, and sleep.
What brands are demanding
We also met with Fuji Chemical Industries and its subsidiary AstaReal, Seppic, and ACG alongside Angel Yeast and Azelis to learn what brands are demanding and how they are helping solve product development challenges for them.
“Brands are looking for high-quality sustainable protein solutions that combine great nutrition, taste, and functionality,” said Dr. Winston Sun, head of R&D at the Angel Yeast European Innovation Center. He said that the company helps brands overcome the challenges of combining these aspects.
Azelis’ market segment director Matthew Dickman noted the company’s global perspective on trends, specific target audiences, and regions, which he said are the hardest things for brands to identify.
“We can also work as a partner to create a formulation either together or on behalf of a partner, and that is something that not all companies are able to offer.” He pointed to many companies seeking to create a brand without having R&D, which is where Azelis can offer its solutions.
ACG’s VP of Sales, Nutrition & Pharma, Joris Dewit, observed that brands are asking for more clean labels, and many companies claim this on the label. To assure brand trust, the company sought an independent authority to validate ACG capsules as being clean label, based on 200 parameters. “Up until now, it was not yet available, but now, we are the only capsule supplier that can do that,” said Dewit.
He also pointed out that the company is helping brands with formulation challenges — stability, moisture protection, acid resistance, and dosage forms.
Seppic’s Sarata Sarr from Digital Marketing said the company's premium science-backed nutrition actives are helping overcome formulation challenges. The company’s marketing manager, Salma Zahidi, highlighted that the biggest challenges that companies face are regulatory compliance across regions and that Seppic can help with claim substantiation and regulatory support throughout product development.
AstaReal’s sales and marketing manager Peter Ahlm added that brands are also demanding low-price materials with a high level of science- and quality-backed ingredients, which he noted is a challenge. Fuji Chemical Industries’ head of excipients, Pankaj Negi, commented: “Brands are looking for a different delivery format, more stability, and faster disintegration solutions,” which he said the company can help achieve.
Exploring the line between pharma and nutrition
Stefano Togni, chief commercial officer at Indena, noted a widespread demand to raise the quality bar and scientific validation in the nutrition industry, which has led to the combination of botanical science, delivery technology, and pharmaceutical rigor. On formats, he noted that not all ingredients suit trendy formats, and so format choices should be based on the biology and on maximizing bioavailability.
Meanwhile, he said that currently, there is an excessive focus on the weight-loss angle of GLP-1s and not enough on the lifelong management of what’s been achieved once treatment ends.
Roquette’s global head of commercial marketing, Health & Pharma Solutions, Louis Rocco, pointed out that the line between pharma and consumer health is blurring as prescription products move to OTC and consumers expect pharma-grade quality and checks on nutraceuticals. He cited the first oral GLP-1 tablet launching this year as something Roquette is watching closely, with expected knock-on demand for dietary and high-fiber solutions.
Further on GLP-1 uptake in the US and Europe, Aaron Quinn, head of business development at Vantage Nutrition, said this trend has revived categories that had been declining and noted that demand for companion products for hair loss and muscle gain is growing. On formats, he noted that hydroxypropylmethylcellulose (HPMC) capsules are gaining ground for vegan and vegetarian options, though gelatin is preferred for stability.
Eelco van Oosterbosch, Health & Nutrition marketing director at Cargill, also noted that the lines between pharma, OTC, and dietary supplements are blurring. However, he added that the distinction remains meaningful, depending on expertise. Regulatory requirements, food safety and quality, and supply chains are different. He pointed out that pharma adopting chewables, liquids, and smaller tablets is still a challenge that could be supported by excipient forms.
Lab Analysis’ sales manager, Sharad Vora, discussed the importance of testing requirements in pharma, which is heading for nutraceuticals. Since proteins are rich in amines, proteins are likely to be targeted first as regulators catch up. He framed pharma and nutraceuticals as “complementary rather than rival” — one treats disease, the other aims to prevent it — and said scrutiny of the latter is coming.
Bioiberica’s manager for Branded Ingredients, Mónica Gómez Navarro, told us that the company first decided to spotlight its nutraceutical-branded ingredients a few years ago, indicating a turning point in the health care industry. She named longevity and GLP-1 companions as the two macrotrends set to reshape the healthy aging category, moving beyond broad claims to targeted solutions.
Nutraceutical innovations, capsules, and solutions
Maria Pavlidou, director of Marketing and Communications at Sirio, discussed the company’s new Creatine+ portfolio, which includes combinations of creatine with magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D. She discussed Europe’s emerging creatine gummy market and how the company overcomes challenges in formulation and stability.
Phynova’s VP EMEA, Alexis Manfré, presented the AGE technology that measures the body’s “metabolic memory” via advanced glycation end-products, while showcasing that Reducose can help manage blood sugar and insulin spikes after meals.
Meanwhile, we explored high-performance bioactives and “out-of-nature” enzymes with Stefaan Vandaele, CEO of Natix. He pointed out enzyme bromelain’s adulteration challenges, but identification tests to detect it are expected late this year or early 2027. Natix extracts bromelain from pineapple stems — a harvest side-stream — in Indonesia, with papain in India, Belgium, and Congo, pancreatin in Italy, and trypsin plus a new pancrelipase in China.
On minerals, Cecilia Izquierdo, marketing manager of Pharma and Nutra at Lubrizol Advanced Materials Europe, said that magnesium form matters less than how much elemental magnesium is absorbed. The company’s Magshape microcapsules, tested in a randomized, double-blind crossover study, outperformed magnesium oxide, citrate, and bisglycinate.
Lonza Capsugel exhibited its delivery technologies alongside presenting solutions to help move toward a net-zero future. Its VP of Regional Business Unit Head EMEA, Giuseppe Pacileo, discussed a study showing that Duocap capsule-in-capsule technology achieved 53–87% ingredient recovery in the intestine, versus 16–21% for immediate-release capsules.
ADM discussed how postbiotics’ stability enables their use in formats that probiotics can’t, such as gummies and capsules. The company pointed to clinical research on its L. gasseri CP2305 postbiotic for stress, sleep, and mood across different life stages. ADM also positioned prebiotic fiber Fibersol and BPL1 for satiety and blood sugar support, including for consumers transitioning off GLP-1 medications.
Gelita’s global category manager for Pharma & Bioscience, Martin Junginger, told us that gelatin selection should be treated as a formulation strategy, not a standard raw-material purchase. He said that mismatched gelatin can cause manufacturing issues while slowing or blocking a supplement’s release over shelf life. Gelita’s RXL anti-crosslinking portfolio was highlighted as a potential solution.
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