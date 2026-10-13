TopGum targets gut, metabolic & intimate health with Akkermansia and fiber gummies
Key takeaways
- TopGum has launched a line of no-added-sugar wellness gummies targeting gut, metabolic, and intimate health.
- The flagship Akkermansia gummy, made with The Akkermansia Company, delivers a 10 billion TFU dose in a postbiotic form stable in stomach acid.
- A FiberMaxxing gummy with 2.5 g of fiber targets the fiber gap, which TopGum notes is especially wide among GLP-1 users.
TopGum Industries has launched a new line of wellness gummies that target gut, metabolic, and intimate health. These gummies feature ingredients such as Akkermansia muciniphila to support metabolic wellness and fiber to help consumers boost their intake.
“Consumers are increasingly discovering that what happens in the gut influences so much more than digestion alone,” comments Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. “This awareness is transporting gut health into the core of modern wellness.”
“We selected this fast-growing health category to meet consumers’ desire to combine wellness with an enjoyable daily treat. The innovation goes beyond incorporating prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics into a gummy. It means protecting the ingredients and their bioavailability while delivering appealing fruit flavors, colors, and the right texture, all without adding sugar.”
He points out that balancing the healthful ingredients with product appeal requires dozens of formulation trials, sensory panels, and laboratory tests. The company believes the gummy format enhances consumer enjoyment and bioavailability of nutrients.
Stable and bioavailable Akkermansia
The highlight of the line is the Akkermansia gummy, made in collaboration with The Akkermansia Company (TAC).
The Akkermansia gummy contains a 10 billion TFU (Total Fluorescence Units) dose of Akkermansia TAC-01. This measurement counts the total number of live, damaged, or dead microbial cells based on fluorescent staining.
TopGum says that the gummy is highly bioaccessible and that the postbiotic form of Akkermansia TAC-01 is made to remain stable in the stomach’s acidic environment.
TopGum also points out that TAC’s bacterial strain has been shown to scientifically support metabolic wellness and weight management by boosting the gut barrier and helping reduce inflammation. The strain has also been linked to improvements in metabolic markers and natural GLP-1 release.
The gummy is naturally flavored with pineapple, sweetened with functional prebiotic chicory fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), and delivers a clinically recommended daily dose in one chew.
Supporting high-fiber intake
The new line also includes a FiberMaxxing gummy, referring to the trend where consumers are increasingly optimizing their high fiber intake.
Alongside soluble fibers, fibermaxxing has been driving demand for prebiotics and oat beta-glucans targeting gut, heart, and metabolic health.
While many global consumers are reportedly not meeting their daily fiber goal of 25 to 38 g, TopGum points out that GLP-1 users especially fall short of fiber and essential nutrients due to calorie restrictions.
“Our FiberMaxxing gummy was created in response to the widening fiber gap to make it easier — and more flavorful — for consumers to attain their daily fiber targets,” says Jennifer Toomey, head of New Product Development at TopGum.
“With no added sugar, the prebiotic sweetening system awards the same indulgent bite as traditional confectionery thanks to our roots as confectioners. It also complements the action of the bioactive fibers and turns the gummy itself into part of the solution.”
Each 4.5 g berry-flavored gummy contains 2.5 g of soluble and insoluble fibers, which TopGum says overcomes the challenge of combining highly water-absorbing fiber into a gummy matrix without impacting its firm gel structure or leaving a grainy texture. The remaining 2 g of the gummy is filled with TopGum’s patented prebiotic sweetener.
From probiotics to intimate support
Other gummies in TopGum’s new line include an orange- or strawberry-flavored synbiotic, combining prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to support the microbiome balance. It comes in a fruit-slice-shaped chew, infused with 1 billion CFU of ADM’s Bacillus subtilis DE111 and 20 mg of LP20 alongside prebiotics from chicory FOS.
TopGum’s other gummy supplement is designed to support urinary tract health with cranberry extract and Bacillus coagulans. This clinically studied spore-forming probiotic has been found to survive the digestive journey to support vaginal flora balance.
At SupplySide Global 2026 in the US, TopGum will offer clean label gummy samples to visitors at its booth.
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