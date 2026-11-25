Amyris backs Oobli sweet proteins as COP31 sidelines food systems
Key takeaways
- COP31 failed to advance the Sharm el-Sheikh joint work on agriculture and food security. Amyris calls for a roadmap ahead of COP32.
- Amyris positions Oobli’s fermented sweet proteins as a sugar reduction tool, but flags the challenge of reformulating once sugar’s bulk functions are gone.
- It argues for fermentation methods for supply-chain resilience amid climate impacts, and calls for harmonized novel-ingredient regulation.
Negotiations at COP31 on the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Sharm el-Sheikh joint work on agriculture and food security did not progress. Created at COP27, this track to advance the links between food, agriculture, and climate change was due to conclude at this year’s largest annual international climate change summit in Antalya, Türkiye (Nov 9–22).
However, parties failed to reach an agreement, leaving negotiators to continue discussions in 2027, with a decision on future agriculture work expected at COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Nutrition Insight speaks with Amyris, which is set to acquire sweet protein maker Oobli, about these connections and how industry could respond by making reformulation decisions. We examine sweet proteins as an alternative to traditional sugar.
“Disappointingly, agriculture and food systems were omitted from the COP31 draft cover decisions. Given the increasing likelihood of a serious global food crisis, it is critical that nations collaborate on a strategic food security roadmap that prioritizes sustainability and food resilience ahead of COP32,” says Amy Chen, chief commercial officer of Oobli and soon-to-be SVP of Business Development at Amyris, on December 1.
Dr. Sunil Chandran, chief technology officer at Amyris, highlights that agriculture and food systems are vulnerable to climate change impacts, including extreme heat, droughts, and floods.
“These natural disasters can devastate harvests and lead to widespread food scarcity and starvation, while also disrupting the livelihoods of farmers who depend on agriculture.”
“Agriculture is responsible for up to one-third of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and more than two-thirds of freshwater usage. Prioritizing sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems is critical both to food security and to achieving sustainability goals,” he notes.
Maryam Rezaei, food systems lead at ODI Global, notes that ahead of COP30, the global think tank wrote that food was everywhere at COPs except the negotiating table. In Antalya, she says, “the disconnect is even harder to ignore.”
Rising global protein demand
Chen and Chandran note that protein demand is rising. Innova Market Insights data indicates that consumers are increasingly taking protein to improve their physical health. For instance, there was 11% growth in sports nutrition launches featuring protein ingredients, with bovine collagen peptide hydrolysate showing a rapid increase in NPD between 2021 and 2025.
“Production of animal meat to meet increasing protein demand is environmentally unsustainable due to land and water use, as well as high GHG emissions,” says Chen.
“In order to meet this demand, there needs to be a concerted effort to incorporate high-protein, nutritionally dense, cost-effective food systems that rely on plants or fermentation as the protein source.”
Chandran points to Oobli Sweet Proteins, which Amyris announced plans to acquire on November 12, 2026. He says that Oobli’s sweet protein is produced at a large commercial scale and offers a cost-in-use that is competitive with sucrose. “Its fermentation-based production methods can scale with demand, so supply is not a significant barrier to achieving broader-scale sugar reduction and a meaningful metabolic health impact.”
Food and climate link
Research findings highlight the potential impact of dietary changes on planetary health. For example, a Scottish modeling study found that small swaps in meat and dairy could have long-term climate and health benefits. Targeting high meat consumers rather than spreading reductions evenly across the population could prevent nearly 60,000 cases of type 2 diabetes over a decade while reducing GHG emissions and lowering land and water use.
Another study suggested that vegan diets could reduce GHG emissions by 35% because plant-based products require less energy and produce fewer GHGs than animal-based products.
Other research found that a low-fat vegan diet cuts GHG emissions by 55% and energy demand by 44% in 12 weeks, compared with the Mediterranean diet’s 20% reduction.
Yet, global consumption of animal-sourced food is predicted to increase by 6% per capita over the next decade, according to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2025–2034. It adds that this would come at the cost of direct GHG emissions from agriculture, which are also set to rise by 6% by 2034.
Chandran comments: “As the world population grows and millions of people move up the economic ladder, there will be additional pressure to feed a growing planet.”
Reformulation for a better planet
According to Chen and Chandran, reformulation is one way the industry can respond to these climate pressures; however, they see the biggest bottleneck is helping partners replace sugar or other sweeteners with sweet proteins.
“Sugar performs several functions beyond sweetening, including contributing volume, viscosity, texture, moisture retention, browning, and structure,” says Chen.
“Sweet proteins are extremely efficient at replacing sweetness but cannot perform these other functions given their high intensity and low inclusion rates,” adds Chandran. “This means that removing sugar may require a broader redesign of the product and the incorporation of other complementary ingredients.”
Suppliers previously told Nutrition Insight that brands are moving away from artificial high-potency sweeteners toward natural, clean label options, with flavor systems masking functional off-notes.
“Making formulation with sweet proteins more turnkey is an important priority as we continue to scale,” shares Chen.
Fermentation benefits
Chandran points to Oobli’s life-cycle analysis, which the company says shows that producing sweet proteins through fermentation requires 91% less land and 94% less water while generating significantly lower carbon emissions than traditional sugarcane farming.
“Beyond the environmental savings, fermentation also provides vital supply chain resilience and price stability against agricultural volatility,” he says.
“This same life-cycle analysis estimates that every 1% of sugar consumption that is replaced by fermented sweet proteins would equate to 525,000 acres of land, 88 billion gallons of water, and 1 million metric tons of CO2 emissions savings,” he adds, citing Oobli’s own estimates.
Chen notes: “Over time, sweet proteins can not only play a significant role in improving human health but also in protecting land and reducing agricultural strain in high-water-use regions.”
Global regulations slow scaling up
New ingredients such as sweet proteins must undergo a thorough, rigorous, and science-based regulatory approval process to ensure safety and maintain consumer confidence and trust, notes Chen.
However, she points to the “fragmented” global regulatory system, which makes it challenging to scale novel ingredients due to high time and resource costs.
“Developing a more harmonized regulatory approval system with established standards that evolve in parallel with scientific advancements in manufacturing technology would reduce the time, cost, and regulatory burden of bringing important new innovations like sweet proteins to market,” she says.
“In addition, there should be consideration given when ingredients — like sweet proteins — are found in nature and have a long history of safe human consumption and are now simply being made in a novel way, versus ingredients that are themselves novel.”
According to Chandran and Chen, extreme weather due to climate change has made supply chains volatile, posing a “significant risk” to traditional agriculture and its by-products.
“In contrast, biofermentation offers competitive pricing; a significant reduction in GHG emissions and land and water usage; a more resilient, reliable supply chain; and the opportunity to scale many ingredients or molecules — such as sweet proteins — that would not otherwise be commercially viable,” says Chandran.
“Building a biomanufacturing infrastructure should be a critical national priority and an area of robust public-private partnerships given its ties to food, supply chain, and ultimately national security.”
Nutrition Insight previously shared the Global Action Drive’s endorsement of the COP31 Declaration, which called on governments to include food loss and waste reduction in their nationally determined contributions and methane strategies. Speaking with the Global FoodBanking Network, we also explored how manufacturers and retailers are cutting food waste, leaving food banks with fewer surplus donations, with farm-level recovery and funding as a next priority.
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