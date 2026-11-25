First Day launches five-fiber, protein & collagen drink mix in age-specific formulas
Key takeaways
- First Day expands beyond gummies with ready-to-pour liquid packets combining protein, a five-fiber blend, and bioactive collagen peptides in formulas for kids, teens, and adults.
- First Day says its Bio-Liquid Technology enables the packets to mix into water without clumping or scooping, addressing consumer frustrations around protein and fiber powders.
- Nutrient formulas in the line scale with age to support muscle health, digestive wellness, and skin elasticity, with the teen and adult versions containing Gelita’s Verisol collagen.
First Day has unveiled “first-of-its-kind” ready-to-pour Protein + Fiber + Collagen 8-in-1 Complex Liquid Packets, which expand its offerings beyond gummies into functional nutrition. The drink mix packets are available in age-specific formulas for kids, teens, and adults.
All options in the range combine protein for muscle health with a five-fiber blend for digestive support. The kids’ formula includes bioactive collagen peptides, while the teen and adult formulas contain Gelita’s Verisol Bioactive Collagen Peptides, which First Day says are clinically studied to improve skin elasticity, boost hydration, and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
Formulated using First Day’s Bio-Liquid Technology, the packets feature active ingredients that come already dissolved, eliminating the clumping and gritty residue commonly associated with traditional protein powders. Each ready-to-pour packet mixes directly into water, offering a simpler alternative to powders and shakes, with no scooping or blending required.
“We’ve always believed that better nutrition should be simple and accessible for the whole family,” says Alice Li, founder and CEO of First Day. “With ready-to-pour, we’re reaching beyond gummies to make everyday wellness even easier, without compromising on the quality and science-backed approach families expect from First Day.”
The products are available in Peach Mango and Lemonade flavors.
Addressing common frustrations
First Day developed the new ready-to-pour liquid packets to address what it says are common frustrations with traditional protein and fiber supplements. According to the company’s May 2026 consumer study, 84% of moms surveyed said protein powders clump, while 82% found liquid packets more appealing than powders, shakes, and tubs.
Separately, First Day notes that more than 90% of US adults fall short of their daily fiber target, further highlighting the need for convenient ways to support daily nutrition.
Fiber diversity is an emerging target for brands in 2026, as an offshoot of the “fibermaxxing” trend in which social media health influencers are promoting higher fiber intakes. At Fi Europe 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, Beneo encouraged shifting formulation focus to what it calls “fibermixxing,” emphasizing a greater variety of fibers over simply prioritizing quantity for wider health benefits.
For its collagen inclusion, First Day highlights that Verisol was specifically developed to support the skin’s natural collagen production, delivering clinically studied beauty-from-within benefits in eight weeks. Verisol is supported by several published scientific trials, and the product has regulatory approval for health claims in Canada, Japan, and Brazil.
Age-specific formulations
The new ready-to-pour Protein + Fiber + Collagen Liquid Packets feature three age-specific formulations.
The kids’ option is formulated for children aged 4–12. It features 6 g of protein, 4 g of fiber, and bioactive collagen peptides to “support growth, daily nutrition, digestive health, and healthy bone development,” according to First Day.
The formula for teens aged 13–17 contains 10 g of protein, 7 g of fiber, and 2.5 g of Verisol collagen to “support muscle health, digestion, and healthy hair, skin, and nails.”
And for adults aged 18 and older, the formula contains 15 g of protein, 8 g of fiber, and 2.5 g of Verisol collagen peptides to “support muscle health, digestive wellness, skin elasticity, and visibly reduced fine lines and wrinkles.”
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