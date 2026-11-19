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Gut-brain axis evidence grows, but suppliers diverge on what trials can prove
Key takeaways
- Suppliers agree that the gut-brain axis is a bidirectional network involving the vagus nerve, immune, endocrine, and microbial pathways, including SCFAs and tryptophan metabolites.
- They diverge on whether gut serotonin affects mood, with key gaps in linking microbial mechanisms to outcomes and explaining why individuals respond differently.
- Human evidence is growing for specific strains and prebiotics, covering stress, cortisol, cognition, sleep, and mood, but many studies remain small, short, and inconsistent, the suppliers say.
The gut-brain axis is one of the most active areas in nutrition science and innovation. With human evidence still growing, Nutrition Insight explores where the industry is aligned on scientific understanding, such as in major communication pathways between the two systems. We also examine where it diverges based on what clinical trials can prove and for whom, and what remains to be answered.
In the first part of this series, we speak with experts at Morinaga Milk, AB-Biotics, Clasado Biosciences, Novella, Key2Biotics, Gnosis by Lesaffre, and Novonesis to learn more.
Gut-brain axis pathways
Several companies point to the vagus nerve’s importance in the gut-brain connection, while others emphasize immune, endocrine, and microbial pathways.
“Current evidence suggests that the gut-brain axis is a complex, bidirectional communication network involving the microbiota, immune system, metabolic signaling and neural pathways such as the vagus nerve,” says Saki Yamashita, global marketing manager, functional food ingredients division, Morinaga Milk Industry.
According to Shivam Ghanshyam Tiwari, global scientific advisor at Novonesis, the gut-brain axis offers clues as to why stress can affect digestive function and, conversely, why gut signals could shape brain function and well-being.
“It runs through the nerves, including the vagus nerve, the immune system, the body’s stress response, the gut lining, and the microbes living in the gut,” he explains.
Emilie Puppinck, senior global health marketing manager at Gnosis by Lesaffre, adds: “The vagus nerve is the superhighway between the gut and the brain; it is a neural pathway that directly links the brainstem to the intestines.”
“The gut-brain axis is a complex, bidirectional communication network that links the central nervous system (the brain) with the enteric nervous system (ENS) in the gut; more than 100 million neurons are embedded in the gut’s walls, comprising the ENS.”
She adds that about 80% of the vagus nerve’s fibers carry signals from the body to the brain, rather than the other way around.
Dr. Ali Winger, CEO of Key2Biotics, draws attention to neural, immune, endocrine, and microbial pathways through which the gut and brain communicate bidirectionally, noting that these are supported by substantial evidence.
While noting that the vagus nerve enables direct communication, Dr. Lucien Harthoon, R&D director at Clasado Biosciences, says: “The influence of gut bacteria is a growing area of interest: microbial metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) help maintain the gut barrier and dampen low-grade inflammation.”
David Groeger, innovation science manager at Novonesis, explains: “The microbiome contributes through its interactions with these systems and through compounds the microbes produce, such as short-chain fatty acids and tryptophan metabolites.”
Gut bacteria release various compounds that have an influence on the body, from the gut and immune system to the brain, notes Itay Dana, co-founder and CMO of Novella.
Neurotransmitters in the gut
Industry players discuss the role of neurotransmitters in the gut-brain axis, offering differing views on their impact on mood.
According to Clasado’s Harthoon, the gut is a site of neurotransmitter activity, pointing to bifidobacteria, which are known to produce gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). He says that this process may be involved in stress regulation and sleep.
Miquel Bonachera, co-founder and executive director at AB-Biotics, says the gut microbiota has been linked to neuroactive compounds such as GABA, serotonin, and dopamine. “Stress and low mood can negatively interfere with microbiome composition and gut motility, and vice versa — evidence that has informed AB-Biotics’ strain selection.”
Gnosis by Lesaffre’s Puppinck notes that although around 90% of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut, it cannot cross the blood-brain barrier and therefore, she says, has no impact on mood regulation. Gut-produced serotonin primarily helps control digestion, she adds.
However, research suggests gut serotonin may still influence the brain indirectly by activating receptors on the vagus nerve fibers that carry signals from the gut to the brain.
Bonachera explains: “Serotonin is a key modulator of gastrointestinal motility, and its production is heavily influenced by microbial metabolites. As a result, declines in mental well-being and digestive comfort can become interconnected in older adults, creating a need for interventions that target both the gut and the brain.”
He points to AB-Biotics’ probiotic Innerim as an example, which combines Lactiplantibacillus plantarum KABP 031 and L. plantarum KABP 032, adding that it has been shown to significantly improve Perceived Stress Scale scores, bowel movement frequency, and stool consistency after six to 12 weeks.
What human studies show so far
Although the gut-brain axis remains to be fully understood, industry players discuss what human studies can prove so far. Morinaga Milk's Yamashita points to substantial preclinical research and a growing body of human evidence around specific strains and their benefits.
“For example, Bifidobacterium breve MCC1274, one of the human-residential bifidobacteria, has been shown in human clinical studies to support cognitive function in older adults with suspected mild cognitive impairment, while mechanistic studies suggest effects on neuroinflammation and brain health,” she says.
Dr. Sara Arroyo, senior scientist at Key2Biotics, points to human clinical trials, including randomized controlled trials, that have demonstrated positive mental well-being benefits for stress, mood, cognitive function, and sleep quality. “Some studies have demonstrated benefits using validated psychological assessments and measurable physiological biomarkers, such as cortisol,” she adds.
Novonesis’ Tiwari points to another example of research on a specific Bifidobacterium longum strain. “[This strain] has been linked to changes in the stress hormone cortisol and in brain responses during a social-stress task, as well as encouraging signs for sleep and vitality.”
Meanwhile, Harthoon highlights how three weeks of daily supplementation with Clasado’s Bimuno GOS in healthy adults lowered the waking response of the stress hormone cortisol and increased attention towards positive rather than negative information compared with placebo. “It was also shown to perform better than a fructooligosaccharide. In a separate study of adults with irritable bowel syndrome, it reduced anxiety and improved quality of life.”
“Real-world evidence gathered and published in 2023 with the Primary Care Society for Gastroenterology, involving more than 1,100 users, also found self-reported meaningful improvements in sleep outcomes alongside digestive comfort. These findings concern distinct populations and outcomes, rather than a single measure of brain health.”
Meanwhile, Bonachera spotlights AB-Biotics’ Mindbiome Plus for supporting the production of neurotransmitters such as GABA, serotonin, and dopamine. The gut-brain innovation combines L. plantarum KABP 051 and KABP 023 with Levilactobacillus brevis KABP 052.
“Together, these strains have been shown to support attention, focus, learning, and memory, while promoting mental performance under stress through modulation of the gut-brain axis,” he says.
Addressing human data gaps
While scientific literature continues to expand our understanding of the gut-brain axis, the experts also underscore remaining data gaps that must be addressed.
“The biggest gap remains translating microbiome changes into clearly defined clinical outcomes. We still need studies that connect specific microbial mechanisms with meaningful measures of cognition, mood, and mental well-being,” says Morinaga Milk’s Yamashita.
Clasado’s Harthoon comments: “Many human studies remain small and short, often a few weeks in length. Outcomes and the manner of recording can vary widely, from cortisol and emotional processing tasks to self-reported mood, which makes comparison and meta-analysis difficult. Much of the mechanistic detail still comes from animal and in vitro models, and translating it to people is not straightforward.”
The gut-brain axis’ overall biology is not fully understood, and biological changes must be more consistently linked with “meaningful improvements” in how people feel and function, notes Novonesis’ Groeger. “Some encouraging findings have come from secondary outcomes in trials that did not meet their primary endpoints, so confirmation remains important,” he adds.
Key2Biotics’ Winger notes that effects are strain-specific, while various study findings are not always consistent in this field.
AB-Biotics’ Bonachera echoes this sentiment: “Despite growing evidence surrounding the functioning of the gut-brain axis, more strain-specific science is needed to comprehend how individual microbial strains affect the communication pathways, as it cannot necessarily be generalized.”
Novella’s Dana believes future studies should look beyond the presence of specific bacteria and into the health benefits of the bioactives that affect health. “This is not an easy field to study since the microbiome is a complex system and it needs to prove benefits that are tangible and compelling, which is not easy in brain studies.”
Microbiomes differ
According to the experts at Key2Biotics, Novonesis, and Clasado Biosciences, the reasons why individuals respond differently to the same intervention remain one of the biggest unknowns in the field.
“One of the biggest gaps in our understanding is why individuals respond differently to the same probiotic intervention,” says Arroyo. “Factors such as the baseline microbiome composition, diet, lifestyle, and stress levels can all influence the response to supplementation.”
Tiwari adds: “Deep phenotyping, which means building a detailed profile of each person’s traits and health, can help here. Together with the analysis of larger datasets, it may help explain why some people respond more strongly than others.”
Harthoon points out that gut microbiomes vary, which means some people potentially have stronger responses than others. “We do not yet have a clear, irrefutable understanding of why.”
What future trials must do
As the gut-brain axis remains a topic with unresolved questions, the industry experts discuss what trials must do to yield more robust answers.
“What the field needs most are larger, longer, well-powered trials in healthy populations, harmonized endpoints, and studies that measure microbial changes, metabolites, and psychological outcomes together, so cause and effect can be linked rather than inferred,” states Clasado’s Harthoon.
According to Novonesis’ Groeger, the next step is connecting all the evidence and showing that a specific intervention impacts a defined biological pathway. “And then demonstrate that this change translates into a meaningful benefit, and that the effect is reproducible in different populations.”
Additionally, Key2Biotics’ Winger says: “A more in-depth understanding of the mechanisms through which gut microbiome modulation influences brain function could help explain individual variability and support more targeted supplementation.”
“To achieve this, further clinical and in vitro research is needed that focuses not only on demonstrating beneficial effects but also on understanding the underlying physiological and molecular mechanisms.”
As the gut-brain connection becomes better understood, the industry is developing psychobiotics for mental well-being, either as single products or as combination products, shares Gnosis by Lesaffre’s Puppinck. Nutrition Insight will further explore this area in the second part of this series on gut-brain synergy.
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