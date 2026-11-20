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UPF diet may blunt brain reward responses in young adults, trial finds
Key takeaways
- In a small trial, two weeks on a high-UPF diet decreased reward-related brain responses to a milkshake in 18- to 21-year-olds, while 22- to 25-year-olds showed no significant change.
- These shifts occurred in the still-maturing orbitofrontal cortex, with no observed link to the extra calories this age group ate when not hungry.
- Because both diets had matched nutrients and calories, researchers suggest factors other than nutrition, such as additives or processing byproducts, may drive these exploratory effects.
New findings from a small US-based Virginia Tech trial with 22 participants suggest that young adults’ brain responses to food may be influenced by their stage of development.
In the study, participants aged 18 to 21 who followed a diet high in ultra-processed foods (UPFs) for two weeks showed a decreased brain response to a milkshake in the orbitofrontal cortex, a region involved in food reward, valuation, and decision-making. No significant changes were observed among participants aged 22 to 25.
Conversely, brain response among the younger participants increased after following a diet that excluded UPFs. Meanwhile, the older participants showed no significant changes across the two diets.
“Among the younger participants, consuming a diet high in UPFs for just two weeks was associated with decreased brain response to a rewarding food — a milkshake — in the orbitofrontal cortex,” says Emma Leslie, the study’s first author. She conducted the research as a graduate student at Virginia Tech and is now a postdoctoral association at the University of Michigan, US.
The researchers explain that the orbitofrontal cortex is also one of the last brain regions to fully mature, with development continuing into the mid- to late 20s.
“This study is important because you have this change in an area of the brain known to govern self-control and potentially put a stop to eating,” says study co-author Alex DiFeliceantonio, a neuroscientist at the university’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.
“This is giving us insight into how UPFs are affecting the bodies and brains of younger people, who might be especially vulnerable to their effects. And that’s important to know for things like dietary guidelines, doctor recommendations, and policy decisions.”
The researchers highlight adolescence and emerging adulthood as important developmental periods, during which brain regions involved in reward and decision-making are still maturing and young adults are gaining greater independence over their food choices.
Comparing diets and brain responses
Writing in Obesity, the researchers recruited 22 participants aged 18 to 25, including seven who were 21 or younger. They randomly assigned participants to follow each of two diets for two weeks, with a four-week break between the dietary interventions.
One diet drew 81% of its calories from UPFs, while the other had none, the researchers explain. However, the diets had the same macronutrient composition of 50% carbohydrates, 35% fat, and 15% protein.
Both diets had the same amounts of fiber, added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium, as well as equivalent energy density and overall nutritional quality. The two diets were also balanced for participants’ calorie needs to keep their weight stable.
The team investigated two outcomes from the same experiment: how much participants ate and how their brains responded to food.
Earlier findings from the trial, published in Obesity, showed that participants aged 18 to 21 consumed more calories after following the ultra-processed diet, even when they were not hungry. This effect was not observed among participants aged 22 to 25.
To examine what was happening in the brain, researchers used functional MRIs before and after each two-week diet period. During the scans, a pump delivered highly processed milkshakes or tasteless solutions to participants through a straw-like device.
Researchers anticipated that eating highly processed foods would influence participants’ brain responses in the same way, but the effects were concentrated in younger participants.
“This was especially interesting given our previous findings showing that younger participants also consumed more calories at a buffet-style meal after the ultra-processed diet,” Leslie comments. “Together, these findings raise interesting questions about whether certain developmental periods may be particularly sensitive to UPF exposure.”
Implications for young people’s dietary health
The researchers flag that UPFs make up more than half of young adults’ diets in the US. They note that these foods have been associated with metabolic syndrome, poor cardiovascular health, and other conditions. Scientists have been actively working to better understand UPFs amid growing concern over their health effects.
One study from October 2026 associated UPFs with insulin spikes, even when nutrient profiles of the compared foods matched. Another paper from July 2026 suggested that UPFs leave behind a “metabolic signature” in blood, associated with potentially adverse health conditions.
At the same time, critics of the current Nova classification system of UPFs have argued that it is too broad and vague, grouping diverse foods based on processing techniques rather than nutritional composition or health outcomes.
US federal officials are working to establish a definition of UPFs, while congressional hearings over the past year have examined food labeling, ingredients, and regulatory oversight.
Future research on processing and brain development
The researchers acknowledge several limitations, including the small sample size and the exploratory nature of the age-related findings. They did not observe an association between diet-related changes in brain response and changes in intake.
“The orbitofrontal cortex is still undergoing development in all of our participants, but the younger you are, the more rapid the development,” DiFeliceantonio says. “It’s also an area of the brain that has been shown to be active in people who are dieting or who are trying to reduce their craving for high-calorie foods.”
Different studies could help uncover possible mechanisms for the changes observed in the study, the authors note. “The diets were matched on macronutrients, energy density, and micronutrients, so it’s something other than nutrition that is leading to changes in the brain and behavior,” DiFeliceantonio says.
“Could it be additives? Chemicals produced during the processing itself? It’s an open question.”
DiFeliceantonio and her colleagues want to extend the research to younger populations to determine whether the effects are even more pronounced in people under 18 and whether developing brains are particularly sensitive to changes in diet.
“In the US, adolescents have the poorest overall dietary quality and consume more UPFs than any other age group,” says study co-author Brenda Davy, a professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise.
“Dietary habits are established early in life and typically persist into adulthood. We hope to continue to study how highly processed foods affect young people’s eating habits and health, which ultimately could impact dietary guidelines for this age group.”
The scientists also want to investigate whether changes in eating behavior and brain function persist after people return to their regular diets.
“The intervention lasted only two weeks, so we don’t know whether these changes persist over time or translate into long-term differences in eating behavior,” Leslie says.
Leslie is continuing her research, in which she will investigate the addictive potential of UPFs and explore food policy strategies to address challenges in the modern food environment.
“Ultimately, I hope this work will help identify who may be most vulnerable, why, and how we can better support healthier eating behaviors.”
The research was supported by a grant to DiFeliceantonio and Davy from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health. Leslie was also supported by an exercise health sciences graduate fellowship from Dr. Ray Gaskins.
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