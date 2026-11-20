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Radicle Science pitches evidence-first model for precision nutrition R&D
Key takeaways
- Radicle Science pitches an evidence-first innovation model for wellness products, arguing that many products launch without clinical trials on finished formulations.
- The company’s CEO says multi-arm trials, such as the Holobiome study, can support R&D, claim substantiation, and patent strategy at the same time.
- If the formulas prove effective, the trial’s results could be commercialized through licensing clinically proven ingredients and matching algorithms.
Radicle Science argues that many finished products in the wellness space enter the US market without clinical trials on the complete formulation, due to business model or budgetary constraints. Alternatively, it notes that trials are often run at the end of the innovation cycle.
The company pitches its recently launched 20-arm clinical trial with biotechnology firm Holobiome as a “blueprint for evidence-first health innovation.”
Radicle Science says its Reflexive Trials platform can translate human evidence from such multi-arm, multi-omics trials into actionable support for R&D, formulation, regulatory, and marketing efforts.
Nutrition Insight continues its conversation with Jeff Chen, MD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of Radicle Science. He previously unpacked the company’s trial with Holobiome.
Chen says that evidence-first innovation enables companies to simultaneously achieve many goals through next-generation, technology-enabled trials with multiple arms.
For example, he says such studies benefit R&D. “You get to test all these different things, figure out which ones have efficacy, and which ones have the right consumer impressions.”
“Your claim substantiation can take place at the same time because you have proper blinding, proper placebo control, multiplicity correction, and statistical power.”
Moreover, Chen says these trials support companies’ intellectual property strategy, as they can use the data the trials generate and mine it for additional insights to support a product’s composition and method-of-use patents on the formulas.
“You can do it quickly enough where you’re still within that one year of your provisional patent,” he adds. “The reason people don’t use trial data to back up patents is, when are you completing a trial within one year of filing a provisional prior to launching the trial? Trials don’t get turned around that fast.”
20-arm prebiotic trial
The clinical trial with Holobiome aims to test 19 prebiotic formulations against a placebo in more than 6,000 Americans to identify food-based solutions for mental wellness.
The decentralized trial will combine microbiome sequencing, blood analysis, wearables, AI tools, food diaries, and questionnaires. First results are expected in the second half of 2027.
Chen says the trial has three main goals. “Number one is immediately deployable food-based solutions for mental wellness and other potential health areas that we discover.”
“Number two is this next-gen mapping of the human gut microbiome and its linkage to other aspects of health picked up in the proteomics testing and the functional outcome measures.”
“The third thing coming out of this, is proof of concept that you can do these massive-scale citizen-science trials at gold-standard pharma rigor, but for orders of magnitude improved efficiency.”
Product commercialization
Although Radicle Science will not commercialize products based on the trial’s findings, Chen highlights that brands have several pathways to bring products to market.
He highlights that Holobiome developed and owns the trial’s prebiotic formulations, drawing on its proprietary data and research.
He suggests that brands can license these formulas. For example, he says that brands can sell a powder identical to what was studied, which consumers can mix into beverages or foods.
However, Chen cautions that standalone powders may not achieve the same widespread population use as incorporating them into everyday foods would. Therefore, he highlights another business model for ingredient suppliers to sell the formulation — a clinically proven ingredient for food or supplement applications.
“But then the question is, will the results we saw in the trial hold true when this is put into a food? The food goes through a heating process. It is mixed and complexed with other types of nutrients that may be synergistic or counteractive.”
Therefore, Chen says that additional research may be needed if finished products are substantially different from what was studied.
A third business model he suggests could come out of the research for brands is licensing several formulas in the portfolio along with a matching algorithm to enable precision nutrition.
For example, he suggests that such brands could also offer specific tests for consumers to determine which formula is the best fit for their microbiome or mental wellness needs[BF1.1]. He adds that consumers could also retake these tests annually to determine if they should switch to another formula, depending on changes in their health.
Although some companies already offer such services, Chen says the Radicle Science trial would offer better data to base decisions on. “We have randomized controlled data showing which subpopulations responded to which of these formulations.”
Limitations of nutrition research
Chen notes that the multi-arm trial comes at a time when consumers demand more scientific evidence in wellness products. He also sees the trial offering a better evidence base for personalized or precision nutrition.
He says that some aspects of personalized nutrition “are just common sense.” For example, if people have insufficient vitamin D intake, they can take supplements to boost those levels.
“But I think when people are talking about personalized nutrition, they’re generally talking about the next-gen type,” he adds.
Chen suggests that part of the fundamental issue with that form of personalized nutrition is that there is a lack of understanding of what the right nutrition is. “If you don’t even know what the target is, how do you create a personalized arrow to hit the target?”
“Unfortunately, a lot of what we know about nutrition or what seems to be good for the human body is done on observational, retrospective data, where you didn’t even really know what people were eating.”
He suggests that participants may not remember specifically what they ate or that foods may have different nutritional profiles that studies don’t always pick up.
For example, while a participant may report that they ate “salmon,” Chen cautions that the omega-3 content of farm-raised salmon fed with corn would be different from wild-caught salmon that ate algae.
“The flip side is that we sometimes have controlled nutrition studies,” he adds. “Sometimes you have them in psychiatric hospitals or other types of settings. But then you worry that that data is too narrow: homogeneous populations, fed a restrictive diet that no one in the real world is realistically going to eat.”
Proof of concept
Chen calls the 20-arm trial “the four-minute mile of what you can do with citizen science and large-scale trials” — which was considered impossible before one person reached that achievement in 1954.
“We’re hoping that this shows people what’s possible, and that this is the first of many large-scale opportunities like this that Radicle and Holobiome might not even be involved with.”
“We might be tackling all sorts of interesting health questions, especially around these non-prescription, non-pharmaceutical health interventions that don’t garner attention and funding from the biopharma industry,” Chen adds. “Their beauty is affordability, access, and safety — those have already been established.”
He says that the trial with Holobiome offers a better base for precision nutrition in mental wellness than traditional nutrition research.
“We have the granularity, diversity of participants, and real-world settings, so we know that the signals we see will generalize to the real world and won’t just immediately drown out because it only shows up in a perfect, tight, and artificial setting.”
Chen underscores that the trial is designed to show causal outcomes, rather than a correlation, because it is based on randomization, control, and blinding.
“Because of that, we can at least arrive at a sliver of precision nutrition for mental wellness and have a data set that’s never existed before. Not just for this, but this approach at that scale for nutrition.”
Evidence-first innovation
According to Chen, some products in the wellness, nutrition, or supplements space are driven by what brands can market, claim, or what people buy.
“It may sometimes not be as focused on: ‘does this have true efficacy that is beyond just the placebo effect?’ There are so many other decisions that are drowning that out.”
He says that evidence-first innovation is starting with a question of “How do we arrive at a product that we not only believe is truly efficacious, but that we have confirmed and proven is truly efficacious, and we know for whom it’s efficacious?”
“Then when we go to market, it’s got the right brand, target marketing, claims, and promise that it will deliver on. No one builds finished products like that in this space.”
Chen says that evidence-first innovation helps deliver on a product’s promise, which supports consumer retention. He argues that it helps to create successful, long-term products at a time when product commercialization is very expensive.
“Can you know that what you’re about to spend a ton of money commercializing actually works for the people that you’re going to spend those precious acquisition dollars on?”
“Because the flip side is crash and burn,” he adds. “You see it based on the churn in SKUs. If these were durable products that were truly efficacious and hitting the right clientele, why is it that most SKUs get churned and retired in a very short amount of time in the finished product wellness space?”
“If the thing was working like a silver bullet, you probably wouldn’t see that.”
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