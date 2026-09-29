Smidge launches GLP-1 Companion Bundle to support digestion and nutrient intake
Key takeaways
- Smidge has introduced a five-product bundle designed to provide whole-food nutrition and digestive support for individuals eating reduced portions, including GLP-1 users.
- The curated set combines existing standalone supplements — a probiotic, digestive enzymes, beef liver, liquid magnesium, and Kakadu plum — allowing users to tailor their daily routines.
- The company emphasizes modest, general nutritional claims while advocating for more longitudinal research on micronutrient levels and gut health in GLP-1 patients.
Small-batch nutritional supplements brand Smidge has launched its GLP-1 Companion Bundle, a set of supplements curated to offer digestive and nutritional support for individuals whose appetite or eating patterns may be changing, including patients taking GLP-1 weight loss medications.
Since the advent of prescriptions like Ozempic, nutrition-forward GLP-1 companion food, beverage, and supplement products continue to diversify on the market. Smidge highlights that GLP-1 medications can affect appetite and digestion, while changes in how much someone eats can also affect overall nutrient intake.
Nutrition Insight speaks to Smidge founder and CEO, Dan Corrigan, about the new GLP-1 Companion Bundle launch, which includes five foundational supplements, with general support for digestive wellness and whole-food nutrition.
“The premise is that when you’re eating less, every bite matters,” he highlights. “We created this bundle to make it simpler to prioritize nutrient-dense foods and support healthy digestion.”
“The bundle is a curation, not a formulation. [It includes] existing single-purpose products, not a combined formula. We kept the products separate so a person can decide which ones, if any, fit their routine. For instance, the liquid magnesium can be measured drop by drop.”
Complementary bundle
From its existing selection, Smidge chose two digestive supplements and three whole-food nutrient products for the GLP-1 Companion Bundle. The first gut-healthy item is the Sensitive Probiotic, featuring eight strains without prebiotics or common allergens, followed by Digestive Enzymes designed to break down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
The bundle’s three whole-food nutrient products include Beef Liver, a naturally rich source of vitamins A and B12, among other nutrients; Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium, providing magnesium chloride paired with natural trace minerals; and Kakadu Plum, delivering pure vitamin C directly from whole fruit without added ascorbic acid.
Smidge claims that, when taken in tandem, these supplements may support healthy digestion — including comfort and regularity — while helping to maintain a balanced gut microbiome. They also offer nutrient-dense, whole-food vitamins and minerals, while promoting healthy muscle function and relaxation, and delivering antioxidant support alongside normal collagen formation.
The brand stresses that these general nutritional and digestive benefits should not be interpreted to mean that the individual products or the bundle have been shown to prevent, treat, or manage the effects or side effects of GLP-1 medications.
“We don’t have GLP-1-specific tolerability or dosing data, so we don’t offer GLP-1-specific dosing guidance,” Corrigan tells us.
“What we have is years of experience with sensitive-digestion customers, and the principles carry over: start low, go slow, and add one product at a time so you know how each one sits with you. Our general guidance for any customer is to follow the label directions. Anyone taking prescription medication, including a GLP-1, should talk with their prescriber before adding a supplement.”
White space in GLP-1 companion products
Corrigan has observed more people turn to GLP-1 medications as one part of their metabolic health journey, noting that nutrition is quickly becoming an important part of that conversation.
Demographics of medical-assisted weight loss have also evolved over the past few years. A recent study revealed that the number of US children aged below 12 years old prescribed GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy, Zepbound, and Saxenda has increased by 310 times from 2019 to June 2026.
However, Corrigan notes that research on supplements for long-term GLP-1 users remains limited, explaining that he would like to see longitudinal data on micronutrient status after a year or more on these medications, as well as research on protein digestion and lean-mass preservation as food intake drops.
“I would also like to see more research around microbiome studies tracked over time and controlled trials testing whether specific probiotic strains or enzymes actually improve digestive comfort in this population.”
“Until that body of evidence exists, claims in this space — including our own — must remain modest, and individuals taking these medications should consult their clinicians.”
GLP-1 industry developments
In a recent webinar hosted on Nutrition Insight, Rousselot spotlighted its Peptan and Nextida GC collagen peptides as companion ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement formulators addressing specific GLP-1 needs.
Innovators have also developed nutritional solutions to support the body’s own GLP-1 mechanisms without pharmaceutical aid. Building on this approach, a human clinical trial on Saanroo’s Trpti demonstrated that the ingredient supports nutrient sensing and enhances the body’s natural incretin response, offering a non-drug path to metabolic health and weight management.
Similarly, Designs for Health has launched Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic, a once-daily probiotic and postbiotic formula to support natural GLP-1 production in the body and the gut-metabolic axis. The product blends live Akkermansia muciniphila with the clinically studied Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis BPL1 postbiotic by ADM.
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