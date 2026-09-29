WeNatal launches postpartum Milk + Mood supplement for breastfeeding and mental health
Key takeaways
- WeNatal has launched Milk + Mood, a postpartum supplement formulated to support breast milk supply, maternal mood, and infant development.
- The formula features galactagogues — research-dosed saffron, vitamin B6, and eye-brain nutrients for infants — while intentionally omitting fenugreek due to potential adverse reactions.
- Designed to be taken alongside WeNatal’s women’s fertility supplement rather than replacing it, the product provides targeted postpartum care without duplicating core prenatal nutrients.
WeNatal has introduced its Milk + Mood supplement, designed to support a mother’s milk supply, mood, and the nutrients her baby receives through breast milk.
The brand highlights that US women typically receive nine months of appointments, checklists, and prenatal vitamins. However, support tends to stop once they give birth. It highlights that the fourth trimester takes more of a nutritional and mental toll on a woman’s body than almost any other phase.
Concerns about low milk supply remain among the most common reasons mothers stop breastfeeding sooner than they intended, flags the company.
“Pregnancy comes with a plan. Postpartum comes with a newborn and a six-week appointment,” says Vida Delrahim, co-founder of WeNatal. “I’ve lived it. You’re running on empty, wondering if you’re making enough milk, and you don’t have anything left for yourself.”
“We built Milk + Mood so a mother has something in her corner during the stretch when she’s giving the most and getting the least.”
Botanical support blend
Focusing on supporting mothers’ milk production, the formula contains three botanicals studied for milk supply, which are also called galactagogues: moringa, shatavari, and milk thistle.
For mood and emotional well-being, the blend contains saffron at the 30 mg stigma extract dose used in research, alongside the active form of vitamin B6, known as pyridoxal 5’-phosphate or P5P.
The supplement also offers targeted support for developing babies’ brains and eyes with lutein and zeaxanthin, which are nutrients that pass through breast milk.
Fenugreek, the most heavily marketed milk-supply herb, was deliberately left out, highlights WeNatal. It explains that meaningful results can require up to 6 g per day, and in a survey cited by the National Institutes of Health’s LactMed database, 45% of nursing mothers who used fenugreek reported an adverse reaction.
“Most postpartum supplements ask a woman to swap her prenatal for a postnatal. Milk + Mood does not,” states the brand.
“It stacks on top of WeNatal for Her, adding targeted botanicals and nutrients for the postpartum period without duplicating what her core formula already delivers. Together, the two cover what neither does alone.”
WeNatal is marketed as the first prenatal supplement company designed for women and men.
Previously, WeNatal shared the results of two single-group clinical studies by independent tester Citruslabs — one for men and the other for women — supporting the efficacy of its preconception supplements WeNatal For Him and WeNatal For Her. Three months of consistent WeNatal consumption was associated with improved nutrient status and participant-reported measures of energy, mood, libido, and overall well-being.
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