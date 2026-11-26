Nuritas and 10X Health draw the line between food-derived and compounded peptides
Key takeaways
- Experts caution about the shared “peptide” label across supplements, prescription drugs, and gray-market compounds, and the risk of supplement brands borrowing the compounding hype.
- The experts say supplement claims must stay within structure/function wording, backed by ingredient-specific human trials.
- Khaldi notes that bioavailability is the field’s core challenge, and, along with Zwiefel, discusses the role food-derived peptides and nutrition brands can play.
With peptides making headlines, it is essential to differentiate between nutrition and pharmaceutical applications to strengthen the category’s consumer trust, argue 10X Health System and Nuritas. In nutrition, peptides can refer to collagen, protein hydrolysates, and other food-derived ingredients, while the term is also used for drugs, such as GLP-1s, and for unapproved peptides sold on the gray market, such as BPC-157, KPV, and TB-500.
The shared term is driving excitement and tension as supplement companies navigate these distinct routes.
In the second part of this two-part report, Nutrition Insight speaks with the precision health company 10X Health System and the biotechnology company Nuritas about where nutrition ends and peptide drugs begin.
Part one in this series explored how the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) draft peptide compounding policy could curb the gray market but broaden demand.
“‘Peptide’ is a broad scientific description, not a product category. Peptides are short chains of amino acids. That word can describe ingredients in nutritional supplements, prescription medicines, and even skin care products. It does not mean those products do the same thing,” says Jeff Zwiefel, president and chief operating officer of 10X Health System.
Dr. Nora Khaldi, founder and CEO of Nuritas, adds that there is a real risk because “peptides” can refer to many things, from collagen in a protein bar to an injectable research compound. “When ‘peptides’ get headlines, some supplement marketers may try to borrow the excitement around compounded peptides for products that have nothing in common with them.”
Zwiefel says that the distinction between peptides is bigger than that between powder and injection.
“Dietary supplements are intended to be taken by mouth; an injectable product is not a dietary supplement. But an oral product can still be a prescription drug. The ingredient, intended use, and regulatory requirements determine the category — not the word ‘peptide’ on the packaging.”
Distinguishing food-derived peptides
Nuritas identifies natural, plant- and food-derived bioactive peptides. Khaldi talks about PeptiStrong, the company’s network of peptides from fava bean protein, and PeptiSleep, a hydrolysate of brown rice protein.
“We use our AI platform to find peptides already present in food proteins, then release them with food-grade enzymes, the same basic process that produces hydrolysates people have eaten for decades,” she explains.
“The intended use is also different. Our ingredients are meant for healthy adults who want to support everyday functions like muscle strength and recovery or sleep quality. They go into powders, capsules, gummies, bars, and drinks. They are not meant to diagnose, treat, or prevent disease, and they aren’t injected.”
On the regulatory status of Nuritas’ peptides, Khaldi says that PeptiStrong is self-affirmed generally recognized as safe (GRAS) in the US, registered with Health Canada, and not a novel food in the EU, showing that it is regulated as a food and supplement ingredient.
“Compounded peptides follow the drug pathway, with prescriptions, pharmacy oversight, and the conditions HHS has set,” she says. “We think keeping those two pathways clearly separate protects consumers and protects the credibility of food-derived peptides.”
Zwiefel discusses collagen peptides, which can be added to coffee or a smoothie, and other protein hydrolysates as additional examples.
“These include marine collagen supplements derived from fish, bovine collagen supplements, and hydrolyzed whey protein products, where proteins have been broken into smaller fragments, including peptides,” he notes.
“These are nutritional products purchased without a prescription. They are not equivalent to a prescription peptide medication.”
Drawing a clear line
Khaldi says legislation already distinguishes compounded peptides from food-derived peptides.
“Supplement claims should describe support for normal structure or function in healthy people. For example, in the case of PeptiStrong and PeptiSleep, supporting muscle strength and recovery after exercise and supporting sleep quality.”
“Supplements should never suggest healing an injury, treating a condition, or working like a prescription peptide,” she stresses.
At the consumer level, Zwiefel suggests asking what one is buying — whether it is a nutritional supplement or a medication — and what evidence supports the product’s claims.
“People should understand what they are taking, why they are taking it, and what they can reasonably expect,” he adds.
PeptiSleep case study and making claims
PeptiSleep, which Nuritas launched in March 2025, is backed by an eight-week randomized, placebo-controlled pilot study, published in Sleep Medicine X. Khaldi says the study was funded and largely authored by Nuritas, with 26 adults aged 18 to 65 who reported impaired sleep.
“Participants taking PeptiSleep reported improvements across all four domains of the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire. The differences versus placebo were nominally significant for getting to sleep and staying asleep,” she notes.
“Every participant wore an Oura Ring, and the wearable data showed trends toward higher heart rate variability, lower nighttime heart rate, and more deep sleep. PeptiSleep was well tolerated, with no clinically significant safety findings.”
Khaldi adds that, due to the study size, the results are exploratory and hypothesis-generating, not confirmatory.
“What makes us confident enough to invest further is that questionnaires, mood scales, and passive biometrics all pointed in the same direction. We are now planning larger trials.”
“Before making claims, brands should expect at least one adequately powered, randomized, placebo-controlled trial on the specific ingredient at the dose they use, in a population that matches their consumer, and with validated endpoints. Ideally, they should also see replication.”
According to Zwiefel, oral peptides can enter the supplement space when research supports the claimed formulation, dose, and benefits.
Quicksilver Scientific told Nutrition Insight about its liposomal technology, which it says overcomes bioavailability barriers of oral peptides, such as BPC-157 and GHK-Cu. The company acknowledges human evidence is limited, with much of the excitement resting on animal and practitioner data.Some companies are already marketing oral supplements containing peptides that are also sold on the gray market. For instance,
The digestion challenge
Khaldi cautions that many peptides break down in the gut, making bioavailability the biggest challenge in the field. She adds that Nuritas’ scientists have written about the limits of current methods for measuring it.
“Our approach to testing survival through digestion has several layers. First, our AI platform screens for features that predict stability, such as charge, hydrophobicity, and size.”
“Second, we confirm stability in the lab. In our published work on PeptiStrong, two of the predicted active peptides survived simulated upper-gut digestion, crossed an intestinal cell barrier, and remained notably stable in human plasma,” she notes. “Third, and most important, we measure outcomes in humans.”
Khaldi says that if PeptiStrong were simply amino acids by the time it was digested, it should perform like any other protein.
“However, in a human immobilization study, it matched milk protein for muscle size but increased muscle protein synthesis during recovery.”
“In a separate trial, it improved strength recovery, reduced fatigue, and lowered plasma myostatin. Effects beyond what the amino acids alone would explain are the strongest indicator of survival.”
Where nutrition fits
Zwiefel says that he sees a role for oral or food-derived peptides alongside compounded injectables.
“Nutrition is a cornerstone of health. I would argue it is the most important daily investment we make in our health. Interest in emerging therapies should reinforce that foundation.”
He adds that he is excited about innovation that offers consumers practical means to improve their nutrition — “better foods, protein formulations, food-derived peptides, and supplements that address specific dietary needs.”
However, he cautions that not every trend or fashionable ingredient can be chased.
“Those products will always be out there. The industry needs to distinguish responsible companies from operators making unsupported promises or selling products without adequate quality controls,” notes Zwiefel.
“That distinction has to be demonstrated through evidence, ingredient transparency, meaningful testing, and honest communication. We should be able to explain why we recommend a product, what supports its use, and what its limitations are. Sometimes that means telling someone they don’t need another supplement.”
According to Zwiefel, brands have a significant opportunity to make good nutrition accessible and more personal. He adds that companies that can deliver useful products and provide evidence for their claims deserve consumers’ trust.
Khaldi concludes: “Our view is that the strongest marketing position in this category is the most accurate one.”
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