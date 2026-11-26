Vitamin B12 needs standalone trials to confirm stroke benefit, says Humann advisor
Key takeaways
- Humann advisor Dr. Harold Schmitz warns that vitamin B12 requires standalone trials to confirm its role in stroke risk reduction, as existing studies bundle it with folic acid and B6.
- Schmitz suggests that lowering homocysteine has not consistently reduced cardiovascular events, indicating it may only be a biomarker related to another mechanism.
- He underscores that future supplements must prioritize clinical validation and precision nutrition over marketing hype.
A scientific review published in Nutrition Journal identifies vitamin B12 as “very important” for vascular health, citing observational studies that associate decreased levels of the nutrient with elevated risks of atherosclerosis, stroke, arrhythmia, and heart failure.
Speaking with Nutrition Insight, Dr. Harold Schmitz cautions that vitamin B12’s independent contribution remains unclear, as nearly all relevant trials in the review examined vitamin B12 taken with other essential nutrients. Schmitz is the chair of the Science Advisory Council at Humann, the US-based maker of SuperBeets cardiovascular supplements.
“At this point, we can conclude very little in terms of vitamin B12 levels and stroke prevention beyond what is already known regarding prevention of deficiencies for general health,” he adds.
“Nearly every trial behind the stroke signal gave participants folic acid, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12 together, which makes it difficult, if not impossible, to say how much credit vitamin B12 deserves on its own.”
He argues that establishing vitamin B12’s independent contribution requires research that examines the nutrient in isolation, with particular attention to its form, dosage, and better-defined biological mechanisms.
Understanding the role of homocysteine
One of the key research topics in the Nutrition Journal paper published in October 2026 concerns homocysteine, which has been associated with cardiovascular disease risk. The review finds that vitamin B12 supplementation consistently reduces homocysteine levels.
However, the authors note randomized studies show variable impacts on cardiovascular events, with advantages mostly seen in select populations, especially in countries lacking folate fortification and for stroke prevention rather than other cardiovascular events.
Commenting on the research, Schmitz suggests that homocysteine could be an indicator of another underlying mechanism rather than a direct cause of cardiovascular risk that can be addressed through B-vitamin supplementation.
“Homocysteine may be a biomarker related to another mechanism that is not affected by B vitamins, rather than homocysteine itself being a direct cause of cardiovascular risk as is the case with blood pressure and certain forms of cholesterol,” he says.
“Lowering homocysteine by supplementing with B vitamins was a reasonable scientific bet; however, to date it has not yet paid off.”
He emphasizes that this distinction is important when evaluating nutritional interventions, noting that a measurable change in a biomarker does not automatically demonstrate a health benefit.
While biomarkers remain valuable tools when used appropriately, Schmitz argues that recommendations should only be guided by biomarkers when changes consistently correspond with improvements in clinical outcomes.
“Only when a change in the biomarker induced by well-defined intake of specific nutrients consistently tracks with fewer heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular outcomes in multiple studies should it be used to guide intake recommendations for these nutrients,” he says.
Folic acid fortification
The Nutrition Journal review says that countries lacking folate fortification stand to gain the most from B-vitamin supplementation to protect their populations from adverse cardiovascular events.
A Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition-led modeling study published in The Lancet Global Health in 2026 estimates that current large-scale fortification programs prevent seven billion nutrient gaps globally each year at a cost of US$0.18 per person.
Schmitz highlights that populations in countries without mandatory fortification may be more likely to have lower baseline folate levels, potentially helping to explain why the stroke-related signal has been stronger in these populations.
“Someone with plenty of folate has little to gain from more. In the US, where grain products have been fortified with folic acid since the late 1990s, that describes most of the population,” he says.
“Countries without mandatory fortification have more people starting from a deficit, which likely explains why the stroke signal was stronger there.”
Schmitz believes these differences highlight the limitations of applying the same nutritional recommendations across entire populations.
He sees precision cardiovascular nutrition as an opportunity to develop more targeted approaches that account for the requirements of different population groups.
“The next leap forward is precision cardiovascular nutrition, which integrates formulations with well-defined molecular compositions that are targeted to the nutrition needs of specific cohorts within populations, such as women, athletes, the elderly, and children.”
From biomarkers to clinical validation
Beyond identifying changes in biomarkers to determine a cardiovascular benefit, Schmitz emphasizes the importance of understanding the molecular composition of ingredients and finished products to establish plausible mechanisms of action and support clinical validation.
“Without this information, it can be very difficult to replicate findings and properly design clinical trials with respect to outcomes as well as the levels of nutrients that should be tested,” he notes.
“When done properly, research can observe effects on specific biomarkers as well as learn additional information about mechanisms and health outcomes.”
He draws on his previous research into cocoa flavanols as chief science officer at Mars, as an example of how this approach can help identify the compounds responsible for observed health effects.
“We recognized that concluding ‘cocoa is good for your heart’ could be inaccurate unless we understood which molecules in cocoa were responsible for the benefits and why,” says Schmitz.
“This approach led us to characterize the flavanols naturally abundant in freshly harvested cocoa and observe their impact on enhancing nitric oxide levels following consumption, which then led us to (–)-epicatechin as the flavanol molecule responsible, at least in part, for the cardiovascular health benefits of cocoa.”
Establishing the role of vitamin B12 in cardiovascular health requires the same approach, he underscores. “It deserves the same treatment: trials that test it alone, including careful attention to form and dose, and a better-defined biological explanation for why stroke might respond when heart attack does not.”
Scientific evidence over marketing claims
Schmitz urges supplement companies to place greater emphasis on understanding and substantiating their products through scientific research, rather than prioritizing “marketing hype.”
“For too long, the industry has invested much more in marketing products than in understanding and proving them, and this needs to change,” he says.
He argues that companies should establish the molecular composition of their ingredients and finished formulations, develop stronger mechanistic rationales, and conduct clinical trials on the finished products.
Schmitz also points to the growing use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss and growing consumer demand for label transparency as factors making precision nutrition increasingly relevant.
“These consumers will need more nutrition from less food and will want to know which brands they can trust to deliver what they need,” he says.
Looking ahead, he expects scientific substantiation to become more important for companies seeking to establish themselves in the consumer health category.
“In the consumer health category going forward, I believe investing in scientific research and science-led innovation will become the cost of entry for those companies seeking to become industry leaders.”
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