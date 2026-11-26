Fermented chondroitin, upcycled collagen & neuronutrition target healthspan
Key takeaways
- Longevity supplements have shifted from reactive care for older adults to proactive healthspan optimization across generations, according to Innova Market Insights data.
- Suppliers back their healthy aging portfolios with clinical evidence, including the VitaK-CAC trial for MenaQ7 and human trials for fermented chondroitin and eggshell membrane collagen.
- Novonesis’ survey of adults aged 40 and over shows near-universal demand to maintain health, and different attitudes to aging in the US, South Korea, and China.
Demand for longevity solutions is expanding beyond older demographics to proactive younger adults. New global consumer research highlights intergenerational interest in preserving mobility, cognitive clarity, cardiovascular function, and gut health — and suppliers are responding with ingredients they position as precise, clinically backed, and fast-acting.
Nutrition Insight speaks to Gnosis by Lesaffre, Novonesis, Stratum Nutrition, and Kemin about the rise of healthspan optimization and emerging science-backed ingredient advances. These range from fermented chondroitin sulfate and upcycled eggshell membrane collagen to neuronutrition, encapsulated butyric acid, and microbiome-targeted solutions.
Kate Quackenbush, communications director at Gnosis by Lesaffre, cites data from Innova Market Insights’ Health & Nutrition Survey 2025, showing that 73% of consumers consider healthy aging extremely or very important. “Furthermore, the gap between generations is narrower than ever: 81% of Baby Boomers and 61% of Gen Z are seeking products to optimize long-term health and well-being,” she notes.
She highlights that maintaining mobility and physical performance, protecting cognitive abilities and memory, and supporting cardiovascular function, are goals shared by health-conscious adults of all ages. “These are all active markets that represent opportunities for product development.”
Regional and generational differences
To identify regional trends, Novonesis surveyed 3,000 adults aged 40 and over in the US, China, and South Korea in 2026. In each country, 1,000 people took part, chosen to reflect the wider population.
“What we saw in this research is that demand is close to universal, and so is the experience of declining health: 97% want to maintain or improve their health, and 93% have felt a decline over the past 10 years. The areas of decline include mental health, mobility, and cardiometabolic health,” details Kirsten Vaever Jokumsen, global marketing manager at Novonesis.
However, she notes that not everyone approaches health the same way — some act once a health problem appears, while others are highly engaged “preventers.” These, she highlights, are the heaviest supplement users.
“In China and South Korea, probiotics and prebiotics are significantly more common than in the US. And among consumers who have heard of the microbiome, 98% consider it important for their health,” she details.
“The goal, to maintain or improve health, is the same everywhere, but the mindset differs: in our research, we saw that US consumers fight aging, South Korean consumers accept it, and Chinese consumers monitor it.”
On the narrower topic of generational differences among consumers, Blake Haynes, public relations and communications manager at Stratum Nutrition, says that one of the most significant developments in the longevity category is its expansion beyond traditional older demographics.
“While Baby Boomers and Gen X remain important audiences, Millennials and younger consumers are increasingly embracing proactive approaches to maintaining physical performance, cognitive clarity, and long-term wellness.”
Gnosis by Lesaffre’s precision solutions
Gnosis by Lesaffre is moving beyond a single broad “healthy aging” message toward more precise benefit platforms tailored to an individual’s life stage, priorities, and changing health needs.
“The overall arc is to help amplify vitality in longevity,” says Quackenbush. “Our core message is a pivotal shift to ‘more life in a lifetime,’ from simply adding years to preserving the vitality within them.”
She says that this theme resonates because longevity is no longer a goal solely for older adults. “Younger adult consumers (e.g., Gen Z and Millennials) want to invest in their healthspan now to optimize their biological performance. It’s about empowerment, not decline management.”
Gnosis by Lesaffre is therefore focusing its precision healthy aging innovation across three interconnected pillars: “Brain Energy & Cognitive Resilience,” “Cardiovascular Protection,” and “Freedom of Movement.”
The featured ingredient for the first category is Adonat SAMe (S-adenosylmethionine), a nutritional solution to rebalance depleted SAMe levels, Gnosis by Lesaffre says. “A new post-hoc analysis showed that postmenopausal women who supplemented with 400 mg of SAMe (as Adonat) daily for six weeks experienced statistically significant improvements in cognitive function, sleep impairment, and fatigue,” Quackenbush highlights. The analysis was presented at the Nutrients 2026 Conference in November 2026.
For heart health, Gnosis by Lesaffre’s MenaQ7 vitamin K2 as MK-7 (menaquinone-7) was used in the VitaK-CAC trial, published in JAMA Cardiology in June 2026, which studied adults with symptomatic coronary artery disease.
“The study showed that two years of supplementation with MK-7 (as MenaQ7) has the potential to attenuate established coronary artery calcification (CAC) and slow its development, as measured by a 29% reduction in progression in Agatston score and 42% less progression in calcium mass versus placebo,” details Quackenbush.
“Further, Quatrefolic active folate makes an excellent complementary heart-health nutrient, as it supports healthy homocysteine levels.”
For “Freedom of Movement,” Gnosis by Lesaffre presents its MyCondro ingredient, which it markets as the first chondroitin sulfate produced through sustainable fermentation.
“It has been demonstrated in two human clinical trials to increase knee mobility range while reducing discomfort and inflammatory markers,” says Quackenbush. Both trials enrolled overweight or obese adults with moderate knee osteoarthritis.
Kemin’s “positive aging” portfolio
Kemin targets healthspan in its portfolio of science-backed solutions for “positive aging,” spanning eye, brain, gut health, immunity, and weight management. Filipa Quintela, associate director of global marketing at the company, says healthy aging requires looking beyond single endpoints.
“While FloraGlo Lutein — backed by more than 130 peer-reviewed human clinical studies — is traditionally associated with eye health, growing evidence highlights its role in neuronutrition, supporting cognitive function, visual processing speed, memory, and executive function across the lifespan,” she details.
“Protecting both vision and cognition early is an important investment for aging well, as our eyes and brains work together to maintain everyday independence and quality of life,” she adds.
According to Quintela, taking a holistic view of healthy aging means looking beyond vision and cognition to foundational pillars like gut health. She explains that age-related changes to the microbiome can lead to dysbiosis, which is linked to inflammation and other hallmarks of aging.
“Supporting the gut environment can help promote healthspan and longevity, which is why our Gutopia platform helps brands address the gut-aging connection — featuring BetaVia, an algae-based beta glucan postbiotic for gut and immune health, and ButiShield, an encapsulated low-odor source of butyric acid for digestive wellness.”
Quintela says that consumers increasingly view maintaining a healthy weight as a way to support long-term quality of life rather than just an aesthetic goal. “Supported by 21 human clinical studies in more than 500 healthy participants, our potato-derived protein ingredient Slendesta works through the gut-brain axis to support appetite control and help consumers maintain healthy habits.”
Novonesis’s microbiome-backed longevity platform
Novonesis sees the microbiome as a necessary part of healthy longevity. “As we age, the gut microbiome changes, and microbiome profiles of people who age healthily differ from those of people who don’t,” explains Jutta Zonderland, global scientific advisor at Novonesis.
The company’s Healthy Longevity platform covers five health areas, after Novonesis added two new concepts at SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. For cognitive health, “Sharper for longer” features its probiotic Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus LGG. “In a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study, LGG probiotic supplementation was associated with improved cognitive function in middle-aged and older adults,” says Zonderland.
Positioned for bone health, “Strong bones, full lives” uses MenaquinGold vitamin K2, as MK-7, which Zonderland says has been shown in clinical studies to help maintain bone mineral content, density, and strength compared with placebo.
On formats, Jokumsen says Novonesis’s qualitative research with older consumers in the US and South Korea generally remain fixated on capsules and tablets. “A common problem with age is pill size, and people fix it by switching to smaller pills rather than giving up pills entirely. And with many longevity routines involving several supplements a day, we expect compact, easy-to-swallow formats to gain ground, including sachet powders for mixing into meals.”
However, she sees the next wave of innovation less in new delivery formats and more in what goes into them. “Safety, clear scientific evidence, and actually feeling a difference are among the top needs consumers name, which is why we believe clinically documented ingredients will continue to stand out and matter.”
Stratum Nutrition’s interconnected healthy aging areas
Stratum Nutrition’s ingredient portfolio addresses several interconnected areas of healthy aging, including joint mobility, cognitive performance, skin health, digestive wellness, oral health, and cellular resilience.
“NEM (natural eggshell membrane), our flagship eggshell membrane collagen ingredient, remains a cornerstone of our healthy aging portfolio. Backed by 10 human clinical studies globally, NEM supports joint comfort, flexibility, and mobility at a clinically studied daily dose of 500 mg,” says Haynes.
Haynes adds that research has demonstrated improvements in exercise-related joint discomfort and stiffness, with benefits observed within 4–11 days. “Its naturally occurring matrix of collagen types I, V, and X, hyaluronic acid, and glycosaminoglycans provides a differentiated approach to connective tissue support.”
In the beauty-from-within segment, Stratum Nutrition’s Ovolux, an upcycled eggshell membrane collagen ingredient, supports skin, hair, and nail health at a daily dose of 400 mg. “In a published, randomized, placebo-controlled 12-week clinical study involving 63 adults, Ovolux demonstrated significant improvements in skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration-related measures, with some benefits observed as early as six weeks,” says Haynes.
Meanwhile, SageXtra, the company’s standardized Salvia officinalis extract, addresses the growing importance of cognitive wellness throughout adulthood. “Standardized to 2.5% rosmarinic acid, SageXtra has demonstrated improvements in specific measures of memory and attention in human research, with benefits observed as early as one hour after consumption at the studied 333 mg dose,” says Haynes.
Beyond these core ingredients, Stratum Nutrition distributes Clasado Biosciences’ Bimuno for prebiotic support of beneficial gut bacteria, Oraticx’s OraCMU for oral health, and Stratum Nutrition’s curQ+, which uses advanced coconut-oil-based dispersion technology to enhance curcumin absorption.
“Together, these innovations reflect our belief that meaningful longevity solutions should be rooted in ingredient-specific scientific evidence, delivering measurable benefits that help consumers maintain the functions that matter most throughout life,” says Haynes.
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