Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals launches IGF-1 peptide dietary supplement in the US
Key takeaways
- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has launched the second stage of its Pro IGF-1 Peptide supplement in the US, using whey-extracted peptides designed to stimulate muscle growth.
- The product utilizes a proprietary liposomal delivery coating called Cyclosome to protect the peptide from digestive breakdown and increase its bioavailability by up to 1,500%.
- The company developed an efficient molecular extraction method for IGF-1, providing an accessible supply of a hormone that it says was previously difficult and expensive to isolate.
Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has announced the second launch phase of its Pro IGF-1 Peptide dietary supplement to the US market. The product is based on insulin-like growth factor type 1 (IGF-1) peptide extracted from whey protein, which the company claims is more effective than growth hormone for muscle growth due to its stability and absorption in the gut.
IGF-1 is a hormone naturally produced in the liver that plays a role in the human body’s growth and development. IGF-1 is at its highest level in the body during childhood and adolescence.
The company utilizes a molecular biological technique to extract 175 µg of the hormone from 100 g of whey, which it claims is a substantial amount of IGF-1. This was introduced in the first phrase of the product launch in November 2018.
Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals notes that IGF-1 is popular among athletes for its potential to support gaining muscle mass, speed, fat reduction, endurance, and strength.
“Considering the many clinical and research applications of IGF-1, a ready supply of IGF-1 would be of great value to the medical and biotechnology fields,” states the company.
“Since isolation from natural sources previously had been technically difficult, expensive, and time-consuming, recent efforts by Hi-Tech have centered on the development of efficient extraction methods from whey peptides for the production of IGF-1 peptides.”
Building on phase one
Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals highlights that growth factors in whey peptides — including growth hormone and IGFs — are not mutually exclusive in terms of their effects.
The company explains that the growth hormone is a precursor to IGF-1: the peptide is made in response to the growth hormone and is necessary for it to affect muscles and other tissues.
“Growth hormone does not directly cause muscle growth, but indirectly causes muscle growth by signaling the release of IGF-1,” summarizes Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals.
Growth hormones are synthesized in the pituitary gland, explains the company. It travels to the liver, which then responds by producing IGF-1. This peptide consists of 70 amino acids in a single chain with three intramolecular disulfide bridges, details Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals.
“It is well documented that the influence of growth hormone on the proliferation of new cells in the body occurs primarily through what is known as the growth hormone–IGF axis, wherein the presence of growth hormone triggers and enhances the many effects of the IGFs,” highlights the company.
“Unlike growth hormone, studies suggest that IGF-1 peptides are stable and can be absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract by neonates.”
Boosting liposomal delivery
Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals applies Cyclosome to enable IGF-1 peptides to readily dissolve in liquids. This coating is a proprietary in-house liposomal delivery system.
The system is designed to ensure that IGF-1 will bypass digestion, be transported through the bowel wall, circulate throughout the body, reach the organs and cells, and remain bioavailable at the cellular level.
According to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, liposomal delivery can make IGF-1, as well as other hormones and nutrients, up to 1,500% more bioavailable. Without the system, it notes that IGF-1 loses most of its effectiveness.
The brand’s portfolio comprises various other proprietary and patented sports nutrition compounds, including prohormone precursors such as 1-DHEA (1-Androsterone), 4-DHEA (4-Androsterone), and 19-Nor DHEA (Nor-DHEA) — which are designed to convert sequentially into active anabolic hormones like 1-testosterone, testosterone, and nandrolone within the body.
Additionally, the line includes Senegalia berlandieri, a botanical extract rich in phenethylamine alkaloids commonly utilized in thermogenic fat burners and pre-workout formulas for enhanced mood and focus.
Spotlight on peptides
In other peptide-powered launches this month, Laboratoire unveiled Blue Cell Elixir, a powdered nutricosmetic food supplement blending 500 mg of Novastyne Glow, a new clinically evaluated advanced peptide complex, with liposomal vitamin C, zinc, niacin, biotin, and retinol.
Meanwhile, the use of AI in scientific discovery continues to expedite the identification of novel peptides. Personalized nutrition brand Nourished recently introduced Sleep Pro, a sleep support gummy featuring PeptiSleep, a plant-derived peptide identified using Nuritas’ AI-powered peptide discovery platform.
HUM Nutrition launched Stack & Sculpt for athletes, which blends clinically studied doses of creatine monohydrate and Nuritas’ AI-discovered fava bean peptide complex PeptiStrong.
As the peptide market continues to evolve, so too are concerns about the safety of these short chains of amino acids. Nutrition Insight previously reported on the emergence of gray-market peptides and the dangers of synthetic peptides marketed toward muscle growth, injury recovery, anti-aging, and cognitive enhancement.
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