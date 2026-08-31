HUM Nutrition’s new blend pairs creatine with bioactive peptides for muscle maintenance
Key takeaways
- HUM Nutrition launched Stack & Sculpt, combining clinically studied doses of creatine monohydrate and an AI-discovered fava bean peptide complex called PeptiStrong.
- The supplement relies on PeptiStrong, which claims to signal cells for muscle synthesis, reduce muscle breakdown, and speed up strength recovery alongside traditional creatine.
- Formulated specifically to maintain muscle and provide definition rather than bulk, the product targets a shift toward strength and muscle health in women’s wellness.
HUM Nutrition has launched Stack & Sculpt, a peptide-powered creatine formulated to tone, support recovery, and help maintain muscle. In each scoop, mixed berry flavor powder formula blends the clinically studied doses of creatine monohydrate (5 g) and PeptiStrong (2.4 g), an AI-discovered, plant-based bioactive peptide complex made from fava beans by Nuritas.
Nuritas details that creatine fuels muscles, while PeptiStrong signals cells to support muscle health, reduce breakdown, and accelerate strength recovery. HUM Nutrition highlights that Stack & Sculpt is founded on the notion that these two jobs work better stacked than separate.
“Creatine has spent four decades as the most-researched ingredient in sports nutrition, and most of that time has been sold to men trying to build bulky muscle. Stack & Sculpt was built for a different goal and a different customer: definition, not bulk. Toning smarter, not harder, is entering the chat,” says HUM Nutrition’s CEO Walter Faulstroh.
AI-based muscle synthesis support
According to HUM Nutrition, Stack & Sculpt mixes clean into water, without a loading phase or chalky consistency. Creatine monohydrate at 5 g per day has long been the recommended standard daily serving, backed by decades of published research.
Nuritas further explains that PeptiStrong peptides perform through MTOR and Phospho-S6 pathways to increase muscle synthesis, reduce muscle breakdown via muscle-specific enzymes Atrogin and MURF1, increase mitochondrial mass, and boost strength recovery.
The company uses AI to discover clinically validated peptides from nature, and its proprietary Magnifier platform rapidly analyzes proteins to identify peptides to support human health.
PeptiStrong holds self-affirmed GRAS status and is approved by Health Canada.
“Muscle is your metabolic engine. It’s the first thing you lose when you lose weight quickly. Peptides are efficacious signaling molecules, and we’ve proved that PeptiStrong helps build and maintain muscle health and strength in a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial,” says Dr. Nora Khaldi, founder and CEO, Nuritas.
“Seeing it paired with creatine into a smart formulation like HUM’s Stack & Sculpt, designed to tone and sculpt rather than bulk, is genuinely revolutionary, exactly the kind of everyday application we hoped for when we started Nuritas.”
The launch particularly addresses women’s shifting focus from losing weight to building strength — a category it has been actively targeting. According to HUM Nutrition, this places “muscle maintenance, not just calorie math” in the center of the routine.
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