Laboratoire’s Blue Cell Elixir nutricosmetic powered by peptides and beauty vitamins
Key takeaways
- Laboratoire launched Blue Cell Elixir, a 2 g powder sachet supplement that mixes with water into a signature blue drink, which is customizable for different brands.
- The product features Novastyne Glow, a collagen-derived peptide complex blended with liposomal vitamin C for controlled intestinal transport and sustained absorption.
- A clinical study of 66 participants showed that daily intake improved skin hydration, elasticity, and firmness, while reducing wrinkle depth and surface area after 60 days.
Laboratoire has launched Blue Cell Elixir, a powdered nutricosmetic food supplement blending 500 mg of Novastyne Glow, a new clinically evaluated advanced peptide complex, with liposomal vitamin C, zinc, niacin, biotin, and retinol. The supplement taps the growing beauty-from-within category momentum with a multifunctional nutricosmetic.
The white-label formula can be customized for different brands and is based on nutrients associated with key skin functions, including normalized collagen formation, cellular protection from oxidative stress, and cell division and specialization.
Offered in powder sachets of 2 g, Blue Cell Elixir is prepared by mixing it with 100 mL of water. This creates a blue drink, which is the product’s visual signature.
“Since 2010, our vision of nutricosmetics has remained consistent: combining scientific expertise with consumer insight to create effective, desirable, and naturally inspired beauty-from-within solutions,” says Aurélie De Schuyteneer, marketing and communications manager at Laboratoire.
“[The product is backed by] documented active ingredients, optimal dosages, clean label formulations, and an enjoyable experience.”
Boosting skin resilience
Blue Cell Elixir’s hero ingredient, Novastyne Glow, was developed by Novactiva. It is a peptide-amino acid complex derived from collagen and provides 500 mg per daily dose.
The ingredient was designed to support the skin’s natural renewal processes, according to Laboratoire. It was evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 66 participants.
In the trial, researchers measured skin parameters after 30 and 60 days of supplementation at 500 mg per day.
The analysis revealed significant changes in several skin parameters. Skin hydration was elevated 6.5% after 30 days and 9.1% after 60 days.
Skin elasticity improved by 2.8% after 60 days, alongside the appearance of wrinkles after 60 days (depth −7.9%, surface area −9.5%, length −4.4%, and roughness −4.1%).
Researchers also observed improved skin firmness, noting a 3.8% reduction in skin deformation after 60 days, which is an indicator the researchers associate with more resilient skin.
Meanwhile, perception questionnaires showed that 96.9% of participants felt their skin was firmer and more radiant, while 94% felt it was more hydrated.
Novastyne Glow peptide complex
Blue Cell Elixir’s formula also combines an advanced peptide complex with liposomal vitamin C, which Laboratoire says optimizes stability and availability.
Liposomal vitamin C in Blue Cell Elixir is encapsulated in phosphatidylcholine vesicles that protect it during storage and its passage through the digestive system.
Additionally, the formula demonstrated sustained absorption in an in vitro Caco-2 intestinal model. Laboratoire says that Novastyne Glow demonstrated controlled intestinal transport for gradual absorption over time.
Meanwhile, a clinical study of this ingredient demonstrated approximately 30% greater total plasma exposure than conventional vitamin C, as well as significantly higher blood concentrations 10 and 24 hours after intake.
Available health claims
In the context of label claims, Laboratoire details that Blue Cell Elixir’s micronutrients complement its peptide complex with well-established nutritional benefits.
The formula supports various skin health claims, including that vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of the skin. Its inclusions of zinc, vitamin A, niacin, and biotin are said to contribute to the maintenance of healthy skin.
Vitamin C and zinc together enable the claim of helping protect cells from oxidative stress. On its own, zinc contributes to normal DNA synthesis and has a role in the process of cell division.
Meanwhile, Laboratoire points to vitamin A’s role in the process of cell specialization — the process in which cells develop distinct structures and specific functions to perform unique roles. On the skin care level, Niacin contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
Earlier this year, Nutrition Insight reported live from the Vitafoods Europe trade show to cover launches across the rapidly accelerating beauty-from-within landscape. Innovations in this space have expanded beyond traditional supplements into functional foods, beverages, and longevity-focused nutraceuticals as consumers link appearance with overall well-being.
Upcoming webinars
Aging Is Inevitable. Longevity Is Negotiable
Sabinsa
Texture challenges in high protein bars: Understanding the benefits of casein
Lactalis Ingredients
Top Nutrition Trends 2027
Nutrition Insight