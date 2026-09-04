Nourished new Sleep Pro gummies feature AI-discovered peptide for cortisol regulation
Key takeaways
- Nourished has launched Sleep Pro, the UK’s first sleep gummy using PeptiSleep, an AI-discovered plant peptide that lowers cortisol without hormones.
- Clinical studies show PeptiSleep adds around 40 minutes of nightly sleep while boosting deep sleep by 17% and REM sleep by 13%.
- The sugar-free gummy offers UK consumers an alternative to melatonin, which is available only by prescription in the UK.
Personalized nutrition brand Nourished has unveiled Sleep Pro, a sleep support gummy that is the first UK consumer product to feature PeptiSleep, a plant-derived peptide identified using Nuritas’ AI-powered peptide discovery platform.
Developed using Nourished’s patented precision manufacturing technology, the product is formulated to aid deeper, longer, and more restorative sleep.
The formula combines a clinically studied dose of 250 mg PeptiSleep with vitamin C, tart cherry extract, zinc, and vitamins B1, B6, B12, and D3 in a sugar-free gummy.
“Sleep has become one of the biggest health challenges of modern life, yet many people still struggle to find solutions that are both effective and backed by robust science,” says Melissa Snover, founder and CEO of Rem3dy Health, the parent company of Nourished.
“In the UK, consumers have limited science-backed nutritional solutions designed to support better sleep. We saw an opportunity to create something fundamentally different by combining the breakthrough innovation of Pepti Sleep with carefully selected complementary nutrients in a format that is convenient, enjoyable, and easy to take consistently.”
Clinically backed sleep support
PeptiSleep is a natural plant peptide ingredient derived from rice bran protein that Nourished says supports all stages of sleep by reducing cortisol, a hormone responsible for stress and poor sleep.
In a clinical trial involving adults with mild to moderate sleep impairment, participants supplementing daily with 250 mg of PeptiSleep recorded a 17% increase in deep sleep, a 13% increase in REM sleep, and an approximate 40 extra minutes of total sleep per night.
They also showed improvements in next-day recovery measured using wearable sleep technology.
Unlike ingredients designed to induce drowsiness, research shows that PeptiSleep supports healthier sleep through a non-addictive mechanism by helping regulate peripheral cortisol levels, promoting calmer, more restorative sleep.
“PeptiSleep represents a new generation of nutritional science, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can unlock naturally occurring bioactive peptides with meaningful health benefits,” says Dr. Nora Khaldi, founder and CEO of Nuritas.
“By combining advanced AI-powered discovery with rigorous scientific validation, we’ve identified a plant-derived peptide that has been clinically shown to improve key measures of sleep quality.”
All Nourished products are plant-based, sugar-free, and free from artificial colors, gelatine, and all major allergens.
In other gummy innovations, Nourished introduced an AI-powered gummy supplement exclusively retailing in Boots Ireland over this summer. Unlike conventional supplements, the brand’s patented 3D printing technology allows consumers to personalize the product with up to seven active ingredients to be combined into one layered gummy stack.
Hormone-free relaxation support
Nourished highlights that while melatonin supplements are widely available over the counter in countries including the US and Europe, they cannot legally be sold as food supplements in the UK and are only available on prescription for specific medical indications.
“As a result, UK consumers have relatively few science-backed nutritional products specifically formulated to support sleep quality,” notes the company. “Sleep Pro has been developed to help address this gap, harnessing advances in peptide discovery and nutritional science to support the body’s natural sleep processes without the use of hormones.”
Nourished highlights new research which found that 91% of UK adults wake up during the night at least once a week, leaving just 9% enjoying uninterrupted sleep. More than half (56%) are concerned that poor sleep could have a long-term impact on their health.
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